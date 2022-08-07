Red Bull Motorsports
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
MotoGP
Jack Miller on the podium at thrilling British MotoGP™
Francesco Bagnaia held off a late charge from Maverick Viñales and fellow Ducati factory rider Jack Miller, as just 0.614 seconds separated the top three at Silverstone.
Having won the last MotoGP™ race in Assen, Francesco Bagnaia could only qualify fifth and called on MotoGP™ world champions Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi for a little advice before he rode to victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where held off Maverick Viñales and Ducati team-mate Jack Miller for the win.
"I spoke a lot with Valentino,” said the Italian. “He helped me to understand the tyres, the temperature with the tyres. He helped me a lot. And to Casey, I just asked if he did something on this track in the past to help me be more competitive. This morning he sent me a message and I just tried to do something. It was good, but maybe not for the tyres we have now. In any case, I have good luck to have these types of people around me."
Johann Zarco started from pole after shattering Marc Márquez’s lap record around Silverstone with a time of 1m 57.767s on his Prima Pramac Ducati.
Seven other riders also broke the previous top lap time on the way to setting the final grid, which saw the Frenchman start P1 with Viñales and Miller alongside him on the front row.
It was Zarco and Miller who set the pace on the opening laps, while Bagnaia looked to still be struggling for pace. After Zarco fell on Lap 12 however Bagnaia's tyres lit up and he began to find pace, overtaking Miller and race leader Alex Rins. With Vinales and Miller in hot pursuit, the crowd were treated to a grandstand finish.
Bagnaia also made up ground on reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who had an afternoon to forget. The Frenchman started strongly, but fell away after having to serve a long lap penalty for an opening-lap collision with Viñales.
The 2020 Moto2 champion Enea Bastianini continues to impress, enjoying a late surge of pace to score his best finish since his win at Le Mans in May, while another Ducati star, Jorge Martín, was the quickest rider on track on his way to fifth.
Three in a row for Augusto Fernández in Moto2™
Augusto Fernández followed his victories at Assen and the Sachsenring by completing his hat-trick with a superb win in Moto2™ for Red Bull KTM Ajo Racing, crossing the line 0.07s ahead of Alonso Lopez. It was Fernández's second win at Silverstone and extends his championship lead to 171 points from Ai Ogura on 158 and Celestini Vitti on 156.
Jaume Masià and Deniz Öncü on the Moto3™ podium
Dennis Foggia took victory in Moto3™, with Jaume Masià and Deniz Öncü joining him on the podium. The three riders occupy third, fourth and fifth in the championship standings and closed the gap to Gas Gas riders Izan Guevara and championship leader Sergio Garcia.
MotoGP™ World Championship Standings
- Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha – 180 points
- Aleix Espargaro – Aprilia – 158
- Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati – 131
- Enea Bastianini – Ducati – 118
- Johann Zarco – Ducati – 114
- Jack Miller – Ducati – 107
- Brad Binder – KTM – 98
- Alex Rins – Suzuki – 84
- Maverick Viñales – Aprilia – 82
- Miguel Oliveira – KTM – 81
