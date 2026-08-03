Federico Chingotto, Alejandro Galán, Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea pose with their winner trophies after the Premier Padel P1 Pretoria in South Africa in August 2026.
© Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool
Padel

The best moments and winners from Premier Padel’s South African debut

Relive the best moments from the Premier Padel Pretoria P1 as Galán and Chingotto, and Triay and Brea, claimed dramatic title victories before the tour heads to London.
Written by Matt Ogborn and Thomas Peeters
5 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Premier Padel

The global tournament for elite players in the fastest-growing racket sport in the world, Premier Padel sees two-player teams compete in enclosed courts.

74 Tour Stops

Pretoria Premier Padel P1

Premier Padel continues its worldwide tour as the 2x2 racket sport makes its debut in Pretoria, South Africa.

South Africa

Alejandro Galán

Spanish padel star Alejandro Galán is one of the best players in the world, having reached the rank of number one, and is renowned for his power and precision on the court.

SpainSpain

Delfina Brea

Delfina Brea is the world's top ranked padel player and the first Argentine woman to wear that crown in over a decade.

ArgentinaArgentina

Summary

  1. 1
    Watch the Pretoria P1 highlights
  2. 2
    Pretoria P1 results
  3. 3
    The tournament highlights
  4. 4
    Players who impressed
  5. 5
    What this means for the Premier Padel season
  6. 6
    Where to watch full matches and replays
  7. 7
    Up next: London P1
  8. 8
    Premier Padel Pretoria P1 FAQs
The inaugural Premier Padel Pretoria P1 delivered a memorable week of world-class action at SunBet Arena, culminating in two dramatic finals on Sunday.
Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto claimed the men’s title after edging Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero in a thrilling deciding-set tie-break, while Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea secured back-to-back titles by overcoming Claudia Fernández Sánchez and Martina Calvo in another three-set battle.

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The Pretoria P1 marked Premier Padel’s first event in South Africa before the tour moves directly to London for another P1 tournament across August 2–9, 2026.
01

Watch the Pretoria P1 highlights

Relive the biggest rallies and both finals from Premier Padel Pretoria P1 with the official highlights on Red Bull TV, coming soon. In the mean time, relive the finals in full below:

Pretoria P1 Finals

The final chapter of the Premier Padel P1 awaits in South Africa as the players face a thrilling showdown.

Watch more matches and full replays from the Pretoria right here.

Key takeaways

  • Winners: Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto (men); Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea (women)
  • Men'sfinal score: Galán and Chingotto defeated Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (9–7)
  • Women's final score: Triay and Brea defeated Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (7–4)
  • Big moment: Galán and Chingotto survived a tournament point before winning an epic championship tie-break
  • Breakout performance: Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero defeated the top and third seeds en route to their first final of the season
  • Why it matters: The victories added a sixth title of 2026 for Galán and Chingotto and a fifth title of the season for Triay and Brea
  • Next stop: London P1, August 2–9, 2026.
02

Pretoria P1 results

Federico Chingotto and Alejandro Galán embrace during the finals of the Premier Padel P1 Pretoria in South Africa in 2026.

'Chingalán' held their nerve against a tournament point

© Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

  • Men’s final: Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto beat Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (9–7). After surrendering the second set, the second seeds held their nerve in a gripping deciding tie-break to secure their sixth Premier Padel title of 2026. Galán praised his opponents afterwards, while Chingotto highlighted Guerrero’s outstanding progress.
  • Women’s final: Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea defeated Claudia Fernández and Martina Calvo 6–2, 5–7, 7–6 (7–4). After seeing their one-set advantage disappear, the world number-one pair relied on their experience in the deciding tie-break to clinch consecutive titles and their fifth championship of the season.
03

The tournament highlights

Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea fist bump during the finals of the Premier Padel P1 Pretoria in South Africa in August 2026.

