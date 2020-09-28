The Holy Quiver: The two skis Oscar Wester can't live without

The 25-year-old from Stockholm has been traveling the world time and time again for the game's biggest competitions. If anybody knows just how important it is to bring the perfect quiver, it's this guy. Let's cut to the chase and find out what the Salomon rider stuffs in his bag.

You can almost see on this guys face that he likes to go big. © Red Bull Content Pool

First things first: How many skis do you usually consume during one season, and what's your current ski of choice?

I'd say I probably consume about four or five pairs of skis per season. Most of the time, I opt for the Salomon NFX since they hold up for hard impacts on rails and overshooting the jumps!

What is the one element that is the most important in a ski's performance, according to you?

Since I'm spending most of my time in the air focusing on rotations, stiffness is something I value above most other things. Soft skis aren't for me; it makes take-off and landings too wobbly.

Down to business: If you only got to pick two pairs to ride for the rest of your life, which one would you choose?

Ski 1: Salomon NFX

The NFX really excel in the park. And if you keep your edge in tune, you can have a ball in the slopes.

Ski 2: Salomon Rocker 2

My second choice would be the Rocker 2 with their generous 108 mm waist. They float great in powder and are ideal for boosting jumps in the backcountry. The only con would be that they don't have that much tip ion the tail, but it works with a little faith.

Could you make it on only one pair of skis - and which of the two from your holy quiver would you then choose?

If I had to choose... I'd pick the Rocker 2. I'm thinking long-term here, so when my back and knees fail me from sending triples, these bad boys will allow me to cruise the powder and practice the pow-turns.

One of these days, Oscar will go from park to pow - but not today! © Red Bull Content Pool

