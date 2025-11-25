12 ways to improve your running technique

Every runner knows what it feels like to get into their stride. When your rhythm is flowing, you feel like you're racing towards your personal best. But when it's not going right, it feels like there's a mountain to climb and your run will never end.

A good running technique can make a massive difference not only to what time you can achieve, but also to how much you enjoy going out for a run and how you recover afterwards. So, what are the secrets to stepping it up?

With thousands of runners worldwide signing up for the 2026 Wings For Life World Run on May 10 and starting their training for world's biggest running event, who better to ask for advice on improving running technique than one of the all-time greats of trail and ultra running, Ryan Sandes . The South African veteran, who holds records for the fastest known time on both the Great Himalaya Trail and the Drakensberg Grand Traverse – as well myriad other wins, titles and records – knows all to well just how important a good, strong technique is to running fast, further and with less injuries than ever before. Here are his top tips to achieve great running technique.

01 1. Follow your body, run naturally

Flo Neuschwander demonstrates exactly what relaxed running should look like © Klaus Listl/Red Bull Content Pool

Running should be, and feel, natural. So, you need to find out how your body can move and flow as efficiently as possible – and then make sure that you follow that lead. I find that barefoot running on a flat sports field or pitch can give you good running form and I often do a couple of drills, some sprints and such like to allow my body to get into a natural flow. You mustn't over-think, though. When I watch my heart-rate and I'm too focused on 'proper' technique is when things start to go pear-shaped. Run how is comfortable for you, not how think you should run.

02 2. A strong body makes strong running

Strength work not only helps your running form, but helps prevent injury © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Strength work helps you become a good runner. That doesn't necessarily mean going into the gym and lifting heavy weights, it can mean lots of heel repeats or even speed work as part of your training. I get more gains out of doing a bit of extra strength work and a bit less running, so you have to find that balance for you. I also find the strength work 'bulletproofs' me and helps prevent injuries.

03 3. Being consistent really helps runners

Consistency is a massive part of running and if you can train without getting injured, that really helps you progress. Also, spread your runs out. Don't do two really long runs a week, I'd rather do four shorter runs and be more consistent with them.

04 4. Want to run far? Be efficient

Being an efficient runner helps performance and losing as little energy as possible is vitally important. That means keeping a consistent pace, not burning excess energy by doing silly things and keeping your body relaxed.

Why you need to listen to Ryan Sandes's running tips Get to know Ryan Sandes Ryan Sandes running deep in the Cape Fold Mountains © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool One of the greatest ultra runners of all time, South African Ryan Sandes has run more than twice the circumference of Earth during his career and holds a whole host records that will be hard to beat. So, when he talks running technique, you should listen. To date, Sandes holds the fastest known time on the iconic 1,504km Great Himalaya Trail and South Africas' famous 247km Drakensberg Grand Traverse. He was also the first person to win all four of the 4 Deserts ultramarathon races and has claimed victory in trail races on every continent, including the prestigious Western States Endurance Run and Leadville Trail 100. He also ran 1,100km around the African mountain kingdom of Lesotho for fun in 2022. Most recently, the now 43-year-old claimed second place in the Cocodona 250 – a 402km ultramarathon through the punishing desert of Arizona, USA, finishing in a time of 61h 21m 4s.

05 5. Don't run too much, have a rest

Doing nothing is important for better running...trust us © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Over training is a massive problem , particularly in ultra running, because a lot of ultra runners are fairly headstrong and will train themselves into the ground to improve. You also find people trying to get into that side of running who see some big gains and then plateau, so the next thing they do is up the mileage. However, that can do damage. Resting and letting your body recover and adapt is really, really important.

06 6. Switch your muscles on

Switching on your body and stretching before a run is vital © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

A lot of recreational runners only have a short time to run and don't want to waste 10–15 minutes warming up, but it's really important to fit in mobility drills before you start a run. I do hip aeroplanes, because my hips often get tight, some baby get-ups, rocking over my big toe and some single-leg hip swings. It helps switch the muscles on, which gives you better technique.

07 7. Shorten your stride on uphills

Try to reduce your stride and increase cadence when running up a steep slope, so that you're spinning over and trying to feel as light as possible. Move up a big climb gradually like that instead of over-striding and trying to force it, which will burn up your legs.

Shorten your stride on uphills to save your legs and lungs © Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool Make sure to keep your head up on downhills, especially when trail running © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

08 8. Heads up on the downhills

When you run downhill, don't just look straight down at your feet – that's a recipe for a trip or fall. I look two-and-a-half to five meters in front of me, depending on how fast I'm going, because the mind is really smart and can pre-program what's happening with the ground in front of you. That enables you to move faster and have a better technique, and also avoids any injury.

09 9. Make breathing part of your prep

Do a bit of focused breathing even before you start running. I find it helps to just to relax me and that helps breathing on the run. Even when I'm running, I find it's important to focus a little bit on your breathing, because you need to be relaxed to be most efficient.

10 10. Keep check on your stride

Perfect stride demonstration from Florian Neuschwander © Jan Malte Neuhaus/Red Bull Content Pool

Making sure your feet land just below your hips when you're running is really important. You don't want to over stride, because when you do that you're putting your foot in front of your centre of gravity, which throws your balance off and breaks your momentum.

11 11. Keep your arms pumping straight

Pumping arms definitely help on hard uphill slogs © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

What you do with your arms matters. You want them to be going forwards and backwards in a straight line and not crossing over the centerline of your body. That way, your shoulders are as relaxed as possible and that gives you better form. Some people like to have big arm movements, others say it's a waste of energy, but I find arms are really important to use, especially when you're running up a steep climb.

12 12. Stop running once in a while

Walking is 100 percent recommended if you need to take a break © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

For trail running and ultra running, it's important to be a strong and efficient power hiker as much a good runner. This discipline uses different muscle groups and practice really helps. Bringing your upper body into the movement by putting your hands just above your knees is really important. If you only run in training, when you get to trail races and need to hike some big climbs, you can get really fatigued.