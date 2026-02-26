How to attend a Premier Padel event: tickets, travel and first-timer tips

There is a moment that every first-timer remembers, when the ball bounces off the back glass at full pace, the crowd erupts and you realise that nothing you've watched on a screen could have prepared you for this. Watching Premier Padel live is something else entirely.

This guide covers everything you need to plan your first Premier Padel tournament with full confidence. Tickets, costs, seating, what to bring, what to expect and how to make the most of every hour on site.

The passion for padel is growing, and so are the crowds © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How to buy tickets

The first thing to understand is that Premier Padel doesn't have a single universal ticketing platform. Each event is managed locally, which means tickets for the Paris Major are sold through a different portal than tickets for the Miami P1 or the Madrid P1.

The process, however, is broadly the same everywhere:

Official tournament websites are always the safest and most reliable source. Each event has its own dedicated site (often following a format like [cityname]premierpadel.com) where tickets go on sale weeks or months in advance.

The Premier Padel official website lists all upcoming events, with direct links to ticketing for each tour stop.

Secondary ticketing platforms exist, but come with risks: inflated prices, questionable authenticity and no guarantees. Stick to the official channels.

The padel venue in Barcelona © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Tickets typically go on sale anywhere from three to six months before the event, with some stops (particularly the Majors and the Barcelona Tour Finals) selling opening-round day passes surprisingly quickly once they go live. You can usually choose between:

Day passes are valid for a single session or a full day of matches.

Multi-day passes or weekly tickets, which offer better value if you plan to attend several days.

Finals packages, which are sold separately and at a premium, given the demand.

One important note: book early. The top events, like the Paris Major at Roland Garros, the Barcelona Tour Finals, and emerging fan favourites like the Miami P1, have shown a strong tendency to sell out well in advance for finals days and weekends. Early booking is highly recommended.

Most events offer straightforward digital ticketing with QR code entry. Refund policies vary by event and organiser, so read the terms carefully before purchasing. Standard policy across most stops is no refund for day passes once the event begins (unless a major incident or weather event alters the tournament’s flow), with some flexibility for postponements.

02 How much do tickets typically cost?

This is where Premier Padel genuinely surprises people. Compared to other major international sports tours, professional padel remains remarkably affordable.

As a general guide:

Early-week qualifying and round-of-32 day passes tend to be at the lower end of the pricing scale. These sessions deliver excellent value, as you'll still see world-ranked players competing at the highest level, just without the late-round drama.

Quarter-final and semi-final sessions sit in the middle range and usually offer the best balance of intensity and affordability.

Finals day commands the highest prices, and understandably so. The atmosphere, the stakes and the quality of play on a finals day are worth every euro.

VIP and hospitality packages are available at most stops and typically include premium seating, often courtside or in elevated covered grandstands, along with food and drink, exclusive access areas and sometimes meet-and-greet or backstage experiences.

What affects the price? Several factors: the tournament category (Majors cost more than P2 events), the city and venue, the day of the week, the round and whether you're opting for covered or open-air seating. As a rule of thumb, a P2 event in an emerging market will be considerably cheaper than a Major in Paris or the Season Finals in Barcelona.

The bottom line: you don't need a big budget to attend Premier Padel. Even at the premium stops, weekday sessions offer a world-class padel experience at a price that won't break the bank.

Ariana Sánchez takes aim during the 2026 semi-final in Riyadh © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

03 What it's like to watch padel live

Every padel fan should experience the proximity, the noise and the tension of watching padel in person. Alejandro Galán hovering at the net with that look in his eyes before a smash that hasn't happened yet; the buzz of a packed grandstand two metres from the court; the surreal intimacy of watching world-class athletes from a distance that would be completely impossible in other sports.

You're close enough to hear players talk to each other and watch them sweat. Close enough to see the confident expression on Juan Lebrón’s face as he plays a perfect drop shot that leaves his opponents speechless, or the athletic ability of Bea González as she performs one of her signature smashes.

Nothing on a screen, not even the best broadcast production in the world, captures what it actually feels like to stand two rows from the glass as Tapia and Coello play a 40-shot rally at the end of a deciding set.

