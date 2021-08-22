Alex Albon survives the drama to take his first win as a DTM driver

Having put his Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 on pole position at the Nürburgring, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse driver Alex Albon then produced a dominant performance to defend his place during a turbulent race.

"First DTM race victory! Congrats to Alex and the team,” said Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri, the premium fashion brand by Red Bull. “We are excited about a successful weekend in the 2021 DTM season!”

Alex Albon shows off his new winner's trophy © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Sunday’s race was ample reward for Albon after he had to retire with suspension problems from a difficult race seven the previous day. After that disappointment, he managed difficult conditions and wet surfaces in qualifying to record the best time. He then remained calm during the race despite numerous incidents and safety car periods, crossing the line after 38 laps with a lead of 4.6 seconds. The win marks the Thai driver's best result and third trip to the podium following third-place finishes at Zolder, Belgium, and Monza in Italy.

“A great day for the team and for me too!” said Albon. “The weekend at Zolder went well and we took another big step forward here, and that after being essentially nowhere on Saturday. We were pondering that for a long time in the evening. We went in the right direction with the set-up today and we were rewarded with the win. I hope that we can take this momentum to the home race at the Red Bull Ring.”

While Albon was celebrating, his team-mate, Red Bull Junior Team driver Liam Lawson , was out of luck in both races, finishing outside the points. In race seven the young New Zealand driver spun after a rival car made contact, falling way back through the field. He battled his way to the line but missed out on the points after finishing 13th.

Liam Lawson had a tough DTM weekend at the Nürburgring © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Race eight also did not go as planned for Lawson. Starting in midfield, he was involved in multiple incidents that forced him to make extra pit stops. He sustained tyre damage in one battle before getting involved in a collision while trying to overtake. He was forced to retire from the race with suspension problems.

“A frustrating Sunday race to round off a frustrating weekend overall,” said Lawson. “I actually made a very good start today and we timed my pit stop well. When I came back out, I was in a battle with Maximilian Götz.

“Unfortunately, there was contact and he opened up my rear tyre so I had to come back in and continue on used tyres. I still managed to make a good restart and battled my way forward. However, there was then some chaos in the chicane during the battle with an Audi. That was that. Thanks to everyone in the team for their efforts nonetheless.”

Alex Albon crosses the finish line to take his first win in DTM © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool Alex Albon leads from pole at the start of Race Eight © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool Liam Lawson on track for AF Corse at the Nürburgring © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool Sweet victory: Alex Albon hoists the winner's trophy at the Nürburgring © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Race 1 Result (Top 5):

Kelvin van der Linde (RSA) – Team ABT Sportsline Philip Ellis (SUI) – Mercedes-AMG Team Winward Mike Rockenfeller (GER) – Team ABT Sportsline Maximilian Götz (GER) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Marco Wittmann (GER) – Walkenhorst Motorsport

Race 2 Result (Top 5):

Alex Albon (THA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Dani Juncadella (ESP) – Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing Marco Wittmann (GER) – Walkenhorst Motorsport Maximilian Götz (GER) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Esteban Muth (BEL) – T3 Motorsport

Albon moves up to fourth in the drivers’ standings, with 82 points. Lawson is now right behind Albon in fifth place in the standings, with 80 points. After eight races, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse has scored 162 points and is in second place in the team standings. Round five of DTM 2021 season is on September 3-5, 2021, at the Red Bull Ring (AUT).