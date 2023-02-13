Find out how Mumbai-based Swifty got started in his esports career

In the Indian gaming scene, Jeet Rajesh Kundra, aka Swifty, is amongst the most successful pro-gamers who has excelled in international competitions. He is known among Indian fans as someone who has even been able to wow foreign gamers with his skills.

He started his gaming career in 2016, when he used to play Dota 2 and other multi-player video games. Currently he is busy enhancing his skills in Pokemon Unite.

Swifty recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Swifty’s brain for a bit.

Here he answers questions about his career so far.

Could you tell us about how to got started in gaming and how you came to be known as Swifty?

My real name is Jeet Rajesh Kundra. I was born and raised in Mumbai and currently live in Kandivali West. I was just a normal kid who used to go to gaming cafes after school and skip lectures in college to play with LAN friends. I’ve loved game right from the beginning.

When I started playing, I searched for gaming names on Google and chose 'SwiftBlade' as my in-game name. Later, my friends started calling me Swifty, so I changed it one day.

Could you tell us about your early days as a pro gamer?

My first exposure to pro gaming was when I used to play LAN tournaments. I would win competitions and then use the prize money to cover travel expenses to visit more tournaments. Professionally, my first step was when I joined Team Elunes, my first DOTA 2 team.

Swifty © Critical x

How has your journey been so far? Which is your favorite title from all the games you have played?

So far, I have experienced both defeat and victory in my gaming journey. They have all been memorable for me. Ever since I started playing DOTA 2, it has been my favourite game. I have earned both respect and money through my performances in DOTA 2.

Which do you like more – mobile or PC games? Apart from playing on these platforms, what are your other hobbies?

I used to play on PC dedicatedly earlier, but now mobile gaming is more prevalent in India. Gaming on mobile is convenient and it is fun. Aside from gaming, I like to ride bikes and sleep.

Which was your first professional tournament? And which was the tournament where you achieved fame?

My first professional tournament was The International Open Qualifiers (TI) for DOTA 2. We became the first Indian team to reach the finals of any TI Open Qualifier. People started recognising after our participation at the Mangima DOTA 2 event at Phoenix Marketcity in Pune. We beat the champion team that had won for two consecutive years.

Swifty © Critical x

What has been the most memorable moment of your life?

The best moment of my journey so far has been playing the DOTA 2 tournament in the PVP Esports Championship in Singapore. I did well there. Our team was an underdog and performed well in the group stage to reach the main stage, where we got a chance to play with the top teams of Southeast Asia, like Team Secret and Team Fnatic. I will also never forget my visit to London in 2022, where we participated in the Pokemon Unite World Championships (WCS 2022). It was a great experience for me. Thanks to Revenant Esports and Rohit Jagasia for making that possible.

Which game are you currently playing and which tournaments are you preparing for?

Currently, I am playing Pokemon Unite Mobile as a professional esports athlete. I am grinding every day for the international tournament ACL Asia Champions League to be held in Malaysia in March 2023.

What’s your opinion on the gaming scenario in India?

In the last few years, gaming in India has grown rapidly. The gaming industry is going to be much bigger than it is now. The Indian government has also recently recognized esports as an official sport played in the country. The sky is the limit now.

What would you like to suggest to the new generation?

My advice would be to work hard and move forward. Don't think too much about international players because they are playing on a big stage. They are also like us, who love gaming and want to achieve success.