Biohacking? A Guide to a Better Life

Biohacking is a relatively new word. It was coined by an American, Dave Asprey . Asprey is an IT genius who ran the first server for some unheard-of startup called Google. He earned millions of dollars, lost it all again and then became overweight and pretty sick.

He then came up with the idea of treating his body like a computer system. He started doing experimental research, seeing which intervention—or hacks—had which effect on the system as a whole. But not on a digital system—a biological one. Hence biohacking.

It all went pretty well. Asprey is now the world’s most famous biohacker (on a par with Ben Greenfield ). Asprey is rich, fit and healthy and has very public plans to live to be at least 180, that is to say until the year 2153.

01 It's about life energy, not about self-optimization

The German language (Innovator magazine’s native language) uses a silly word – self-optimisation – for biohacking, which doesn’t capture the essence of what it’s about at all.

It’s actually about recognising that our own energy, health and vitality are the most effective levers we have for making the world a better place.

Our own physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing forms the basis of our vital energy. Biohacking is a way to live better.

The theory goes that a healthy surgeon makes more precise incisions than a sick one, a relaxed parent raises a child more lovingly, an energised executive makes wiser decisions, a happy clergyperson preaches a more convincing sermon and a focused lover performs better.

The whole success of the method is down to us – how relaxed, energised, happy and focused we are as we make our way through life. We have a direct impact on all that.

Our own physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing forms the basis of our vital energy. Our vital energy is a prerequisite for us to shape and influence both our own lives and those of our nearest and dearest in such a way that they will be good, happy and fulfilled.

And when our lives and everything around us has gotten so good that we want to enjoy it all for longer, then we can work out how to stick around for an extra couple of years, too, though not necessarily to the ripe old age of 180.

That’s the aspiration. That’s what biohacking is all about.

Andreas Breitfeld, seen here in his lab, is a biohacking expert © TRBI

02 Between ice baths, nutrition, training and bacterial poop

This is why we bio-hackers try to get a handle on our stress. We breathe and meditate, lift weights and drink filtered water, and take cold showers, magnesium and melatonin. We also fast and bathe in the woods.

That way we give our mitochondria a workout. Those are the distant descendants of bacteria that live inside every single one of our cells and generate, through their bacterial metabolism, the energy we can’t get enough of: ATP, adenosine triphosphate, the fuel for life, or, to put it a little more simply: bacteria poo.

We want to inspire you to seize your life with both hands. We want to spur you on to take responsibility for your health, for your vital energy, for your joie de vivre, for how well you perform at your job and when you do sport. We’d really love for you to go through life more kindly, energetically, patiently, tenaciously, genuinely and confidently.

It’s not all that hard. You’ll see.

03 Our biohacking experts

And when I saw we, I mean Andreas Breitfeld and myself. My name is Stefan Wagner.

We’re proud that together we’ve been able to produce the following pages for you. Andreas is a professional biohacker and not just any old one; he means to biohacking approximately what Rafael Nadal means to tennis. (I mean to biohacking roughly the same thing as I mean to tennis but this isn’t the time or the place to go into that.)

Suffice it to say that our own physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing forms the basis of our vital energy.

Innovator Sessions host Laura Lewandowski visits Andreas Breitfeld