The first things you notice are the extraordinary speed and precision with which these stars play. On TV, the pace of elite padel looks fast. In person, it looks impossible. The ball moves between players in fractions of a second. Smashes launch with a sound that vibrates in your chest. Lobs float up and then disappear downward at angles that make your brain argue with your eyes, landing at the very last corner of the court.

Get a close up view of padel stars like Juan Lebrón © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The second thing is the glass. Premier Padel courts are enclosed in panoramic glass walls, and that means you get viewing angles that don't exist in any other racket sport. From a side position, you can see through the court, watching the ball travel away from you and then come back off the far wall, watching both pairs simultaneously, tracking tactics and movement in ways that TV's single-camera angle never allows.

The third thing is the intimacy. Premier Padel's main courts, even in large venues, usually feature stands that sit quite close to the action. There's nowhere to hide when the atmosphere turns electric. And it always does, eventually.

And then there's the crowd itself. Premier Padel audiences are, in many cities, a brilliant mix of hardcore padel heads who know every player ranking and every tactical nuance, and newcomers who came for the event and stayed for the addiction. It's loud in a way that crowds in other sports aren't allowed to be, social in a way that makes the whole thing feel like a party with a world-class sporting event happening at its centre.

Nothing beats being courtside at a padel match © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Choosing the best seats

There's no single best seat at a Premier Padel event. It depends on what kind of experience you're after.

Baseline seating (behind the back glass): This area gives you the most direct view of the court as a whole, and is where most die-hard fans prefer to sit. You see lobs as they arc overhead, and you're perfectly positioned to appreciate the depth and pace of the game. The downside: glass can create reflections depending on the lighting.

Side seating (along the long side of the court): This area gives you the unique glass-wall perspective described above. Many experienced attendees consider this the superior view for understanding the game's tactical structure, especially for watching the net pair's movement and interplay. Side seats also give you a better chance to listen to players interact with each other.

Front row vs elevated rows: Front rows put you closest to the action, which is electric during big moments, but can mean craning your neck and missing the full court picture. Slightly elevated rows, particularly in the middle section of a grandstand, often offer the cleanest overall view of play.

Shade and weather: For outdoor events, check the sun's position relative to your seat. Although the trend is clearly toward more indoor tournaments, some summer outdoor tournaments can be brutal in the afternoon.

Photography: The glass walls reflect light, which makes courtside photography genuinely challenging without professional equipment. Side seats at a slight elevation work better for casual smartphone photography.

Families: Upper grandstand sections away from the loudest fan clusters are usually the most comfortable option for families with young children. All Premier Padel events are family-friendly environments.

Pro budget tip: Don't overlook secondary courts. During the early rounds of a tournament, matches on these courts are played without grandstands, and sometimes you can watch from just a few metres away, offering some of the most intense padel viewing you'll ever experience. These matches are included at no extra cost if you already bought a day pass.

04 Planning your tournament day

Premier Padel events run full days of matches from morning to evening across multiple courts. Go in with a plan, even a loose one and your experience will be significantly better.

Arrive earlier than you think you need to. Entry queues at popular events, especially finals and semi-final days, can be substantial. Give yourself at least 30-45 minutes before the first match you want to see. Use the extra time to walk the venue, pick up your programme, grab a coffee, study the court layout and watch the players warm up, which is as spectacular as the match itself.

Matches can run from 45 minutes to over two hours © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Match length at the elite level is typically between 45 minutes and 90 minutes, depending on how competitive the sets are. Matches go up to three sets, and a close three-setter in a quarter-final can stretch past the 90 or even 120-minute mark. However, you can absolutely attend for four to five hours and catch several complete matches.

Plan around the sessions, not just the matches. Tournament organisers publish daily schedules, usually available on the official event website the evening before, that list the order of play across all courts. The main stadium court will host the highest-ranking matches. Secondary courts run simultaneously. Pick your priorities and navigate accordingly.

Food and drink is available at all Premier Padel venues. Quality and pricing vary significantly by location and host venue. Upscale venues in major European cities will have good options; outdoor events in smaller markets may be more limited. Arriving well-fed is always a solid strategy for a long tournament day.

