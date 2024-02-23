This is the 2024 Premier Padel calendar

The news is out and its official Premier Padel, the official professional padel tour, is coming to Red Bull TV for 2024. That's right, every tournament on the 25-strong tour will have live coverage on Red Bull TV. Coverage will start from the quarter finals and all the way onwards to the final.

This year will be the first season of the newly unified professional tour since the consolidation of the International Padel Federation's World Padel Tour into the Premier Padel organisation. As such, there's an enlarged calendar with 25 tournaments across 18 countries and five continents.

Countries that are being visited include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Spain, Mexico, France, Venezuela, Belgium, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. There are multiple stops in France (twice), Mexico (twice), Italy (three) and Spain (four). One of the stops in Spain is the World Final, which will be held in Barcelona in December.

See below for the full calendar:

01 The 2024 Premier Padel calendar

Tournaments are split into Major, P1 and P2 in order of significance and ranking points. Majors are the tournaments with the most ranking points and prestige. P1 is a rank down from a Major, but will still draw all the established players on the world tour and will be in countries where padel already has a significant presence as a sport and grassroots participation. A P2 tournament will be in destinations where there's plenty room for growth for the sport.

At the end of the year is the Tour Finals, featuring the eight best male and female teams of the season. The four Major tournaments will be held in Qatar, Italy, France and Mexico.

Tournament Location Tournament Rank Dates Red Bull TV Coverage Riyadh Premier Padel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia P1 February 26 - March 2 Watch the Live Ooredoo Qatar Premier Padel Doha, Qatar Major March 3-8 Watch the Live GNP Acapulco Premier Padel Acapulco, Mexico P1 March 18-24 Watch the Live Puerto Cabello Premier Padel Puerto Cabello, Venezuela P2 March 25-31 Watch the Live Lotto Brussels Premier Padel Brussels, Belgium P2 April 22-28 Watch the Live Sevilla Premier Padel Sevilla, Spain P2 April 29 - May 5 Watch the Live Asunción Premier Padel Asunción, Paraguay P2 May 13-19 Watch the Live Mar del Plata Premier Padel Mar del Plata, Argentina P1 May 20-26 Watch the Live Santiago Premier Padel Santiago, Chile P1 May 27 - June 2 Watch the Live Betclic Bordeaux Premier Padel Bordeaux, France P2 June 10-16 Watch the Live BNL Italy Premier Padel Rome, Italy Major June 17-23 Watch the Live Malaga Premier Padel Malaga, Spain P1 July 8-14 Watch the Live Genova Premier Padel Genova, Italy P2 July 15-21 Watch the Live Finland Premier Padel Tampere, Finland P2 July 29 - August 4 Watch the Live Comunidad de Madrid Premier Padel Madrid, Spain P1 September 2-8 Watch the Live Rotterdam Premier Padel Rotterdam, The Netherlands P1 September 9-15 Watch the Live Düsseldorf Premier Padel Düsseldorf, Germany P2 September 16-22 Watch the Live Greenweez Paris Premier Padel Paris, France Major September 30 - October 6 Watch the Live Sweden Premier Padel Sweden P2 October 7-13 Watch the Live New Giza Premier Padel New Giza, Egypt P2 October 21-27 Watch the Live Dubai Premier Padel Dubai, UAE P1 November 4-10 Watch the Live Kuwait City Premier Padel Kuwait City, Kuwait P1 November 11-17 Watch the Live GNP Mexico City Premier Padel Mexico City, Mexico Major November 25 - December 1 Watch the Live Milano Premier Padel Milan, Italy P1 December 2-8 Watch the Live Premier Padel Finals Barcelona, Spain Tour Finals December 18-22 Watch the Live

The 2024 season kicks-off on February 26 with the Riyadh P1 tournament in Saudi Arabia. This will followed immediately by the first Major of the year in Qatar. The tour will then move to Mexico and Venezuela, before heading to Brussels and Andalusia in April. May will see a return to South America for Premier Padel, including first visits to Paraguay and Chile.

In June and July, the tour then returns to Europe, with a Major in Italy being the high point. August will serve as a mid-season break, before the action resumes in Europe and the Middle East over the next few months. During this time, Rotterdam, Dusseldorf, Sweden, Dubai and Kuwait City will be new locations for the Premier Padel tour.

The remaining two Major tournaments also take place in the latter part of the year, with Paris happening in early October and then a trip back to Mexico in late November. The main part of the season will conclude with the Milan P1 tournament, as it has in the past two years.

Premier Padel Tour Finals

The 2024 calendar culminates with the inaugural Premier Padel Tour Finals in Barcelona, Spain, from December 18-22. The Barcelona event will showcase the top-ranked pairs in the men's and women's Premier Padel tour competing against each to see if they can walk away with the final trophy of the 2024 Premier Padel season.

02 Red Bull TV coverage

As mentioned above, Red Bull TV will be covering each and every stop of the Premier Padel Tour throughout the 2024 season. Coverage for both the men's and women's competitions starts from the Quarter Finals onwards to the Finals.

To watch live coverage in the rounds before Quarter Finals, you can keep up with the action on Premier Padel's YouTube channel.