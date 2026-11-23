GTA 6: Los 35 requisitos para desbloquear el trofeo «A Long Road»
Así funciona la lista de objetivos del 100 % de GTA 6
- Recompensa: Trofeo/logro «A Long Road» (Oro, 100 puntos de Gamerscore)
- Misiones principales: 91
- Requisitos: 35 en tres categorías
- Desbloqueo: tras completar la historia
- Se puede pasar por alto: Nada; todo se puede recuperar en el modo «Free Roam»
- Tiempo necesario: Se calcula que entre 100 y 120 horas, incluyendo la historia
Parte 1: Historia y tareas
Requirement
Target
What you need to know
Complete the story
91 main missions
Play through to the end credits.
Optional tasks
100
There are considerably more than 100, so you can skip some.
Gang operations
39 of 39
Only 19 are marked during the story. You'll have to find the rest yourself.
Bank jobs
22 of 22
Available from ‘Credit Check’ in Chapter 3. For small banks, you need to clear the cash register and the safe.
Payday loan jobs
7 of 7
Also available from ‘Credit Check’. Empty the counter and the safe in the back room.
Smash ’n’ Grabs
34 of 35
Pawn shops and jewellers. You also need to crack the safe in the back room.
Stick-ups
50 of 91
Hold-ups at supermarkets, fast-food restaurants and liquor stores.
Sell drugs to a fence
$100,000
Most of your stock comes from gang operations and cocaine flamingos.
Sell jewellery to a fence
$100,000
Loot obtained from jewellers.
Sell marked banknotes
$250,000
Obtained from banks and payday loan jobs. You'll need the Dye Pack Jammer.
Bank vaults
8 of 8
Endgame content, available only after completing an optional Chapter 4 mission.
Sell vehicles to a fence
$200,000
Moses, Pay ’n’ Spray and Randy's wish list.
Parte 2: Exploración y actividades
Requirement
Goal
What you need to know
Kenton Sets
5 of 7
From 'Island Dreams' in Chapter 1, loot wrecks with the metal detector
Collectible Card Sets
15 of 18
480 cards in total, duplicates don't count
WAiNK Locations
100
Scan with the phone app
Underwater Discoveries
33 of 33
You need all 7 Kenton Sets for this
Magazines, Books, Comics
30 of 34
27 finds plus 7 Book Swaps
Meditations
15 of 18
Jason and Lucia count separately
Cocaine Flamingos
100 of 125
Only pink ones with a black-and-white beak
Special Playlists
2 of 2
Via scannable posters
Styles
70 of 79
Tattoo magazines and luxury watches
Unique Races
30 of 40
Win, don't just take part
Race Challenge Gold Medals
10 of 13
You can pick the easiest ones
Shooting Range Gold Medals
42 of 42
18 at the Griffin Shooting Range, 24 at Rodgers Ranch
Video Games
4 of 4
Just launch them, no need to finish
Pool Opponents
5 of 7
Beat five different opponents
Mini Golf
2 of 3
One round each is enough
Basketball Hoops
90 of 100
One shot made per hoop, repeats don't count
Drone Time Trials
42 of 42
14 locations with three races each
Stunts
300 of 397
Can be freely combined from four stunt types
Challenges
70 of 80
Eight categories of ten challenges each
Bret's Target Decks
15 of 15
Only playable with Jason
Parte 3: Descubrimientos: vehículos, armas y animales
Requirement
Goal
What you need to know
Scan base vehicles
200 of 277
Cars, boats and aeroplanes via the WAiNK app
Standard weapons
50 of 66
53 firearms, 9 melee weapons, 4 explosives
Examine animal species
100 of 255
With binoculars, hunting is not necessary.
Debes tener en cuenta estos escollos
- «Credit Check» es la clave. La misión del capítulo 3 desbloquea los atracos a bancos y los préstamos rápidos, y te da el «Dye Pack Jammer». Sin él, no podrás vender billetes marcados.
- Kenton se toma un descanso. Tras el capítulo 1 de « », no estará disponible temporalmente y no volverá hasta justo antes del capítulo 3.
- La consola da problemas en el capítulo 2. No podrás iniciar los videojuegos en tu propia casa durante este capítulo.
- Para meditar tenéis que estar los dos. Cada lugar de meditación cuenta por separado para Jason y Lucía. Así que tendrás que llamar a tu compañero o compañera para que medite también.
- Solo están marcadas 19 operaciones de bandas. Tendrás que localizar las 20 restantes por tu cuenta.
Consejos para llegar al 100 % lo más rápido posible
- Empieza a explorar todo desde el principio: los vehículos y los animales son los elementos más tediosos de completar después de la historia principal. Si sacas el móvil pronto y tienes los prismáticos a mano, te ahorrarás horas de conducir más adelante.
- Aborda las tareas opcionales de inmediato: en cuanto aparezca un nuevo icono, ve a por él. Muchas de ellas desbloquean nuevas funciones a medida que avanzas.
- Echa un vistazo al mapa después de cada capítulo: a medida que avanza la historia, se van desbloqueando nuevas actividades y filtros de mapa.
- Deja las acrobacias, los retos y las medallas para el final: completarás muchos de estos retos automáticamente mientras juegas con normalidad. Así podrás enfrentarte a lo que quede de una sola vez.
- Guarda manualmente: vale la pena crear un archivo de guardado aparte antes de cambiar de capítulo, sobre todo si tu objetivo es conseguir el Platino. Y antes de empezar a trastear con los trucos, crea un archivo de guardado aparte por si acaso.
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