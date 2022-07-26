15 must-watch mountain bike videos every rider needs to see

Whether it's to get hyped for riding bikes, to marvel at riders whose skills are, quite frankly, ridiculous, or to find inspiration to take your riding to the next level, mountain bike videos are like chocolate; we just can't resist indulging.

From docuseries to behind-the-scenes edits and from classics to recent gems, these are some of the best mountain bike videos, series and shows of all time. Enjoy!

1. MTB RAW

2 min Remy Morton Enjoy Remy Morton's unique riding style as he goes chainless in his own backyard for his latest MTB Raw edit.

2. The Brandon Semenuk triple bill: Realm, Cascade and RAW 100

3 min Realm featuring Brandon Semenuk We challenged Brandon Semenuk and Justin Wyper to build unique features. Here’s what they came up with.

Talking of Brandon Semenuk, we can’t give you a list of incredible clips without dedicating an entire entry to the legend himself. From the aforementioned latest RAW 100 clips to his newest video exploits Realm and Cascade , this is a rider you’ll never tire of watching.

3. Ride with the Swedes

11 min Queenstown, New Zealand Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson spend a week in the Queenstown area riding and fooling around.

Ride with the Swedes follows the likes of Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson as they travel the world in 2019, seeking out new areas to ride bikes and have fun. In the latter half of season two, the series follows Johansson to Red Bull Rampage 2019 where he makes his Rampage debut.

As Sweden has produced some of the best mountain bike talent to have graced the trails, it makes sense that they would get their own show on Red Bull TV .

4. Raising the Bar

15 min Big hits at Crankworx Innsbruck As Crankworx Innsbruck returns for 2021, Erik Fedko and Emil Johansson prepare to put on a show.

Two years down the line, Emil Johansson is travelling the world again and this time he has Erik Fedko in tow. Raising the Bar mostly follows the boys through the summer of 2021, as they participate at the Crankworx World Tour stops in Innsbruck and in British Columbia. If you want a unique look into the daily life of two pro freestyle mountain bikers at the top of their game then this is the series for you.

5. Design and Conquer with Matt Jones

21 min Practice makes perfect… and hurts! It's crunch time for Matt Jones as the course is complete, and it's time to make it happen.

In 2021, Matt Jones headed out on a journey to pull off some never-before-seen mountain bike tricks. Over his four part series Design and Conquer we see the dedication and sometimes suffering that Jones goes through as he attempts these tricks. On the way he enlists the support of Gee Atherton and Kriss Kyle to help him prepare, while Jones also gets expert help on preparing a course from which the tricks will be attempted.

Jones's amazing video Frames of Mind is another absolutely mind-bending video that give us an insight into the thought processes that go on in his mind when he's working out tricks. It's a brilliant way to visualise what Jones sees in his mind's eye when faced with huge jumps, ramps and eye-poppingly difficult terrain.

6. Born to Mountain Bike

12 min Born to mountain bike – Tom Pidcock Tom Pidcock has his sights on the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup. Join him on his journey in Albstadt.

Tom Pidcock delivered some amazing performances in his first season racing with the elite of cross-country mountain bike. The stand out was, of course, his win in Tokyo. The base and confidence for that win came from his participation in three Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup races in Albstadt, Nové Město and Les Gets earlier in his 2021 season.

That race in Albstadt saw him start right at the back of the pack, but by the time he crossed the finishing line at the end of the race he had finished fifth. A week later in Nové Město Pidcock would win. The background to those debut races and Pidcock's thoughts on them is retold in Born to Mountain Bike.

7. Fast Life

15 min Starting again Join Kate Courtney, Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles as they take on the challenges of a very different 2020 season.

Fast Life provides a rare insight into competitive mountain bike racing, and how to ride your way up the ranks.

There are fours seasons already available to stream directly from Red Bull TV , and the cast of characters changes slightly between each. Season three and four allow you to turn back the clocks and re-live the action alongside Kate Courtney , Finn Iles and Loïc Bruni . With behind-the-scenes insights, team talks and hair-raising ride action, you’ll find a newfound respect for what these athletes put themselves through to secure the top spot.

8. Rob Meets

18 min Rob Meets Loïc Bruni Rob Warner travels to Andorra to meet with four-time world champion and king of downhill Loïc Bruni.

The biggest mouth in mountain biking, Rob Warner , sets off on a globetrotting tour to visit pro mountain bike athletes in their hometowns, getting under their skin and seeing how the best of the bunch live when not between the tape.

