1. Emilia-Romagna in exactly 75 words*

Max Verstappen took victory in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix for the third consecutive time, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s reigning world champion bouncing back after the disappointment of the Miami Grand Prix slipping through his fingers to take his fifth win of the Formula One season. Lando Norris (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) rounded out the Imola podium, the top three finishing where they started, while Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Pérez recovered to eighth after qualifying 11th.

* 2024 is the 75th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Emilia-Romagna GP in six pics

Verstappen matched Ayrton Senna's record with his eighth straight pole © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez missed out on a top-10 berth in qualifying by just 0.015secs © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Tsunoda stormed to a season-best seventh in qualifying © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Verstappen does it tough to take triple

Verstappen made it a hat-trick of wins at the picturesque track © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen came to Imola having led for all but two laps in 2021 and 2022 – the 2023 race was called off at the 11th hour because of flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. A repeat success looked shaky on Friday when he struggled with car balance with the RB20, which had been extensively updated with an all-new floor, front wing, and revised bodywork around the rear wheels for the seventh round of the season.

A superb qualifying session – he topped all three periods of qualifying, having not led a single practice session coming in. Verstappen took pole for the eighth consecutive race, equalling the great Ayrton Senna’s feat from 1998-99 at the circuit where the Brazilian legend tragically lost his life 30 years ago.

The Dutchman took the lead from pole and never looked threatened until the final 10 laps, where Norris broke free from Leclerc behind him and attacked relentlessly as the laps ticked down. A 2.6s lead was hacked to 0.7s by the final lap, but Verstappen had enough in reserve to extend his championship advantage to 48 points.

Team-mate Pérez, meanwhile, was always fighting a rearguard action after Saturday went awry. The Mexican crashing in final practice and missing the top 10 in qualifying by 0.015s, failing to make Q3 for the first time all season.

Pérez started the 63-lap race on the hard Pirelli tire in a bid to run a longer opening stint and gain track position over his medium-shod rivals when they pitted, a ploy to make ground at a circuit where passing is notoriously tricky.

The strategy paid off to a degree – he finished in the points but 54.776s behind Verstappen – and Pérez’s lowest-scoring weekend of the year saw him relinquish second to Leclerc in the drivers’ standings.

4. Tsunoda makes his point for RB

Tsunoda's weekend-long pace was rewarded with another point © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

For where Visa Cash App RB team-mates Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo started – seventh and ninth, respectively – a solitary world championship point for 10th (Tsunoda) could be viewed as underachieving. But with F1 in 2024 being very much a case of a 10-team grid split into two distinct halves, scoring at all in that second group is meritorious, and Tsunoda showed the way.

The Japanese driver qualified a season-best seventh – a mild disappointment given he’d ended Friday practice in third on the timesheets – and a tardy start immediately dropped him to ninth and gave him more overtaking to do than he’d wanted. But Tsunoda dug deep and was rewarded with a point for his fourth top-10 result of the season.

Ricciardo, after making Q3 for the first time this season and keeping up his record of qualifying inside the top 10 on all four visits to Imola, paid the price for his own slow getaway, passed by Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Pérez before the field made it to the first corner. Points were always going to be tough from there, and losing a place to Hulkenberg’s team-mate Kevin Magnussen on the final lap saw him end up 13th.

5. The number you need to know

104: Verstappen’s 104th F1 podium saw him surpass Kimi Raikkonen for sixth on the all-time podium list.

6. The word from the paddock

The last 10-15 laps, I had no grip any more and I was really sliding a lot. I couldn’t afford to make too many mistakes. From where we started the weekend, we can be incredibly pleased with a pole and a win. Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' Championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 161 - 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 113 -48 3 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 107 -54 4 Lando Norris McLaren 101 -60 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 93 -68

Constructors' Championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 268 - 2 Ferrari 212 -56 3 McLaren 154 -114 4 Mercedes 79 -189 5 Aston Martin 44 -224

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 8 (Monaco), May 24-26

Circuit name/location: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

Length/laps: 3.337km, 78 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 69, 1950

Most successful driver: Ayrton Senna (six wins)

Most successful team: McLaren (15 wins)

2023 race recap: 1st: Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), 3rd: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

