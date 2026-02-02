HYROX world records and rankings: fastest times and global standings

HYROX has grown rapidly, attracting more participants worldwide while competition in the elite fields keeps intensifying. More athletes are turning pro, chasing spots in the HYROX Elite 15 – the series for the 15 fastest male and female competitors. Records and standout performances are constantly emerging across all divisions, from elite pros to age-group athletes pushing their limits.

01 HYROX world records: Women Pro

Joanna Wietrzyk set an unprecedented new time at the Elite 15 in Phoenix © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Australian phenom Joanna Wietrzyk set a new world record time at the Elite 15 race in Phoenix, USA in January 2025, by shaving a massive 20 seconds off Lauren Weeks's previous record to finish in 56m 03s.

The rest of the HYROX Women Pro records in the Age Groups look like this:

16-24 – Joanna Wietrzyk – 56m 03s (Phoenix 2026)

25-29 – Vivian Tafuto – 59m 01s (Phoenix 2026)

30-34 – Lauren Weeks – 58m 3s (Vienna 2024)

35-39 – Lauren Weeks – 56m 23s (Glasgow 2025)

40-44 – Jezabel Kremer – 1h 2m 58s (Glasgow 2025)

45-49 – Mareesa Robertson – 1h 7m 33s (Melbourne 2023)

50-54 – Amy Bevilacqua – 1h 1m 9s (Toronto 2024)

55-59 – Anna Buxo – 1h 15m 18s (Chicago World Championships 2025)

60-64 – Heidi Williams – 1h 30m 32s (Dallas 2020)

65-69 – Lynda Hamilton – 1h 56m 07s (Poznan 2025)

02 HYROX world records: Men Pro

Alexander Rončević set the current HYROX world record in Hamburg © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2025, Alexander Rončević kept making his mark as one of HYROX’s all-time greats . At the HYROX Hamburg Major 2025, he set a new Men’s Pro world record of 53m 15s, narrowly edging out current world champion Tim Wenisch. Rončević’s performance not only surpassed Hunter McIntyre’s 53m 22s from Stockholm 2023 but also sent a clear message: the competition at the top of HYROX is fiercer than ever.

Tim Wenisch and Hunter McIntyre – a fierce battle for the HYROX title © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The rest of the HYROX Men Pro records in the Age Groups look like this:

16-24 – Charlie Botterill – 54m 49s (Gdansk 2025)

25–29 – Dylan Scott – 53m 27s (New York 2025)

30-–34 – Alex Rončević – 53m 15s (Hamburg 2025)

35-39 – Rich Ryan – 53m 57s (Phoenix 2026)

40-44 – Lukas Storath – 56m 18s (Anaheim, 2024)

45-49 – Lukas Storath – 58m 39s (Hamburg 2025)

50-54 – Guy Portlock – 1h 2m 35s (Berlin 2025)

55-59 – Joze Kojc – 1h 2m 55s (Berlin 2025)

60-64 – Marc Ziesmer – 1h 18m 34s (Hamburg 2023)

65-69 – John Hesse – 1h 31m 41s (Singapore 2025)

03 HYROX world records: Men Pro Doubles

Rich Ryan and Pelayo Menendez Fernandez teamed to bag the World record in the Men’s Pro Doubles division with a time of 48m 31s in Miami in April of 2025. For men and women, the Doubles category has seen a flurry of recent records being set and broken, showing just how refined this category is becoming as athletes fine-tune their approach, fitness, and teamwork.

The other record holders, by age-group, are:

16-24 – Charlie Botterill, Ollie Russell – 50m 20s (Melbourne 2025)

25-29 – Alex Rončević, Tim Wenisch – 49m 14s (Hamburg 2025)

30-34 – Alen Ploj, Cole Learn – 48m 43s (Phoenix 2026)

35-39 – Rich Ryan, Pelayo Menendez Fernandez – 48m 31s (Miami 2025)

40-44 – Joffrey Voisin, Guillaume Levoy – 53m 20s (Hamburg 2025)

45-49 – Simon Thompson, Dan Plews – 54m 34s (Melbourne 2025)

50-54 – Guy Portlock, Mike Schifferle – 56m 27s (Dublin 2025)

55-59 – Joze Kojc, Simon Passmore – 57m 21s (Phoenix 2026)

60-64 – Peter Kelly, Simon Carr – 1h 11m 38s (London 2024)

04 HYROX world records: Women Pro Doubles

Joanna Wietrzyk holds the Women Pro Doubles record with Jess Pettrow © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Jess Pettrow and Joanna Wietrzyk bagged a world record of their own with a time of 53m 56s, set in Melbourne in December of 2025.

