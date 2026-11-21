GTA 6 is finally here, and for the first time in series history you're not running a one-person crime spree or juggling three strangers. You're running a couple, if you want to. Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos share a house, a bank account, a Focus ability and, if you play your cards right, a pretty serious relationship.

The trick is knowing what each of them brings to the table and how to make them work as a unit. This guide covers their abilities, how they differ, how switching works and the synergies that turn Leonida's most wanted couple into an actual power duo.

01 Who are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in GTA 6?

Jason and Lucia: A former soldier turned drug runner and an ex-con fighter © Rockstar Games

GTA 6 features two characters as main protagonists. And when it comes to GTA characters, everyone has their favorite . But this time around, things play out differently. Jason and Lucia can have a serious relationship if you want to, or just be partners in crime. But who are the two faces you're playing for the next 100 hours?

Jason is the quieter half of the pair. He's ex-military and has been working as a drug runner since leaving the Army, which makes him the more reserved, careful type. Think brooding guy who checks the exits before he sits down.

Lucia is the opposite energy. She's an amateur fighter fresh out of prison, ambitious, bold and very much not interested in waiting around for things to happen. Her reunion with Jason kicks off the story proper, and from there the two operate as a Bonnie and Clyde style team across Leonida.

Both are fully playable, both have their own storylines and solo missions, and both have their own stat profile. You won't pick a favorite and ignore the other, at least not without consequences.

Jason Duval

Background: Ex-military, former drug runner

Personality: Reserved, cautious, brooding

Fighting style: Street brawler, heavy punches and raw strength

Special ability: Focus

Home base: His house in Leonida, the first safehouse of the game

Jason and Lucia can be the perfect team, if you put the work in © Rockstar Games

Lucia Caminos

Background: Amateur fighter, released from prison at the start of the story

Personality: Ambitious, bold, expressive

Fighting style: Technical and agile, kickboxing and MMA

Special ability: Focus

Milestone: First female lead in a mainline GTA since the 3D era

02 Special abilities: Focus explained

Forget Franklin's slow-mo driving or Trevor's rage mode. In GTA 6, Jason and Lucia share one core special ability: Focus. If you've played Red Dead Redemption 2, imagine Dead Eye and Eagle Eye fused into one single button and dropped into a modern Vice City setting.

You activate Focus by pressing L3 + R3. Time slows down and you get a tactical overlay on the world around you. In combat, enemy weak points light up: red spots are lethal, yellow spots take someone down without killing them. That's handy if you want to keep your body count (and your Criminal Profile) in check. Focus doesn't shoot for you, it just gives you the time and the info. The aiming is still on you.

A little Focus can go a long way in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

The ability also works on vehicles. You can target engine blocks, fuel tanks and tires, which is gold during a chase. And outside of gunfights, Focus becomes your detective mode. During robberies it highlights valuables worth grabbing, and during police pursuits it shows you where officers are, because cops no longer show up on the radar automatically.

Focus runs on a purple meter in the top left of the HUD. In combat it drains, and once it's empty you're back to real time. Food and drinks marked with the purple Focus icon give you a temporary boost, and washing your face at a sink reportedly helps too.

The Focus System in GTA 6:

Controls: L3 + R3

Combat: Bullet time, red (lethal) and yellow (non-lethal) weak points

Vehicles: Engine, fuel tank and tyres can be targeted

Exploration: Highlights valuables, interactable objects, events and police positions

Meter: Purple eye icon, top left

Temporary boost: Focus-marked food and drinks, washing your face

03 Jason vs. Lucia: The key differences

Here's the part that might surprise GTA 5 veterans: Jason and Lucia are not built like Michael, Franklin and Trevor, where each character had a completely different superpower. Both use Focus, and both run on the same three stats. The differences sit in how they fight, who they are and how you develop them.

The biggest gameplay difference is melee combat. Lucia fights with a technical, agile kickboxing and MMA style, while Jason swings like a street brawler with heavy hits. If you like picking your fistfights, that's worth knowing.

Hit the gym, but make sure to work out both characters © Rockstar Games

Their stats are also tracked per character. Each one has a separate profile in the Jason & Lucia menu, so if you only ever hit the gym as Jason, Lucia won't magically get swole. But if you team up before hitting the gym and start training with one person, the other protagonist's body develops too.

And story-wise, each character has missions and activities they have to tackle alone, so you'll spend real time in both of their shoes.

04 How GTA 6’s character system works

GTA 6 brings back the RPG-lite body system San Andreas fans have been crying about for two decades. Both characters have three stats, which you can check in the Jason & Lucia menu by picking a character and scrolling down their profile.

Strength raises maximum health. Early on, you'll find weights on the terrace at Jason's house, later you can buy a gym membership.

Cardio raises maximum stamina. Treadmills and exercise bikes are quickest, but running, cycling and swimming around Leonida all count.

Focus determines how long your slow-motion aim lasts.