Triay and Brea collected their fifth tournament title of the season

© Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

  • Nerve held: Galán and Chingotto saved themselves after Leal and Guerrero pushed them to a deciding tie-break and even held a tournament point
  • Top seeds toppled: Leal and Guerrero stunned top seeds Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia in straight sets to reach the final
  • Dark horses: Juanlu Esbri and Sanyo Gutiérrez, the 13th seeds, enjoyed a surprise run to the semi-finals before falling to the eventual champions
  • Dominant performance: Triay and Brea bossed their semi-final before overcoming a determined challenge from Fernández and Calvo in the championship match
  • A spectacular debut: The Pretoria crowd witnessed two deciding-set finals to close their first Premier Padel tournament in style. They will, you'd imagine, be hungry for more.
04

Players who impressed

Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero toss the ball to each other during the finals of the Premier Padel P1 Pretoria in South Africa in 2026.

Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero knocked out the first and third seeds

© Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Alejandro Galán

Galán claimed another Premier Padel title after guiding his partnership through a tense championship match. His composure under pressure reinforced the consistency of the second seeds throughout the 2026 season.

Fede Chingotto

Chingotto once again proved decisive alongside Galán, earning praise from his partner after another title-winning performance. A sixth title of the season underlines the pair's status as one of the tour's leading teams.

Javier Leal and Francisco Guerrero

Leal and Guerrero produced the tournament's standout breakthrough by defeating both the number one and number three seeds before pushing the champions to the limit in the final. Their run marks out their growing momentum heading into the next stage of the season.

Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea

Triay and Brea demonstrated why they remain the benchmark in the women's draw, recovering from a difficult final to capture consecutive titles and a fifth championship of 2026. Their resilience continues to define their season.
05

What this means for the Premier Padel season

Alejandro Galán acknowledges the crowd during the finals of the Premier Padel P1 Pretoria in South Africa in August 2026.

Alejandro Galán is keeping the pressure on the ranking leaders

© Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Pretoria's debut on the Premier Padel calendar added another milestone to a season that continues to expand across the globe. Galán and Chingotto strengthened their position with a sixth title of the year, while Triay and Brea continued their impressive form by collecting a fifth championship.
The emergence of Leal and Guerrero as genuine contenders was another major storyline after victories over the top-ranked pair, plus third seeds Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger.
With the tour now heading directly to London for another P1 event, attention quickly shifts to whether the established champions can maintain their momentum or whether Pretoria's breakthrough performers can build on their confidence.
06

Where to watch full matches and replays

Watch every match from the quarter-finals through to the finals of the Premier Padel Pretoria P1, including full replays, on Red Bull TV.

Pretoria P1 Semi-finals

Elite padel takes centre stage in South Africa as the Premier Padel P1 semi-finals promise fireworks.

07

Up next: London P1

The Premier Padel tour now moves immediately to another new destination as London hosts its debut P1 event.
  • Event: London P1
  • Dates: August 2–9, 2026
  • Location: London, England
  • Why it matters: As a P1 tournament, it offers valuable ranking points and another opportunity for the leading pairs to build momentum in the title race.
Delfina Brea during the semi finals of the Premier Padel P1 Pretoria in South Africa in August 2026.

Delfina Brea is looking unassailable at the top of the season rankings

© Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

08

Premier Padel Pretoria P1 FAQs

FAQs

Part of this story

Premier Padel

The global tournament for elite players in the fastest-growing racket sport in the world, Premier Padel sees two-player teams compete in enclosed courts.

74 Tour Stops

Pretoria Premier Padel P1

Premier Padel continues its worldwide tour as the 2x2 racket sport makes its debut in Pretoria, South Africa.

South Africa

Alejandro Galán

Spanish padel star Alejandro Galán is one of the best players in the world, having reached the rank of number one, and is renowned for his power and precision on the court.

SpainSpain

Delfina Brea

Delfina Brea is the world's top ranked padel player and the first Argentine woman to wear that crown in over a decade.

ArgentinaArgentina
Padel