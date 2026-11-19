As you follow Jason and Lucia’s story through Leonida in GTA 6 , you’ll have more than your fair share of run-ins with the police. Whether you’re looking to trigger an all-out pursuit or escape without leaving a trace, understanding how Wanted levels and the new Heat system work is essential to a successful criminal life.

01 What are Wanted and Heat levels in GTA 6?

The Wanted level directly indicates how determined the police are to catch you. The more Wanted stars you have, the stronger the police response will be.

Heat, meanwhile, indicates how easily the police can identify you in an area where you’ve recently committed a crime. If officers know what you’re wearing, which vehicle you’re driving or which weapon you've used, they’ll have more information to help track you down. Icons beneath the Wanted stars show identifying details the police have, including your face, clothing, weapon, vehicle, accomplice and CCTV footage. The more clues they have, the easier it is for them to identify you and restart a pursuit.

Heat doesn’t disappear as soon as you escape a pursuit. It can persist in the area where you committed a crime, gradually cooling off as you spend time away and address the factors that could identify you.

02 How to increase Wanted level in GTA 6

Your Wanted level can reach a maximum of six stars © Rockstar Games

The easiest way to quickly increase Wanted levels in GTA 6 is to simply commit a crime and then engage the police in a shoot-out. Killing police officers and causing further destruction will raise your Wanted level quickly. The longer you evade arrest and the more chaos you cause, the higher your Wanted level can climb.

The maximum Wanted level is six stars. Reaching it requires causing significant destruction and escalating your crimes to attract the attention of the police and military. Typically, engaging law enforcement officers in a shootout will quickly increase your Wanted level and help you reach the max.

It’s worth noting that once you hit the six-star Wanted level, the police and military will not stop until you’re arrested, so make sure you’re happy with the consequences of your actions before starting your spree.

There is a cheat code players can use to increase their Wanted level: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up.

This can only be entered and used once unlocked, which is done by losing a 3-star Wanted level 50 times. Another cheat can be entered to raise Heat level, but this requires losing a 3-star Wanted level 25 times. Both cheats are also subject to the game’s story-completion requirement, so you won’t be able to use them as soon as you start playing the game.

03 How to quickly lower Wanted levels in GTA 6

A fresh coat of paint can help you lose the cops in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Unlike with increasing Wanted level, there is no cheat to lower the Wanted level in GTA 6. As such, players will need to focus on escaping the area in which police are looking for them, breaking the line of sight of any cops in pursuit, lowering their Heat level, and generally laying low until the police have given up.

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As noted above, lowering the Heat level should be the first priority when trying to lower Wanted level. The easiest ways to do this are:

Change your clothing and physical appearance: Changing outfits, and removing or adding accessories such as glasses and caps make you more difficult to identify. Getting a haircut can also help to distance Jason or Lucia from the description the cops have of you.

Change your vehicle or its appearance: If the police have a description of a getaway vehicle, they’ll be on the lookout for this in an area where the player has Heat. The easiest way to avoid a fresh pursuit after breaking line of sight is to find a new vehicle entirely, or to visit a Pay ‘n’ Spray to change your current vehicle’s colour.

Hide or get rid of weapons: If the police have identified weapons used in a crime, these will make it easier for them to spot you. Dropping or hiding your weapons will help you stay undetected.

Leave areas where you have Heat: Check the map for areas where you have Heat and avoid returning to them while the police are still looking for you. Heat will gradually cool off if you stay away and stop committing crimes in the area, but this can take time.

Split up: If Jason and Lucia committed a crime together, sometimes the police will use the pair being together as a means of identifying them. When you get the chance to, have the couple split up to make it easier to avoid police detection.

Deal with CCTV footage: In some instances, CCTV might have recorded you committing the crime. This makes it easy for the police to identify you. You can choose to deal with a CCTV system before committing a crime, or destroy the footage before escaping the scene of the crime to make it more difficult for the police to identify you in the first place.

Staying out of high-Heat areas can help you evade the police © Rockstar Games

After escaping an area where you have Heat, or addressing the factors that make you easy to identify by police, you now want to lay low. Stay out of trouble and avoid otherwise drawing attention to yourself. Avoid committing further crimes or returning to Hot areas while the police are still searching. Given enough time, your Wanted level will eventually disappear, allowing you to get back to business.

The only exception to this is when you have a six-star Wanted level. As mentioned above, if you’ve reached this level, there’s only one way out of this, and that’s by getting busted or wasted.

04 Everything we know about GTA 6

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid, and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters, and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.