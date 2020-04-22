The day Nick Cassidy shook up the formula racing world
© Sho Tamura/Red Bull Content Pool
How the New Zealand driver graduated from karting to becoming the youngest-ever champion of the Super GT class – and sealing the triple crown of Japanese motorsport.
The snapshot:
November 12, 2017. Nick Cassidy and #37 Lexus Team KeePer TOM's colleague Ryō Hirakawa hold their nerve at the iconic Twin Ring Motegi track to finish in second place at the final 2017 Super GT race in Japan. Even though title rivals Tsugio Matsuda and Ronnie Quintarelli claim victory on the day, Cassidy becomes the youngest-ever class champion.
The training:
Cassidy grew up karting, much like many other successful racers in Formula One and beyond – such as Max Verstappen. He was just six years old when he started cadet karting and moved up to Junior Restricted as soon as the KartSport rules allowed, at 10. By the time he was 14, he'd won every karting event on the North Island of his home country of New Zealand and obliterated several age group records along the way.
The build-up:
A Speedsport Scholarship into Formula First with Sabre Motorsport allowed Cassidy the chance to jump up into formula racing back in 2008, and he started repaying the team's faith immediately with the Formula First Manfeild Winter Series title.
Rookie of the year honours in both 2009's New Zealand Formula First championship and 2010's New Zealand Formula Ford Championship led into his 2011 Toyota Racing Series debut. His second place was soon followed by two title triumphs in 2012 and 2013.
The move to Japan:
For many drivers in the southern hemisphere, Japan's dedication to single-seater racing gives them a place to enhance their reputation further. Cassidy was no different and he banked seven race wins on his way to the 2015 Japanese Formula 3 Championship at just 21. After a 2016 diversion to finish fourth in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, Cassidy focused more on his Japanese career and a Super GT debut in the GT500 class with three podiums in the second half of the season alerted rivals to his promise.
The triple crown:
The 2017 Super GT season was one of only two series that Cassidy decided to race that year and his focus paid off as he combined with Japanese team-mate Hirakawa to win the season opener at Okayama International Circuit and place third next up at Fuji Speedway.
A mid-season blip allowed Matsuda and Quintarelli to close the gap, however the penultimate race win at Chang International Circuit meant that Cassidy and Hirakawa just needed a top-two finish in the season finale to bag the title. They qualified third and moved into second place on race day's lap four to lay the foundations for victory, then held their nerve to finish second and cement Cassidy's place in the history books at 23.
The Auckland native's 2019 Super Formula Championship title later saw him seal the Japanese motorsport triple crown.