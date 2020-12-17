How Pieces prepared themselves for WoW Shadowlands Castle Nathria

Level up your gaming - follow us on Facebook and Discord !

World of Warcraft giants, competitors for World First and one of the top guilds in the game - Pieces set their sights on battling for World First in Blizzards latest expansion: World of Warcraft Shadowlands. Already with a World First under their belt with Crucible of Storm's Uu'nat, Pieces is ready for another one. Now with Shadowlands out, and the first raid of the expansion, Castle Nathria, available - we spoke to Pieces Guild Leader Luml about the preparations, the raid, the bosses, World First and a lot more. Here's what he said:

Pieces is ready. Are you? © Jak Howard / Red Bull

How do you prepare for the first raid of a totally new expansion? Especially one that has seen such a major overhaul?

"The preparation of the first raid of a new expansion is not much different from the preparation of any other raid. In fact, it is a bit easier as everyone’s gear level is reset in a sense, along with the new expansion, so there isn’t a lot of item level catching-up or anything like that specifically.

The focus is on leveling the required amount of characters. At Pieces that is four, but many people leveled more, and we focus on doing all the content possible to max out the possibility of getting the right gear before the mythic raid opens.

This includes running heroic splits, mythic+ dungeons, and PvP. We are on a fairly condensed and regulated schedule, with specific food breaks etc. And the schedule has to be like this, in order to coordinate 25-30 people to complete all these aspects of the game, and to sync up everyone’s sleep schedule before the mythic raid opens.

In terms of the raid design and overhaul, of course, Pieces went in and tested the raid on beta every time it is available. So for us, the feeling is more towards the excitement, to see the final raid and the final version of each of the boss fights. There isn’t a lot of preparation to be done or can be done, until we see this final version of each boss."

How many hours a day do you spend preparing for the raid?

"A lot. It’s difficult to quantify the huge amount of time placed into preparing for the raid. Everyone puts in the time to level several characters and doing content to gear each character. Also at Pieces raid strategy meetings, the door is always open and everyone is welcome and everyone can give input, and the majority of the raid team - including those on the bench - do participate and give their thoughts.

So you have 15-30 guys sitting in teamspeak and everyone is analysing a specific thing or there are a few specific calculations being done and discussions on that, etc. At Pieces, everyone has a voice and everyone’s input is valuable, so as a collective, there are a lot of hours that go into raid preparation and as individuals also.

For example, this week is the first time we are seeing Castle Nathria in its final form on heroic level. Since the launch of the raid, the entire raid has pretty much been together from 9h00 or 10h00 in the morning to 23h00 or midnight, either running splits in heroic raid, doing mythic+, PvP, or discussing strategy on teamspeak. We’ve allocated breaks for food, but people tend to only take 5-6min of actual AFK time, before coming back to the PC and teamspeak with their food."

Castle Nathria is the first raid of Shadowlands © Blizzard

Do you feel any pressure? Looking at the competition?

"There is pressure, but not necessarily from the competition. We of course want to do well, and we all put a lot of effort in this and there is a collective want to get the world first, therefore there is pressure that we put on ourselves to perform well together. We had the past experience of a tank quitting during final boss progress, in Tomb of Sargeras to be specific, and that was due to the pressure."

Sire Denathrius - the big bad in Castle Nathria © Blizzard

How long are you expecting Castle Nathria to take?

"Considering the week after the mythic raid opens it will be Christmas, we hope it isn’t too long. However, we are ready and scheduled to raid should Sire Denathrius not be dead before then. We also don’t want it to be too short, with NA raids opening before ours, if the race is too undertuned then the NA guilds have a big advantage. We hope Sire Denathrius at least survives one EU reset."

Any specific bosses you particularly are looking forward to? Any bosses you’re not looking forward to?

"Looking forward to Sire Denathrius, of course, as he is the final boss. But there are a few other bosses that we’re looking forward to. Council of Blood is one of them, as it is a fight that had changed a lot in beta. It would be great to see it in its final form. Also it’s a really cool fight.

Sludgefist is another one, as this is likely the wall or bottleneck boss of Castle Nathria. This is a very unforgiving boss, everything needs to be executed perfectly, which is very exciting. This is definitely a heal and dps check boss."

How do you consider your chances for World First?

"Uhmm.. I think Pieces had always been the underdog in these race to world first competitions. We do have one world first title, Uu’nat in Crucible of Storms, and we are definitely hungry for more. The content is hard, and our competitors are very good.

Pieces won the Crucible of Storms raid © Jak Howard / Red Bull

As well, Pieces is still relatively new to day raiding, so that is raiding progression all day instead of just in the evenings - after work kind of hours. But the Uu’natt World First kill showed us that it is possible, so we are definitely going for it. We are hungry for more world first titles, and we hope we will perform."

How will you celebrate if you win the race for World’s First?

"That is a really good question. We have not really thought about it. Unfortunately with the current situation, with COVID-19, the team is not together in one place, which would have been really fun. I think a lot more people will probably stay on teamspeak afterwards, and we’ll have a beer like this."

World First has become a phenomena - an esport in itself - what do you think about this development?

"This has certainly had an impact on Pieces. If you don’t know the history of the guild, we were founded 10 years ago and had always been a rather private guild, as we really are just a group of friends playing this game and some other games together.

The Shadowlands will offer several raids © Activision Blizzard

This raid, Castle Nathria, is the first time we are opening our voice comm on stream and inviting the community into our raid in a sense. This was something we’ve never done before, and it was a decision taken due to the world first race becoming a phenomena. So we see what happens."