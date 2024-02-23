This is the 2024 Premier Padel calendar

The 2024 Premier Padel calendar
Tournament
Location
Tournament Rank
Dates
Red Bull TV Coverage
Riyadh Premier Padel
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
P1
February 26 - March 2
Watch the Live
Ooredoo Qatar Premier Padel
Doha, Qatar
Major
March 3-8
Watch the Live
GNP Acapulco Premier Padel
Acapulco, Mexico
P1
March 18-24
Watch the Live
Puerto Cabello Premier Padel
Puerto Cabello, Venezuela
P2
March 25-31
Watch the Live
Lotto Brussels Premier Padel
Brussels, Belgium
P2
April 22-28
Watch the Live
Sevilla Premier Padel
Sevilla, Spain
P2
April 29 - May 5
Watch the Live
Asunción Premier Padel
Asunción, Paraguay
P2
May 13-19
Watch the Live
Mar del Plata Premier Padel
Mar del Plata, Argentina
P1
May 20-26
Watch the Live
Santiago Premier Padel
Santiago, Chile
P1
May 27 - June 2
Watch the Live
Betclic Bordeaux Premier Padel
Bordeaux, France
P2
June 10-16
Watch the Live
BNL Italy Premier Padel
Rome, Italy
Major
June 17-23
Watch the Live
Malaga Premier Padel
Malaga, Spain
P1
July 8-14
Watch the Live
Genova Premier Padel
Genova, Italy
P2
July 15-21
Watch the Live
Finland Premier Padel
Tampere, Finland
P2
July 29 - August 4
Watch the Live
Comunidad de Madrid Premier Padel
Madrid, Spain
P1
September 2-8
Watch the Live
Rotterdam Premier Padel
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
P1
September 9-15
Watch the Live
Düsseldorf Premier Padel
Düsseldorf, Germany
P2
September 16-22
Watch the Live
Greenweez Paris Premier Padel
Paris, France
Major
September 30 - October 6
Watch the Live
Sweden Premier Padel
Sweden
P2
October 7-13
Watch the Live
New Giza Premier Padel
New Giza, Egypt
P2
October 21-27
Watch the Live
Dubai Premier Padel
Dubai, UAE
P1
November 4-10
Watch the Live
Kuwait City Premier Padel
Kuwait City, Kuwait
P1
November 11-17
Watch the Live
GNP Mexico City Premier Padel
Mexico City, Mexico
Major
November 25 - December 1
Watch the Live
Milano Premier Padel
Milan, Italy
P1
December 2-8
Watch the Live
Premier Padel Finals
Barcelona, Spain
Tour Finals
December 18-22
Watch the Live