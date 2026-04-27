Why the Wings for Life World Run breaks the race mould – and how to join in

Last May, 310,719 runners from 195 countries took place in a global run. This wasn’t your typical marathon or fun run, but the Wings for Life World Run , a unique, international event where the world moves together to raise money for spinal injury research. What exactly does that mean? Well, why not sign up this May 10 and find out?

The Wings for Life World Run isn’t about getting a PB. It isn’t about crossing a finish line, or running a certain distance, or even beating your competitors. At precisely 11am UTC, runners continents apart set off with only one goal in mind; keep running. How far you go is up to you, but should the Catcher Cars overtake you, your race is over. With the world of run clubs and Instagram race influencers all getting a bit serious, it’s arguably one of the most enjoyable, community-driven runs out there. Whether you’re running your first event or are an old hand, there’s nothing quite like it.

“It’s truly one of the most meaningful races I take part in,” enthuses three-time winner and current Wings for Life World Run record holder Jo Fukuda . “I run many different races, but this is the one where what I do directly helps someone else. There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

You don’t need to be a dyed in the wool, capital ‘R’ ‘Runner’ to take part. Everyone’s welcome. Ready to break a sweat? Then let’s go.

01 There’s no finish line – only how far you can go

Spreading the joy in Cape Town © Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run

The Wings for Life World Run is a race for anyone and everyone. You might be an ultramarathon veteran, or a Park Run regular. Or, maybe you started running last week. The Wings for Life World Run isn’t bound by the cliquey run club comparisons about course PBs, or Strava stand-outs. No, here you’re running your own race. It’s the sport stripped back to what matters and we could all do with more of that in 2026. “What makes the Wings for Life World Run special is that there’s no fixed finish line,” agrees Fukuda. “How far you can go becomes your own goal, and that uncertainty about the distance is what makes it so interesting.”

02 The race ends when it catches you

Anna Gasser behind the wheel of a Catcher Car © Markus Berger for Wings for Life World Run

Think of the Catcher Cars sort of like benevolent Terminators. They’ll never stop. They don’t tire. And they have just one aim: catching you. Should the IRL vehicles or their virtual counterparts catch you, you’re out of the race. Terminated. It’s literally the only rule of the run. Go far, go fast, just stay ahead of the cars. With just that one goal to focus on, you can take in so much more than those tunnel-vision half marathons where all you care about is pace. But don’t worry, there’s nothing really that stressful about the Catcher Car team. “Even when the Catcher Car is right behind me, mentally I’m surprisingly calm,” admits Fukuda.

03 You line up with the whole world

Runners push on together in Bogotá, Colombia © Andres Rivera for Wings for Life World Run

There are so many heroes out there completing marathons, ultras, and even Ironmans from a position of disability. The Wings for Life World Run doubles down on that inclusivity. Take part in any of the Flagship Runs , an existing App Run , or organise an App Run yourself with a group of mates, and you’ll find yourself giving your all alongside walkers, wheelchair users, frame runners, guided runners, strollers, crutches and more. Don’t think you can run for whatever reason? Come and give it a go.

04 An app that just lets you run

The Wings for Life World Run App isn't your average running app © Sulejman Omerbasic for Wings for Life World Run

These days, we can’t do anything without an app. The Wings for Life World Run is no different, but, trust us, this one’s actually fun. While running-training apps can berate you for not going fast enough or skipping a FARTLEK day, this one’s all about getting you moving and… that’s it. Forget sharing your route online (although you’re perfectly welcome to do that), the Wings for Life World Run is about you and the Catcher Car. All you need to do to take part is download the app , and be ready when the start countdown reaches zero. That’s… it? Download, lock in, run, done.

05 Everyone moves, together

The camaraderie at the start line in Zadar is visible © Predrag Vučković for Wings for Life World Run

As soon as you sign up, you become part of a global family of runners doing exactly the same thing. The global start means you’re experiencing exactly the same nerves, excitement and anticipation as runners thousands of miles away. It’s a feeling that can’t be beaten. Throw in the fact that the Wings for Life World Run is a charity run and you have something even more special. “The real appeal is that your running isn’t just for yourself, but for others,” agrees Fukuda. It’s all about community. “One really special thing is that people who’ve already finished turn around and start cheering,” he adds. “It’s incredibly uplifting.” And because the race is live-streamed worldwide , people from all over the world will be firing in virtual messages of encouragement while you’re still running.

06 Your pace decides your race

It's important to pace your own race © Mahmut Cinci for Wings for Life World Run

It helps to go out with a plan. The Catcher Car is so hungry to get you, that it speeds up ever so slightly as the run progresses. Looking to cover 3km? You’ll get by with a solid 14m 17s per km pace. Bump that up to 10km and you’ll need to almost double your pace to 7m 12s per km. Want to take it to 40km? Then you’ll be tearing along at 4m 30s per km. Beyond that, well you’re on your own… Set your own goal and work out the pace you need to hit right here .

07 It lasts as long as you do

Stay steady and you'll get the most out of the day © Tomislav Moze for Wings for Life World Run

Whether you’re going solo or running with the crowds, staying completely focused on your own run is one of the biggest challenges. As any runner knows, it’s tempting to try and stick with a pacer, or sprint after that fast runner in your local 10k, but in the Wings for Life World Run, that sort of behaviour will only result in burnout. This is about working at a level that’s comfortable to you, and sticking to it for the long haul – not pushing through a quick blast to the finish line.

08 It’s as mental as it is physical

Jo Fukuda broke the Wings for Life World Run record in 2025 © Hiromitsu Rikimaru for Wings for Life World Run

Whether you’re looking to break records, or just trying to run your first-ever 1km, the Wings for Life World Run is about you knowing you can do it. When he’s struggling to believe that, Fukuda reminds himself of the funds he is helping to raise as a form of motivation. “I suffer, but when I think about the fact that what I’m doing gives strength to others, my own small amount of pain feels different,” he says. “I’m able to run because I’m healthy, and I carry the feelings of those who can’t run right now with me. Just holding onto that thought is enough to keep me going.”

09 You might actually enjoy the run

Runners in Mumbai putting in the miles and having a good time © Focus Sports for Wings for Life World Run

Yes, you might want to beat your fellow runners, and yes, the true battle is with yourself, but in a world where weekend runners refer to organised events as “races” and spend every moment checking their pace on their wrist devices, isn’t it refreshing to take part in something where none of that really matters? Because the parameters of the Wings for Life World Run are so different to, say, the Paris Marathon, there’s really nothing and no one to compare yourself against – except your own ambition. With that in mind might you (whisper it) actually enjoy the run? We think you just might.

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward is a contributing writer for Red Bull, and also writes for GQ and The Sunday Times. Fresh off his ninth half marathon, this one in New York, he's officially caught the distance running bug. Tom is also the author of the novels The Lion and The Unicorn and TIN CAT.