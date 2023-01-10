Discover India’s most picturesque MTB race based in Arunachal Pradesh

Monduro is a mountain biking race that takes place in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

It is the only MTB enduro event to take place in India, happening at an elevation of 14,400 feet above sea level on average.

The first edition of the race was conducted in November 2021, and the second edition took place in November 2022 with the organizers promising to make it a mainstay in India’s MTB calendar.

It was named by combining the words Monpa (name of the most prominent tribe in Tawang) and enduro (the style of racing). It is conducted by the Tawang Cycling Association.

Here race director Gautam Taode, president of Tawang Cycling Association Dr Dukhum Magu, and participants from the second edition describe the features of the event, experiences, beauty and challenges of the location, and much more.

Action at Monduro 2022 © Monduro

What is an enduro race?

An MTB enduro race is usually conducted over multiple days and has riders clock their fastest times in downhill stages; the uphills to get to the start of a stage are usually considered liaisons and aren’t timed.

“A rider has to ride around 40-50kms daily to transit between stages on a race day that generally lasts about four-five hours. And there could be four-six stages each day,” explains Monduro race director Gautam Taode, who is a multiple-time national downhill MTB champion.

Gautam has been working hard to promote MTB in India. It was his idea to host an enduro event after a visit to Tawang in April 2021.

“We knew the trails but never rode on them. It was after Gautam suggested that we tried them out and realized it would be quite feasible to organize an enduro race by connecting all the trails. The alpine terrain in Tawang is also quite viable for the race,” says Dr Dukhum Magu, the president of Tawang Cycling Association.

Participants at the start line for a stage at Monduro 2022 © Monduro

More about Monduro

“Monduro was a race of nine stages spread over two days. Day 1 had four downhill race stages and two uphill liaison stages. Day 1 was far more technical and required excellent bike handling skills. Day 2 had five stages and four liaisons. Day 2 was longer, albeit far more manageable,” says Prajwal, a 21-year-old rider from Hyderabad who finished 11th overall in Monduro in November 2022.

“The stages on Day 1 hold historical significance because the riders rode through the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso Trail, which the 6th Dalai Lama used on his travels to Tibet. The trails of Day 1 are a mix of gradual and steep technical downhills through Rhododendron forest with a few mud sections. The starting point on Day 2 is around 14,400 feet above sea level,” says Dr Dukhum.

A rider takes on an obstacle at Monduro 2022 © Monduro

Challenges of Monduro

We had to take on steep and tight switchbacks, chunky and long rock gardens, deep and rut-heavy singletracks, water streams, and occasional slick mud pits. The trail corridors were especially tight,” says Prajwal of the challenges at Monduro.

“The obstacles were mostly natural, with a few wooden features made at the end of each stage,” says Apshai Griffith Niangti, a 23-year-old rider from Shillong, who finished fourth overall at Monduro 2022.

Dr Dukhum says, “Other than obstacles on the race course, the riders also deal with the altitude and weather. Day 1 starting altitude is 12,000 feet while Day 2 starts from 14,400 feet. This might be the world’s highest MTB enduro race. Additionally, if there’s an overcast, it gets really cold in this region.”

Action at Monduro 2022 © Monduro

Training for Monduro

“Training for an event like Monduro demands a different type of training compared to regular downhill racing. Enduro racing requires strength, endurance, and good bike-handling skills. To train for Monduro, I would do gym sessions for four days a week, and I riding my bike daily on trails to improve my endurance and skills,” says Taitus Ch Marak, a 23-year-old rider from Shillong.

Types of bikes and other equipment

Enduro races can be very technical, requiring specialized equipment that is well-tuned. And Monduro was much the same.

“I think only an all-mountain bike would be able to take on the trails at Monduro. Preferably a full suspension with 130-170mm front travel. I rode my custom trail bike, Marin Rift Zone 2, at Monduro. It has 160mm travel in front and 130mm travel shock, 12-speed drivetrain, and a four-piston Shimano Saint powerful braking system on 29-inch wheels. I also think a full-face helmet, goggles, knee pads, and a chest guard are mandatory,” says Taitus.

Gautam suggests, “Riders spend a long day out in the mountains for Monduro so we always suggest carrying a hydration pack, bars, gels, energy drinks like Red Bull, etc. along with bike tools,” says Gautam.

A rider drinks Red Bull before a stage at Monduro 2022 © Monduro

Significance of Monduro’s trails

Dr Dukhum says the response has been very positive over two editions of Monduro.

“No one had thought of conducting an enduro race at such a high altitude. Everybody was very happy to be part of the event. We plan on making it bigger by taking the event trails in higher altitudes for the next edition,” says Dr Dukhum.

“The trails we used for the first two editions had been in existence for decades, maybe even centuries, They just required a little maintenance to get them ready for the race. They are historically very important but also currently forgotten. Now only yak herders use the trails regularly,” says Dr Dukhum.

Beautiful mountains form the backdrop of Monduro in Tawang © Monduro

Personal experiences

“The challenge was such that there were times when I wondered, ‘Why am I here and why am I doing this?’ But then the beauty of the place was such that I was often thinking, ‘This is the best feeling ever!’ The biking community coming together was the best part of the event. Everyone was very supportive and we were pushing each other to be better,” says Apshai.

“Tawang is a wonderful town by itself, but as a mountain biker, I got to see so much more than just the town. The nature surrounding the valley is quite spectacular. Tawang's rich and proud cultural heritage are exceptional. And I’m glad I got to witness that at Monduro,” says Prajwal.