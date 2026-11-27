Bank robberies, high-speed car chases and chaos on the streets of Vice City. Sometimes, though, you just need to switch off and relax. Fishing in GTA 6 is surprisingly detailed, requires a delicate touch and keeps the player focused throughout. It's also a great opportunity to get one over on your mate Cal. In this guide, we'll show you how to equip your fishing rod, which bait to use, how to master the fishing mini-game and where to find the biggest fish in Leonida.

01 When can you start fishing in GTA 6?

Leonida is a paradise for anglers © Rockstar Games

Good news for anyone eager to get started: you can go fishing straight away. Unlike in Red Dead Redemption 2, there's no need to progress through the story first. As soon as you have full control of Jason, you can cast your line. And you won't need a fishing licence in Leonida, either. Apparently, bureaucracy is reserved for the banks.

You'll get your first taste of fishing during the 'Fishing Trip' mission, while exploring Jason's home. The activity is properly introduced in Chapter 1, during the 'Recalibration' mission, when you head out with Cal and learn the basics. Spoiler alert: you'll usually get a bite after two or three casts.

Fishing is an optional activity in GTA 6, but it does count towards 100 percent completion. So there's no need to worry if you'd rather leave it until after finishing the main story. It's also a welcome way to unwind after a hard day of criminal activity.

02 How to equip your fishing rod in GTA 6

Every fish in GTA 6 has its own preferences when it comes to bait © Rockstar Games

You don't need to search the world for a fishing rod in GTA 6. It's already in your inventory from the start, sharing a slot with your binoculars and torch. To equip it, hold L1 (LB on Xbox) to open the weapon wheel, then select the slot directly below your fists. Use L2/R2 (LT/RT on Xbox) to switch to the fishing rod, then release L1. That's it – you're officially an angler. Good luck!

You'll also find fishing rods on boats, at jetties and near fishing spots. There's always one available on Jason's boat, moored at the jetty behind his house in Key Lento. That's particularly handy if you're planning to head out on the water anyway. Finding a fishing rod in the open world can also be a good indication that there's a worthwhile fishing spot nearby.

Location : Available in your inventory from the start, as well as on boats, at jetties and near fishing spots

Cost : Free

How to equip it : Hold L1/LB, select the slot below your fists, then switch to the rod using L2/R2 or LT/RT

Fishing licence required : No

03 GTA 6 fishing bait: Which bait should you use?

Chuck’s Tackle & Shot is the go-to destination any serious angler © Rockstar Games

Without the right bait, you're unlikely to catch anything particularly impressive in GTA 6. Different fish have different preferences, so you'll need to expand your collection of bait if you want to catch every species. You'll start with a basic small saltwater lure. As a general rule, use saltwater bait at jetties and along the coast, and freshwater bait in lakes and rivers. Try catching pike in a lake with a saltwater lure, for example, and you could be waiting a very long time.

The size of your bait also determines what you can catch. Small lures attract smaller fish, while medium-sized ones are suitable for species such as lionfish. Large lures are essential if you're after trophy fish such as yellowfin tuna. Some rare species won't respond to standard lures at all, so you'll need to get your hands on specialist bait.

You can buy medium and large lures from Chuck's Tackle & Shot. You'll already know the shop from the 'Gear Up' mission: it's the Ammu-Nation in Key Lento, with the fishing lures displayed on the left-hand side. Other Ammu-Nation branches with an outdoor shooting range also stock bait. If you're carrying several types, use the left and right buttons on the D-pad to switch between them while holding your fishing rod. There's also a fishing magazine in the shed beneath Jason's house, which explains which fish prefer particular types of bait and where to buy them.