Breaks between matches are usually brief (15 to 20 minutes), so if you need to move between courts, do it efficiently. The main court is the most popular and fills up fast before marquee matches. You can also move from your seat in between games whenever the sum of the games within a set adds up to an odd number. This is when players switch sides every other game during a 90-second break. Moving and standing are usually prohibited during games.

05 First-time survival guide

Going in prepared makes the difference between a good day and a great one. Here's what experienced Premier Padel attendees will tell you:

Wear comfortable shoes. You will walk more than you expect across the venue grounds and between courts.

Bring an extra layer, even for outdoor summer events. Evening sessions can cool down fast, especially in northern European stops like London or Rotterdam.

Sun protection is non-negotiable at outdoor events in Spain, the Middle East, or Miami, among others. Bring sunscreen and a hat for both morning and afternoon sessions.

Charge your phone the night before. You'll use it constantly for photos, schedules, rankings lookups and social posts.

Download the official Premier Padel app before you go. It has live scores, order of play and player information all in one place.

Respect match etiquette. Silence during points is expected. Padel etiquette mirrors tennis in this respect; cheer between points, not during them.

Be flexible with the schedule. Live sports events almost always run behind schedule. Build in a buffer and don't plan anything tight for the final hour of your day.

Stay for at least one full match from the start rather than arriving mid-game. The warmup, tactical build-up and set progression are half the experience.

Talk to other fans. The Premier Padel crowd is knowledgeable and genuinely enthusiastic. You'll learn more from a five-minute conversation with a regular attendee than from a week of reading or watching highlights.

Fans get a photo with Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

06 FAQs

All your questions answered How long do Premier Padel matches last? Most matches at the elite level last 45-90 minutes. A standard two-set match can be completed in under an hour; a competitive three-setter may run to two hours or even three in some cases. This year, Premier Padel introduced the Star Point, a new scoring rule that should shorten match times. Can kids attend Premier Padel events? Yes. Premier Padel events are family-friendly, and children are welcome at all tournaments. Check individual event ticketing for reduced-price or free children's tickets, as many events offer these for under-12s or under-16s. Do tickets sell out quickly? It depends on the event. Finals days and semi-finals at Major and P1 events, particularly in cities with strong padel cultures like Madrid, Barcelona or Paris, sell out well in advance. Early-week sessions typically have much more availability. Book early for anything beyond round-of-32 play at top-tier events. Can you leave and re-enter the venue? Re-entry policies vary by event and venue. Some tournaments stamp or scan your ticket for re-entry; others do not allow it once you've left the main perimeter. Check the FAQ section on the official event website before your visit. Is padel beginner-friendly to watch? Completely. The rules are simple, the court is small enough to follow all the action without losing the ball, and the pace of the game makes it immediately gripping even if you've never picked up a padel racket. Many people attend their first Premier Padel event knowing little about the sport and leave completely hooked. When does the 2026 Premier Padel season start? The curtain lifted on the 2026 Premier Padel season at Riyadh P1 , launching a packed schedule of 26 events in 18 countries. The tour’s top stars initiated their chase for titles in Saudi Arabia on February 9th, with top seeds Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello taking home the first trophy of the season. You can find the full 2026 Premier Padel calendar here . Where can I watch Premier Padel if I can’t attend live? Red Bull TV will broadcast all Premier Padel matches from the quarter-finals of every tournament onwards, which guarantees widespread access to the highest-stakes matches. This game-changing partnership continues to make padel available to a wider audience and ensure that fans around the world can follow their favourite players and witness the excitement of the best padel in the world. Find more information on all tournaments, including ticketing, match schedules, current scores, player updates and all the latest news on the Premier Padel website .

Premier Padel is the top tier of professional padel, the official global tour sanctioned by the International Padel Federation (FIP). In 2026, the tour spans 26 tournaments across 18 countries, from Riyadh to London, from Buenos Aires to Barcelona, from the sunlit courts of Miami Beach to the historic Roland Garros complex in Paris.

If you've been following the action on Red Bull TV and something is telling you it's time to actually be there, trust that instinct.