With banter, laughs and, of course, some awesome riding, each episode focuses on a different athlete, and with four seasons of Rob Meets already out, you have some catching up to do!

9. Rob Warner's Wild Rides

24 min Kenya Rob Warner and with freeride pro Matt Jones head to Kenya to ride Mount Kenya.

Your next Rob Warner must-watch series is Rob Warner’s Wild Rides . Accompanied by a range of mostly willing professional riders, Warner embarks on a world tour to seek out hidden trail treasures in some of the world’s more remote areas while embracing local cultures, and in one instance getting overly friendly with a guinea pig in Ecuador.

Joining Warner throughout the series are big names including Finn Iles , Matt Jones and Olly Wilkins , who get stuck into the riding, and experience regional delicacies, traditions and even a touch of magic.

10. The Road Back: Brook Macdonald

23 min The Road Back: Brook Macdonald Mountain bike racer Brook Macdonald makes a miraculous recovery from a crash that almost left him paralysed.

Downhill racer Brook Macdonald has been competing on the Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup for well over 10 years. Well-liked by his team-mates and competitors, there's little that wipes the smile off the New Zealander's face. In 2019, he suffered what could have been a career-ending crash at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada .

Macdonald sustained serious fractures to his T12 and L1 vertebrae in his back Coming back from such an injury to even walk again, never mind ride at the top level, would be a major challenge. The documentary The Road Back: Brook Macdonald charts the recovery from that accident to riding his bike again in an elite race at Crankworx Innsbruck in late 2020.

11. Red Bull Signature Series

44 min Red Bull Rampage Get a shot of adrenaline as you look back at the very best moments of Red Bull Rampage through the years.

The Red Bull Signature Series is an adrenaline-fuelled mash-up of all the best bits from the year. With action from the legendary Red Bull Hardline to the gravity-defying jumps of slopestyle, these videos are compilations of raw unadulterated stoke.

The episodes takes you back through time to look at the evolution of the world’s most dangerous and challenging mountain bike event, Red Bull Rampage . Since its inception in 2001, the red rock of the Utah desert has become the birthplace of legends, as riders and their dig crew face-off against the sheer gnarliness of this wild and exciting event.

12. Remy Morton: Seven Days and $7k

17 min Remy Morton: Seven Days and $7K Can Australian MTB freerider Remy Morton build his ultimate line in seven days and with a AUD$7,000 budget?

Former pro downhill rider turned freerider Remy Morton is given a challenge by Red Bull to build his ultimate course in seven days on just a $7,000 Australian dollars budget. It's hard work, but Morton sweats blood and tears at the Boomerang Bike Park on Australia's Gold Coast to build the dream track in time and on budget. Does he succeed? You'll have to watch the video to find out.

13. Past–Present–Future

35 min Past, Present, Future Vali Höll steps up to elite level, after a dominant junior career. How will she fare against the world’s best?

Vali Höll was earmarked as a mountain biking downhill prodigy since she was in her early teens by those in the know. After absolutely dominating the junior Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup category, Höll stepped up to racing elite in 2020, but sustained an injury at the World Championships in Austria, that meant she didn't race the World Cup that season.

In 2021, the Austrian would make that long awaited senior World Cup debut at Leogang. Past–Present–Future documents the career of this downhill riding phenom right up to that 2021 race in Austria.

14. Fabio Wibmer’s Home Office

1 min In the Home Office Bored in lockdown, Fabio decides to build some tricky features all around and inside the house.

What do you do when you’re a world famous trials biker who lives for getting creative on your bike and on the streets but is confined to your house? Get creative in the house of course. And on the house. And around the house. In fact, there’s pretty much no surface left untouched in Fabio Wibmer’s Home Office edit.

We can’t mention Wibmer without telling you about two other killer edits he stars in, catchily named Wibmer‘s Law and Fabiolous Escape 2 . The only thing more brilliant than those film titles is the riding Wibmer showcases in them.

15. Bike Life – New York City's wheelie scene

10 min Bike Life: New York City's wheelie scene Ride along with the vanguard of New York City's once-niche bike scene in this story by The Red Bulletin.

In the last of our featured clips and films we move away from the hullabaloo of pro riders producing edits or racing at the highest level to look at urban bike culture and the niche scene of stunt, wheelie and trick riding of youth communities in the New York area. The subculture of the scene extends to riders taking part in mass participation rides in New York City, where individuals flaunt their talent for everyone to see.