04 GTA 6 fishing controls: How the mini-game works

Fishing requires patience and planning © Rockstar Games

This is where casual anglers can start working towards becoming Leonida fishing legends. The fishing mini-game in GTA 6 isn't simply a case of repeatedly pressing buttons. Timing, patience and a little skill are all essential. Here's how to land your catch in five steps:

Find the fish : Press both analogue sticks (L3 + R3) to activate Focus Mode. You'll see glowing areas in the water indicating where fish are swimming. These are the spots you should aim for. Cast your line : Hold L2 to aim throughout the casting process. Position the centre of the screen over the fish, press R2 to cast and then release it. The longer you hold the button, the further your bait will travel. Ideally, cast just behind the fish and reel your bait back through the shoal. Attract the fish : Turn the right analogue stick slowly to retrieve your bait. Reel too quickly and you'll pull it past the fish before they've had a chance to react. A gentle approach is much more effective. Set the hook : Fish in Leonida can be surprisingly tricky to catch. The first slight vibration from your controller usually means a fish is just nibbling, so don't react immediately. Wait until the vibration becomes much stronger and the 'Hook Fish' prompt appears. Then press R2 to set the hook. React too early and your catch will escape. Fight and reel in your catch : Once hooked, the fish will put up a fight. Push the left analogue stick in the opposite direction to the fish's movement to tire it out, but avoid making sharp movements to either side. When the strong vibrations stop, the fish is exhausted, so reel it in quickly using the right stick. If it makes another attempt to escape, counter its movement again before continuing to reel. Eventually, Jason will automatically grab the fish and pull it out of the water.

Action PS5 Xbox Series X/S Change bait D-Pad left/right D-Pad left/right Focus (show fish) L3 + R3 LS + RS Hold target/route L2 (hold) LT (hold) Cast R2 (hold and release) RT (hold and release) Reel in bait Slowly rotate right stick Slowly rotate right stick Hook fish R2 RT Counter/resist Left stick Left stick Cast again Circle B Photo for Cal Cross A

If you're constantly losing fish because of the stick-based reeling controls, there's an easier alternative. Head to Settings > Gameplay > Fishing and change the reeling method to Hold, Tap or Stick Pull. The Tap option is particularly easy on your thumbs. If your bait lands in an empty patch of water, you can reset your cast by pressing Circle (B on Xbox). And if you've hooked a fish you don't want, simply cut the line.

05 The best fishing spots in Leonida

Fishing is a relaxing way to spend time in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

In the world of Grand Theft Auto VI, you can fish almost anywhere you can get a line into the water. The jetty outside Jason's house is a particularly convenient spot, with fish swimming practically at your feet. You can even fish there at night. If you're looking for bigger catches, however, it's worth heading out to sea. Take the boat from the jetty or hire one – let's just say there are ways of doing that without going through the official channels. Switch off the engine, press Triangle (Y on Xbox) to leave the cabin, then cast your line from the side of the boat. Generally speaking, the deeper the water and the further you travel from the shore, the bigger and more plentiful the fish.

The marked fishing spots are where things get particularly interesting. These locations are home to rarer species, including some of the most impressive fish in the game. As you explore Leonida, new spots will appear on your map. Cal will also send you locations by message, marked with purple circles.

There's a useful shortcut right at the beginning of the game. On the ground floor of the boathouse beneath Jason's house, you'll find a fishing magazine called 'Off the Hook'. Read it and several fishing spots will be added to your map, including the Great Barracuda Spot. Large saltwater bait is particularly effective here.

Here are some of the best fishing spots to explore in Leonida:

Lake Leonida

Water : One of the cleanest lakes in the county

Fish to catch : Freshwater species and rare fish

Recommended bait : Freshwater bait and specialist bait for rare catches

Key Lento

Location : East of Key Lento, with several secluded fishing spots

Fish to catch : Powerful barracudas

Recommended bait : Large bait for predatory fish

Belpoint

Location : Deep water to the south

Fish to catch : Yellowfin tuna (trophy fish)

Recommended bait : Large saltwater bait

Goose Key

Location : Reefs in the south-west, beyond the shallow coastal waters

Fish to catch : Mahi-mahi

Recommended bait : Saltwater deep-sea tackle

Draper Island

Location : Directly beneath the Draper Island Bridge

Fish to catch : Tarpon

Recommended bait : Bait suitable for coastal and bridge waters

If you'd prefer a change of scenery from Leonida's palm trees and beaches, Mount Kalaga National Park in the north is also designated as an area for fishing and hunting.