The other record-holding women’s teams are:

16-24 – Lucy Procter, Sinéad Bent – 55m 07s (Chicago 2025)

25-29 – Joanna Wietrzyk, Jess Pettrow – 53m 56s (Melbourne 2025)

30-34 – Lauren Griffith, Lauren Weeks – 54m 39s (Hamburg 2025)

35-39 – Melanie Maurer, Jennifer Nikolaus – 56m 23s (Melbourne2025)

40-44 – Rebecca Houard, Jezabel Kremer – 56m 48s (Bordeaux 2025)

45-49 – Amy Brown, Anne Marie McNiven – 1h 01m 57s (Phoenix 2026)

50-54 – Kristin Booker, Judika Timar-Hutterer – 1h 08m 54s (Dallas 2025)

55-59 – Cheryl Snow, Kim Cole – 1h 14m 17s (Anaheim 2025)

65-69 – Amanda Wendel, Tina Dale – 1h 42m 12s (Phoenix 2026)

05 HYROX world records: Men’s Single Open Age Groups

Comfortably beating his Elite 15 record, Alexander Rončević outdid himself in Cologne in April 2024 to finish the HYROX Men’s Open with a time of 50m 38s. Not bad for an athlete who teaches primary school when he isn’t competing.

Rončević hones his sled-push technique © Mirja Geh/Red Bull Content Pool

As for the best of the rest:

16-24 – Charlie Botterill – 53m 56s (Madrid 2025)

25-29 – Dylan Scott – 53m 42s (Washington DC 2025)

30-34 – Alexander Rončević – 50m 38s (Cologne 2024)

35-39 – Dieter Schwarzkopf – 54m 12s (Vienna 2025)

40-44 – Tiago Lousa – 53m 55s (Vienna 2025)

45-49 – Jose Angel Hidalgo Izquierdo – 58m 0s (Malaga 2023)

50-54 – Mike Schifferle – 58m 27s (Berlin 2025)

55-59 – Joze Kojc – 59m 11s (Berlin 2025)

60-64 – John Tims – 1h 06m 35s (London 2025)

65-69 – Peter Clarke – 1h 10m 1s (Birmingham 2025)

70-74 – Ian Redford – 1h 28m 22s (Birmingham 2025)

75-79 – David Ridout – 1h 47m 34s (Chicago World Championships 2025)

80-84 – Roel Gaasbeek – 2h 8m 42s (Amsterdam 2023)

06 HYROX world records: Women’s Single Open Age Groups

From Cape Town, September 21 2024, the rules changed for the Women’s Single Open, requiring all female participants to now complete 100 Wall Balls, not 75 as it had previously been. With that in mind, we’re at the forefront of the new and improved women’s races, and it’s a very exciting time to see what records will emerge. As it stands, the world record was set by Lauren Weeks in Washington DC, in March 2025, with a time of 55m 38s. Take that, wall balls.

The other champions, by age group are:

16-24 – Lucy Procter – 57m 35s (Glasgow 2025)

25-29 – Lena Putters – 56m 53s (Maastricht 2025)

30-34 – Tanja Stroschneider – 58m 31s (Vienna 2025)

35-39 – Lauren Weeks – 55m 38s (Washington DC 2025)

40-44 – Judith Spijksma – 1h 1m 9s (Heerenveen 2025)

45-49 – Jennifer Weston – 1h 4m 11s (Miami 2025)

50-54 – Sam Bilbie – 1h 3m 6s (Vienna 2025)

55-59 – Xenia Parsons – 1h 9m 58s (Cardiff 2025)

60-64 – Anette Meier-Ullmann – 1h 17m 12s (Hamburg 2025)

65-69 – Avril McClement – 1h 24m 18s (Chicago World Championships 2025)

70-74 – Kirsten Frederiksen – 1h 27m 15s (Amsterdam 2024)

75-79 – Amie Howard – 1h 41m 53s (Dallas 2025)

Lucy Procter is the 16–24 age group record holder © Markus Rohrbacher/Red Bull Content Pool

07 Men’s Open Doubles Age Groups

Jake Williamson and Fabi Eisenlauer set the Men’s Open Doubles world record in Berlin during the 2025 season with a time of 47m 57s. Known for being one of the fastest courses in HYROX, Berlin had already seen the record fall the day before, but the duo went even quicker just 24 hours later.

In a competitive field, the other record holders look like this:

16-24 – Michael O’Donnell, Joseph Vatcher – 50m 17s (London 2025)

25-29 – Jake Williamson and Fabi Eisenlauer – 47m 57s (Berlin 2025)

30-34 – Jess Price-Owen, David O’Toole – 49m 18s (London 2025)

35-39 – Dexter Buchanan, Chris Woolley – 49m 40s (Melbourne 2025)

40-44 – Aaron Woodman, Simon Derby – 52m 32s (Gdansk 2025)

45-49 – Alberto Rivera Pizarro, Javier Martín Merino – 56m 04s (Madrid 2025)

50-54 – Kevin Shaloo, Conor Whelan – 55m 57s (Dublin 2025)

55-59 – Romuald Lepers, Joze Kojc – 55m 40s (Poznan 2025)

60-64 – Thomas Heider, Helmut Schuck – 1h 1m 52s (Maastricht 2025)

65-69 – David Banks, Peter Kelly – 1h 10m 5s (Birmingham 2025)

70-74 – Geoffrey Booth, Adrian Halkes – 1h 54m 24s (Hong Kong 2025)

75-79 – Andrew Quidayan, Omar Martínez Muniz – 1h 43m 51s (Chicago 2025)

08 Women’s Open Doubles Age Groups

Again, we’re in 100 Wall Balls territory here, with Meg Martin and Mollie Emond of the 30-39 age group leading the pack with a time of 54m 20s, achieved in Brisbane March 2025.