Strength and Cardio each have four levels, and here's the catch: they're not permanent. If you stop training, you'll drop levels again, so a regular gym habit pays off. You also have to finish a workout to keep the gains, and a set ends early if your stamina runs out. Grabbing a protein shake from the fridge afterwards speeds up recovery.

Focus is trained differently. Shooting ranges, golf putting, pool, fishing and meditation all count. The shooting range challenge at Rodgers Ranch near Port Gellhorn is a popular quick farm. Some players report that Focus mostly grows by playing in line with your Criminal Profile, and that mini games only give small gains, so don't burn your evening on pool if you'd rather be robbing a jewelry store.

The best part: train together. Once you unlock gym sessions with your partner, the AI-controlled half of the duo works out alongside you and gets the same gains. That's half the grind for twice the muscle. There's even a trophy for maxing both gym stats on both characters.

05 Character switching: How and when it works

Teamwork is key to getting the most out of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Switching between Lucia and Jason is lightning fast in GTA 6. Hold right on the d-pad and press R1 on PS5 or RB on Xbox, and you jump straight into the other character. If they're right next to you, it's basically instant. If they're on the other side of the map, the camera zooms out and drops you into their location.

Don't expect total freedom at all times, though. Switching is tied to the main story and you have to finish the early-game missions to unlock this feature. Some missions lock you to one character, some force a switch at key moments, and some let you swap whenever it makes sense. In free roam you have a lot more room to play.

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The classic example from Rockstar's own footage: you start a getaway as Jason taking cover, then switch to Lucia behind the wheel. Or the other way round, Jason drives while Lucia scrolls on her phone in the passenger seat, and the second the cops show up you flip over and start shooting out the window.

06 GTA 6 gameplay synergies: Why two beats one

This is where GTA 6 really flexes. Jason and Lucia aren't just two playable characters, they're a team, and the game rewards you for treating them that way. But as for every great open world game: if you want to use these synergies, it's up to you.

Robberies get easier. During heists, one of them can keep targets covered while the other handles the crowd. And with two bags instead of one, you walk out with more loot. Simple maths, very satisfying.

Chases become a two-person job. One drives, one shoots. If you're controlling the shooter, your AI partner keeps driving. You can even give contextual instructions: in preview footage, Jason told Lucia to hurry up and she floored it through traffic. Combine that with Focus on enemy tires and you've got a pretty unfair fight.

Splitting up cools the heat. The wanted system is smarter in GTA 6 and goes up to six stars again. Police track faces, clothes, cars and, in some cases, whether Jason and Lucia are together. Going separate ways helps lower how the cops see you, so splitting up after a job is a legit escape tactic.

Shared progress. When the two are together, gains from activities are shared, and Criminal Profile gains from robberies and side operations go to both. Same goes for gym workouts. Keeping the couple together is the efficient way to play.

Better story and banter. More time together means more idle chatter between the two, and that's where some of the best character moments happen. The conversations between both main characters while driving around Vice City are simply amazing, thanks to the great writing.

07 Forming a relationship between Lucia and Jason

For Jason and Lucia, love and crime go hand in hand © Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia's relationship isn't just flavor text. It's a system with four levels, and it changes how certain story moments and interactions play out. The levels, from lowest to highest, are Running on Empty, Partners in Crime, Crazy in Love and Hot Together. You can check where you're at by holding right on the d-pad or opening the Jason & Lucia menu.

Important: Main missions don't set the status, your behavior does. Small daily gestures go a long way: say hi, buy your partner a snack, restock their ammo at Ammu-Nation or hold hands while exploring (which also unlocks a special cheat code). Shared activities like mini golf, scuba diving, clubbing, skydiving, gym sessions, gang hideout raids and successful joint robberies all add up. Even putting money into the shared savings account counts.

Every time your partner appreciates something, a heart pops up on screen. Use these gameplay mechanics to an extent to make the most out of the relationship between both characters.

What kills the vibe: failing joint missions, ignoring calls and texts on WhatUp, making mission choices your partner disagrees with, abandoning them while travelling, long stretches apart and, obviously, running them over with your car. If one of them ends up with an "Irredeemable" Criminal Profile, the relationship might never recover. Even at rock bottom, though, they stay partners in crime and keep doing missions together.

A key detail: Rockstar wants you to play both sides well. Doing nice things only as Jason won't cut it. Treat Lucia right when you're playing as her, too. Balance matters.

Early game head start: Before Lucia is released, there's a set of optional tasks in Chapter 1 that give the couple a stronger starting point. Fix up Jason's house and his Ganado, get a fresh haircut, buy Lucia a necklace and flowers (go for the roses), stock the fridge and pick up clothes for her. These tasks disappear once Lucia joins you, so do them first. Miss one and you're not doomed, you just lose a small early boost.

If you play your cards right, you make the most out of the relationship between Lucia and Jason, forming a strong relationship (and possible love-story) that is not just gimmicky, but offers some real in-game advantages for the story campaign.

08 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.