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06 What happens to your catch? Keep it, release it or sell it?

Once you've caught a fish, the game displays its species, weight and your current record for that particular type. After that, the fish is either released back into the water or, if the option is available, you can choose to keep it. During the 'Readjustment' mission, for example, it's made clear that you need to keep a fish – otherwise, there won't be anything on your plate at dinner.

Here's some disappointing news for anyone hoping to make a quick profit: fishing won't earn you any money. There's no fishmonger in GTA 6, as Rockstar has deliberately designed the activity as a way to relax rather than make cash. If you want to earn money from the natural world, hunting is the better option.

Fishing isn't entirely without rewards, though. Every fish you catch increases Jason's Focus stat by around 10 percent. Unlike Strength and Stamina, this progress is permanent. Fish that escape or are lost when you cut the line don't count, however. You can check your personal records and the total number of fish caught in the pause menu under Progress > Animals > Fishing.

07 How to beat Cal and unlock the 'Baited My Tackle' trophy

Cal Hampton and Jason Duval are best friends in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Cal might think he's the king of the water, but that doesn't mean you can't prove him wrong. During Chapter 1, around the time of the 'Lucia's Release' mission, he'll send you a photo of his latest catch along with a challenge. This starts the 'Catch a Bigger Fish' challenge.

Open the message and set the Stoplight Parrotfish Spot as your destination. It's marked by a purple circle out on the water, so take the boat from Jason's jetty. Your objective is to catch a Stoplight Parrotfish weighing more than 2 pounds (approximately 0.91 kilograms). Fortunately, the small saltwater bait from your starting equipment is enough. Cast your line within the marked area and release any fish weighing less than 2 pounds. Once you've landed a big enough catch, press Cross (A on Xbox) to take a quick photo, which will automatically be sent to Cal. The 'Baited My Tackle' trophy should unlock immediately afterwards.

08 GTA 6 fishing tips: How to catch bigger fish

Fishing is easy to learn but takes time to master, and GTA 6 is no exception. Here are a few expert tips to help you improve your technique and become one of Leonida's finest anglers:

Take it slow : One of the most common mistakes beginners make is reeling in too quickly. Let your bait glide gently through the water instead. A slower approach gives fish more time to notice it and take a bite.

Don't react to the first tug : That initial nibble is often just a test. If you set the hook at the first twitch, you'll probably lose your chance. Wait for the stronger vibration and the on-screen prompt before reacting. Patience pays off.

Use Focus Mode before casting : Don't simply throw your line into open water and hope for the best. A quick press of L3 + R3 reveals where fish are swimming, helping you target the shoal and avoid wasting casts.

Choose the right bait : A yellowfin tuna isn't going to be interested in a tiny lure. Before heading to Belpoint or the Great Barracuda Spot, visit Chuck's Tackle & Shot and stock up on larger bait. If a fish repeatedly ignores your lure, there's a good chance you're using the wrong type.

Pay attention to the weather and time of day : Poor weather or fishing at the wrong time can mean fewer bites. However, the jetty outside Jason's house is a reliable place to fish, even at night.

Don't overlook the fishing magazine : The 'Off the Hook' magazine in the shed beneath Jason's house takes just a couple of minutes to find and unlocks several fishing spots straight away. It's well worth picking it up during Chapter 1.

Use fishing to improve Jason's Focus : Looking to boost Jason's Focus stat? Spending a relaxing evening fishing from the jetty increases it with every successful catch. Best of all, the improvement is permanent. Think of it as a gym for the mind.

09 Everything you need to know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former esports pro in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.