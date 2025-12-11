Asake performs at Red Bull Symphonic in Brooklyn, New York
How to watch Asake's Red Bull Symphonic

Afrobeats star Asake made Red Bull Symphonic history, blending Lagos roots with symphonic grandeur at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.
By Alyah Ryder
2 min readPublished on

Lagos sensation Asake made history as the first Afrobeats artist to headline Red Bull Symphonic in the U.S., delivering an unforgettable night at Brooklyn’s iconic Kings Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Glenn Alexander II, Asake’s genre-defying performance bridged his Nigerian roots with classical music, blending Afrobeats, amapiano, fuji, and Yoruba storytelling into a breathtaking symphonic experience. Backed by a 33-piece orchestra, an eight-member choir, and electrifying dancers, Asake transformed the stage into a celebration of culture, perseverance, and global unity.
From crowd-favorite hits like "Mr. Money with the Vibe" to selections from his latest album Work of Art, Asake brought his vibrant energy to life, captivating an audience that danced and sang along to every note. The LED visuals connecting Lagos and New York beautifully underscored the shared hustle and spirit of both cities, creating a poetic backdrop for an evening that showcased the true essence of Afrobeats. Whether you missed the live event or want to relive the magic, we’ve compiled a must-watch list of the standout performances from the night.
Watch Asake's Red Bull Symphonic full livestream replay

The entire concert is available to stream exclusively on Asake’s YouTube channel in collaboration with Red Bull 1520.
Top moments at Red Bull Symphonic

UK rapper, Central Cee made a guest appearance with Asake to perform "Wave."

Asake – “Wave” ft. Central Cee (LIVE)

Asake – “MMS” ft. WizKid (LIVE)

Asake's full set list at Red Bull Symphonic

Asake combines the vibrant sound of Afrobeats with an orchestra

  1. Dull
  2. Why Love
  3. Sunmoni
  4. Organise
  5. Joha
  6. Ototo
  7. Nzanza
  8. Muse
  9. Worldwide
  10. Badman Gangsta – performed with Tiakola
  11. Blessings – performed with Fridayy
  12. MMS – performed with Wizkid
  13. Remember
  14. Lonely at the Top
  15. Happiness – performed with Gunna
  16. Basquiat
  17. Uhh Yeah
  18. Fuji Vibe
  19. Wave – performed with Central Cee
  20. Skating
  21. Amapiano
  22. Active
  23. Palazzo
  24. Terminator
  25. Sungba
  26. PBUY
Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic was a powerful tribute to his musical journey. More than a concert, the event celebrated the evolution of Afrobeats, as Asake seamlessly bridged his authentic sound with a classical setting, solidifying his role as a global ambassador for his culture and craft.

