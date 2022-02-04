Surfing
From January, Red Bull TV will be the exclusive streaming partner for all WSL Big Wave events. In 2022 this includes the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge presented by Tudor, and the Tudor Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa. The waiting period is open for both events and runs until March 31, so stay tuned to this page for all of your updates.
See the 2020-21 Hawaiian winter season kick off with a bang at Jaws:
Filmer Ryan Moss takes us inside an epic sessions at Jaws
As the first big swell of the 2020-21 season formulated in the North Pacific, all eyes were trained on Jaws for a day of incredible surfing. Phones started buzzing on November 29 at the sight of 16-to-17 feet waves at 18 seconds and light winds. At Jaws, Hawaii's feared big wave, 17ft means at least 40ft (12m) of wave height and 18 seconds means thick, well-organised lines of swell rolling in from the horizon.
Read more about this famous swell and stay tuned for more updates from the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge presented by Tudor.