The other Women’s Doubles world records by age group are as follows:

16-24 – Emily Robertson, Jessica Durr – 59m 37s (London 2025)

25-29 – Kate Smith, Chelsea Ribeiro – 58m 52s (Perth 2025)

30-34 – Meg Martin, Mollie Emond – 54m 20s (Brisbane 2025)

35-39 – Sara Gandola, Kimi Isom – 58m 43s (Shanghai 2025)

40-44 – Jane Erbacher, Sandy Vickerstaff – 59m 59s (Melbourne 2025)

45-49 – Kerry Ashford, Bec Myers – 1h 2m 19s (Sydney 2025)

50-54 – Sam Bilbie, Fay Morne – 1h 2m 10s (Birmingham 2025)

55-59 – Angie Nuttall, Susan Birch – 1h 10m 27s (London 2025)

60-64 – Carole Payen, Ludovica Bruno – 1h 16m 17s (Verona 2025)

65-69 – Camilla Allwood, Ruth Gledhill – 1h 43m 08s (London 2025)

70-74 – Kirsten Frederiksen, Celia Duff – 1h 34m 48s (Birmingham 2025)

75-79 – Amy Mandjes, Nina Mantel – 1h 27m 08s (Utrecht 2025)

09 Mixed Doubles

The Mixed Doubles record was shattered in December 2025 when Cole Learn and Mollie Fkiaras stopped the clock with a new best time of 49m 13s in Melbourne, Australia. At the same event Joanna Wietrzyk and Hunter McIntyre finished just 11 seconds behind to set a new 25-29 world record, while Joel Trudgeon, Ivy Ozimek set a new mark for the 16-24s . The rest of the age-group records are below.

Megan Jacoby has held numerous records over the years © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The other record setters are:

16-24 – Joel Trudgeon, Ivy Ozimek – 55m 23s (Melbourne 2025)

25-29 – Joanna Wietrzyk, Hunter McIntyre – 49m 24s (Melbourne 2025)

30-34 – Cole Learn, Mollie Fkiaras – 49m 13s (Melbourne 2025)

35-39 – Guillaume Levoy, Sophie Charlot – 53m 33s (Bordeaux 2025)

40-44 – Jezabel Kremer, Joffrey Voisin – 53m 43s (Vienna 2025)

45-49 – Guy Portlock, Sabine Von Salis – 56m 03s (Dublin 2025)

50-54 – Mike Schifferle, Martina Görz – 58m 54s (Frankfurt 2025)

55-59 – Mark Griffin, Teresa Barford – 1h 04m 52s (Dublin 2025)

60-64 – Peter Kelly, Wendy Williams – 1h 11m 59s (Glasgow 2025)

65-69 – Martin Gannon, Elizabeth Gannon – 1h 19m 13s (Birmingham 2025)

70-74 – Steve Scammell, Jill Cooper – 2h 06m 02s (Dallas 2025)

10 Men's Relay

The men’s relay world record is held by the team of Jørgen Olsen, Simen Røssland, Kevin Woods and Kieron White who set a time of 45m 43s at the London event in December 2025.

The over-40 record was set at the same event by David Sloan, George Edwards, Tom Wyles and Daniel Williams with a time of 51m 01s.

11 Women's Relay

The women’s relay world record is held by the team of Alexandra Hill, Lauren Stockely, Saskia Geddes and Allana Falconer who set a time of 51m 26s at the London event in December 2025.

The over-40 record was set in May 2025 in Berlin by Emma Reeve, Kelly Limond, Sam Bilbie and Chloe Hammond with a time of 58m 06s.

Mixed Relay

The mixed’s relay world record is held by the team of Niamh Young, Travis Owles, Lauren Leigh Richardson and Ben Sutherland who set a time of 49m 06s at the Dublin event in November 2025.

The over-40 record was set in January 2025 in Manchester by Sam Bilbie, Paul Gillingham, Michael Sandbach and Georgina Wood with a time of 58m 06s.

12 HYROX legends

The first woman

Megan Jacoby, HYROX Elite World Champion 2024, has the history-making honour of being the first woman to ever complete a HYROX race in under one hour. The deed went down at the World Championships in Nice, France, in 2024 – just two years after Jacoby’s HYROX journey began. She finished in a heart-pounding 58 minutes.

The rivalry between Megan Jacoby and Lauren Weeks is legendary © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The most pregnant competitor

She might be hot on Jacoby’s heels, but Lauren Weeks, three time HYROX World Champion, is notable for yet another achievement. At the 2022 HYROX World Championships, she competed while eight months pregnant, finishing in ninth place out of 14.

