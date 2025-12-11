© Drew Gurian / Red Bull Content Pool
How to watch Asake's Red Bull Symphonic
Afrobeats star Asake made Red Bull Symphonic history, blending Lagos roots with symphonic grandeur at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.
Lagos sensation Asake made history as the first Afrobeats artist to headline Red Bull Symphonic in the U.S., delivering an unforgettable night at Brooklyn’s iconic Kings Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Glenn Alexander II, Asake’s genre-defying performance bridged his Nigerian roots with classical music, blending Afrobeats, amapiano, fuji, and Yoruba storytelling into a breathtaking symphonic experience. Backed by a 33-piece orchestra, an eight-member choir, and electrifying dancers, Asake transformed the stage into a celebration of culture, perseverance, and global unity.
From crowd-favorite hits like "Mr. Money with the Vibe" to selections from his latest album Work of Art, Asake brought his vibrant energy to life, captivating an audience that danced and sang along to every note. The LED visuals connecting Lagos and New York beautifully underscored the shared hustle and spirit of both cities, creating a poetic backdrop for an evening that showcased the true essence of Afrobeats. Whether you missed the live event or want to relive the magic, we’ve compiled a must-watch list of the standout performances from the night.
01
Watch Asake's Red Bull Symphonic full livestream replay
The entire concert is available to stream exclusively on Asake’s YouTube channel in collaboration with Red Bull 1520.
02
Top moments at Red Bull Symphonic
UK rapper, Central Cee made a guest appearance with Asake to perform "Wave."
Asake – “Wave” ft. Central Cee (LIVE)
Asake – “MMS” ft. WizKid (LIVE)
03
Asake's full set list at Red Bull Symphonic
- Dull
- Why Love
- Sunmoni
- Organise
- Joha
- Ototo
- Nzanza
- Muse
- Worldwide
- Badman Gangsta – performed with Tiakola
- Blessings – performed with Fridayy
- Remember
- Lonely at the Top
- Happiness – performed with Gunna
- Basquiat
- Uhh Yeah
- Fuji Vibe
- Skating
- Amapiano
- Active
- Palazzo
- Terminator
- Sungba
- PBUY
Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic was a powerful tribute to his musical journey. More than a concert, the event celebrated the evolution of Afrobeats, as Asake seamlessly bridged his authentic sound with a classical setting, solidifying his role as a global ambassador for his culture and craft.