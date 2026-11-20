GTA 6 doesn't ask whether you're a criminal. You obviously are. What it wants to know is what kind of criminal you are. The new Criminal Profile is Rockstar's take on the Honor system from Red Dead Redemption 2, and it keeps a close eye on how Jason and Lucia get the job done. Clean heist without a single casualty? Or a rampage that ends with half of Vice City's police force on the pavement?

The system is tied to the Wanted and Heat levels , and plays an important role in the gameplay. Here's how the system works, what each level means and how to keep your record as tidy as a criminal record can be.

01 What is the Criminal Profile in GTA 6?

How you commit crimes in GTA 6 shapes your Criminal Profile © Rockstar Games

Think of it as a rap sheet with opinions. The Criminal Profile tracks how you treat the people and animals of Leonida : how violent you are, how often encounters end lethally and whether you hurt anyone who really didn't need hurting. Unlike a classic good-versus-evil meter, there's no saintly end of the scale. The best you can be here is a pro.

Two details matter right away. First, Jason and Lucia each have their own profile. You can play Lucia as the cool-headed planner while Jason handles things... less diplomatically. Second, the rating doesn't sit on your HUD all the time. It runs quietly in the background, and you check it whenever you feel like it.

The biggest factor by far is how violent you act. Shooting to wound, taking enemies down quietly and leaving bystanders alone keeps you clean. Mowing down cops, civilians and the neighbour's dog pushes you hard in the other direction.

02 All five Criminal Profile levels explained

Your GTA 6 criminal profile is categorised in five levels, ranked from best to worst. Each one is shown as a little horned face icon that gets darker the further you slide.

Professional

Icon: yellow

Playstyle: stealthy, non-lethal, undetected

Focus boost: stealth takedowns, non-lethal incapacitations, considerate acts towards civilians

Surrender to police: possible

The dream of every heist movie. You only use violence when there's no other way, you take enemies out of the fight without killing them and ideally you slip in and out without anyone noticing. Your reward: non-lethal takedowns, stealth takedowns and considerate behaviour towards civilians fill up your Focus, the slow-motion mode for precision shots.

Will you end up being Professional or Irredeemable? © Rockstar Games

Hardened

Icon: orange

Playstyle: forceful but controlled, innocents spared

Focus boost: same as Professional

Surrender to police: possible

Still disciplined, just less picky. Hardened criminals use force to get the job done and don't lose sleep over being spotted. Enemies go down hard, but civilians only get hurt in self-defence. Focus charges the same way as with Professional.

Violent

Icon: purple

Playstyle: lethal by default, cops and civilians included

Focus boost: headshots

Surrender to police: possible

This is where the safety catch comes off. Violent criminals ignore non-lethal options, kill enemies and police officers and don't hesitate when civilians get in the way. From here on, headshots are what charge your Focus.

Psycho

Icon: light grey

Playstyle: excessive violence against cops, civilians and animals

Focus boost: headshots

Surrender to police: not possible

Extreme, pointless violence. Lots of dead cops, regular attacks on defenceless people and killing pets or other helpless animals. Hunting doesn't count, so relax, Leonida's deer stalkers. Headshots still charge Focus, but surrendering is off the table. The cops aren't interested in your apology anymore.

Irredeemable

Icon: dark grey

How you get there: staying Psycho for too long

Focus boost: no passive way to charge it

Reversible: no

The final level and the only one without a way back.

There's no way back if you reach Irredeemable status © Rockstar Games

03 What affects your Criminal Profile?

The cleaner you work, the closer you stay to Professional. Robberies are the perfect example: threaten the staff instead of hurting them, disable the alarm, destroy the security tapes and any other evidence, and be gone before the first patrol car shows up. From Chapter 3 you also get the Snap Gun, which lets you gain access into back rooms without making a scene.

The road to Psycho is shorter than you'd think. Finishing off enemies who are already down pushes you toward Violent. Killing large numbers of cops or civilians, taking out animals, driving over gravestones in a cemetery or pulling off especially nasty stunts send you straight into Psycho territory.

Treat animals and civilians well to keep your Criminal Profile in check © Rockstar Games

Between Professional and Psycho, the profile is mostly a mirror of how you play. There are a few concrete effects, though. Your profile decides which actions refill your Focus, so a stealth player and a headshot machine charge their slow motion in completely different ways.

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Things get uncomfortable at Psycho and Irredeemable. Cops are far more likely to open fire on sight, and surrendering is no longer an option. Every encounter with the police becomes a fight to the finish.

Also worth knowing: Professional doesn't mean pacifist. Even a careful run will leave a fair number of bodies behind. The system is about keeping violence to what's necessary, not about avoiding it completely.

Irredeemable: the point of no return

You can move freely between the first four levels. Fall into Psycho, clean up your act, climb back to Hardened, no problem. But if you stay Psycho for too long and keep ignoring the warning signs, the game writes you off for good. Irredeemable is permanent for the rest of that playthrough.

According to Rockstar, being Irredeemable leaves a lasting mark on Jason and Lucia and has consequences for the game’s finale. How exactly that shows up in the story and the ending hasn't been fully mapped out yet. What's clear: you lose any passive way to charge your Focus. And since the profiles are separate, only the character you pushed over the edge is locked in. Your other half can still keep it classy.

Jason and Lucia don't have to follow the same criminal path © Rockstar Games

04 How to check your Criminal Profile

Open the map and press L1 on PS5 or LB on Xbox to switch to the 'Jason & Lucia' tab. Pick a character and you'll see their current rating. Want a quick look without opening any menus? Hold right on the D-pad during gameplay and the profile icon pops up in the bottom right corner of the screen.

05 How to improve your Criminal Profile

As long as you haven't hit Irredeemable, you can always turn things around. The recipe is simple, it just takes some self-control. Switch to limb shots and stealth takedowns, leave civilians out of it, avoid unnecessary shootouts with the police and finish robberies cleanly: alarm off, tapes gone, out before the sirens. And maybe take the long way around the cemetery.

If you're sitting at Psycho, treat it as a yellow card. One more killing spree and the game might not give you another chance.

06 Everything you need to know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.