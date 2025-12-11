How to watch Asake's Red Bull Symphonic

in the U.S., delivering an unforgettable night at Brooklyn’s iconic Kings Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Glenn Alexander II, Asake’s genre-defying performance bridged his Nigerian roots with classical music, blending Afrobeats, amapiano, fuji, and Yoruba storytelling into a breathtaking symphonic experience. Backed by a 33-piece orchestra, an eight-member choir, and electrifying dancers, Asake transformed the stage into a celebration of culture, perseverance, and global unity.

From crowd-favorite hits like "Mr. Money with the Vibe" to selections from his latest album Work of Art, Asake brought his vibrant energy to life, captivating an audience that danced and sang along to every note. The LED visuals connecting Lagos and New York beautifully underscored the shared hustle and spirit of both cities, creating a poetic backdrop for an evening that showcased the true essence of Afrobeats. Whether you missed the live event or want to relive the magic, we’ve compiled a must-watch list of the standout performances from the night.