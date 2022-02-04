Kai Lenny, setting up for glory
© Ryan Chachi Craig
All you need to know about the 2022 Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge

Consider this your Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge one-stop-shop, as the world's best surfers prepare to take on the world's biggest paddle-in waves, off the famous cliffs of Maui.
Written by Mimi LaMontagne
2 min readPublished on
From January, Red Bull TV will be the exclusive streaming partner for all WSL Big Wave events. In 2022 this includes the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge presented by Tudor, and the Tudor Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa. The waiting period is open for both events and runs until March 31, so stay tuned to this page for all of your updates.
Grant Baker takes the drop while surfing at Jaws in Maui.
Grant 'Twiggy' Baker and an all-time Jaws send
© Richard Hallman/WSL
Koa Rothman takes the drop while surfing at Jaws on Maui
Koa Rothman handling a Maui monster on his backhand
© Keoki Saguibo/WSL
Paige Alms takes the drop while surfing at Jaws on Maui.
3-time Jaws champ Paige Alms is the pride of Maui thanks to waves like this
© Tony Heff/WSL
See the 2020-21 Hawaiian winter season kick off with a bang at Jaws:
Surfing · 9 min
Filmer Ryan Moss takes us inside an epic sessions at Jaws
As the first big swell of the 2020-21 season formulated in the North Pacific, all eyes were trained on Jaws for a day of incredible surfing. Phones started buzzing on November 29 at the sight of 16-to-17 feet waves at 18 seconds and light winds. At Jaws, Hawaii's feared big wave, 17ft means at least 40ft (12m) of wave height and 18 seconds means thick, well-organised lines of swell rolling in from the horizon.
Ryan Moss's edit above showcases the best of an epic few days, as usual suspects Kai Lenny, Ian Walsh and Billy Kemper put on a show for the ages.
Professional big wave surfer from Hawaii, Ian Walsh, drops into a wave at Jaws on December 2, 2020.
Ian Walsh, in his comfort zone
© Fred Pompermayer
Professional big wave surfer Kai Lenny surfs Jaws on December 2, 2020.
Kai Lenny sticking the drop at Jaws
© Fred Pompermayer
Professional big wave surfer Kai Lenny rides the barrel at Jaws on December 2, 2020.
Kai Lenny's high-line genius
© Fred Pompermayer
After spending almost a year recovering from a near-career-ending injury, Billy Kemper returned to Jaws for the first time on December 2, 2020.
Billy Kemper re-emerges at Jaws
© Fred Pompermayer
Read more about this famous swell and stay tuned for more updates from the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge presented by Tudor.
