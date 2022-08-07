Jack Miller on the podium at thrilling British MotoGP™

Having won the last MotoGP™ race in Assen, Francesco Bagnaia could only qualify fifth and called on MotoGP™ world champions Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi for a little advice before he rode to victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where held off Maverick Viñales and Ducati team-mate

"I spoke a lot with Valentino,” said the Italian. “He helped me to understand the tyres, the temperature with the tyres. He helped me a lot. And to Casey, I just asked if he did something on this track in the past to help me be more competitive. This morning he sent me a message and I just tried to do something. It was good, but maybe not for the tyres we have now. In any case, I have good luck to have these types of people around me."