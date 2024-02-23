Juan Lebrón Chincoa in panel action on October 28, 2022, in Giza, Egypt
Padel

This is the 2024 Premier Padel calendar

With Premier Padel coming to Red Bull TV, get the lowdown on the tournaments that are on the calendar and when you can watch all the action.
Written by Rajiv Desai
4 min readPublished on

The news is out and its official Premier Padel, the official professional padel tour, is coming to Red Bull TV for 2024. That's right, every tournament on the 25-strong tour will have live coverage on Red Bull TV. Coverage will start from the quarter finals and all the way onwards to the final.
This year will be the first season of the newly unified professional tour since the consolidation of the International Padel Federation's World Padel Tour into the Premier Padel organisation. As such, there's an enlarged calendar with 25 tournaments across 18 countries and five continents.
Countries that are being visited include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Spain, Mexico, France, Venezuela, Belgium, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. There are multiple stops in France (twice), Mexico (twice), Italy (three) and Spain (four). One of the stops in Spain is the World Final, which will be held in Barcelona in December.
See below for the full calendar:
01

The 2024 Premier Padel calendar

Padel participants at the Milan padel tournament.

Crowds flock in to watch the padel action in Milan

Tournaments are split into Major, P1 and P2 in order of significance and ranking points. Majors are the tournaments with the most ranking points and prestige. P1 is a rank down from a Major, but will still draw all the established players on the world tour and will be in countries where padel already has a significant presence as a sport and grassroots participation. A P2 tournament will be in destinations where there's plenty room for growth for the sport.
At the end of the year is the Tour Finals, featuring the eight best male and female teams of the season. The four Major tournaments will be held in Qatar, Italy, France and Mexico.

Tournament

Location

Tournament Rank

Dates

Red Bull TV Coverage

Riyadh Premier Padel

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

P1

February 26 - March 2

Ooredoo Qatar Premier Padel

Doha, Qatar

Major

March 3-8

GNP Acapulco Premier Padel

Acapulco, Mexico

P1

March 18-24

Puerto Cabello Premier Padel

Puerto Cabello, Venezuela

P2

March 25-31

Lotto Brussels Premier Padel

Brussels, Belgium

P2

April 22-28

Sevilla Premier Padel

Sevilla, Spain

P2

April 29 - May 5

Asunción Premier Padel

Asunción, Paraguay

P2

May 13-19

Mar del Plata Premier Padel

Mar del Plata, Argentina

P1

May 20-26

Santiago Premier Padel

Santiago, Chile

P1

May 27 - June 2

Betclic Bordeaux Premier Padel

Bordeaux, France

P2

June 10-16

BNL Italy Premier Padel

Rome, Italy

Major

June 17-23

Malaga Premier Padel

Malaga, Spain

P1

July 8-14

Genova Premier Padel

Genova, Italy

P2

July 15-21

Finland Premier Padel

Tampere, Finland

P2

July 29 - August 4

Comunidad de Madrid Premier Padel

Madrid, Spain

P1

September 2-8

Rotterdam Premier Padel

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

P1

September 9-15

Düsseldorf Premier Padel

Düsseldorf, Germany

P2

September 16-22

Greenweez Paris Premier Padel

Paris, France

Major

September 30 - October 6

Sweden Premier Padel

Sweden

P2

October 7-13

New Giza Premier Padel

New Giza, Egypt

P2

October 21-27

Dubai Premier Padel

Dubai, UAE

P1

November 4-10

Kuwait City Premier Padel

Kuwait City, Kuwait

P1

November 11-17

GNP Mexico City Premier Padel

Mexico City, Mexico

Major

November 25 - December 1

Milano Premier Padel

Milan, Italy

P1

December 2-8

Premier Padel Finals

Barcelona, Spain

Tour Finals

December 18-22

The 2024 season kicks-off on February 26 with the Riyadh P1 tournament in Saudi Arabia. This will followed immediately by the first Major of the year in Qatar. The tour will then move to Mexico and Venezuela, before heading to Brussels and Andalusia in April. May will see a return to South America for Premier Padel, including first visits to Paraguay and Chile.
In June and July, the tour then returns to Europe, with a Major in Italy being the high point. August will serve as a mid-season break, before the action resumes in Europe and the Middle East over the next few months. During this time, Rotterdam, Dusseldorf, Sweden, Dubai and Kuwait City will be new locations for the Premier Padel tour.
The remaining two Major tournaments also take place in the latter part of the year, with Paris happening in early October and then a trip back to Mexico in late November. The main part of the season will conclude with the Milan P1 tournament, as it has in the past two years.
Ale Galan, Bea Gonzalez and Juan Lebron as seen lifting a trophy at a major padel tournament.

Watch padel champions being crowned on Red Bull TV

Premier Padel Tour Finals

The 2024 calendar culminates with the inaugural Premier Padel Tour Finals in Barcelona, Spain, from December 18-22. The Barcelona event will showcase the top-ranked pairs in the men's and women's Premier Padel tour competing against each to see if they can walk away with the final trophy of the 2024 Premier Padel season.
As mentioned above, Red Bull TV will be covering each and every stop of the Premier Padel Tour throughout the 2024 season. Coverage for both the men's and women's competitions starts from the Quarter Finals onwards to the Finals.
To watch live coverage in the rounds before Quarter Finals, you can keep up with the action on Premier Padel's YouTube channel.
Padel