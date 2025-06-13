What's the Roxzone? The most important HYROX terms you need to know

HYROX is where running meets serious functional fitness : eight rounds of 1km runs, each followed by a workout station designed to push your strength, endurance and mental toughness. It's a full-body grind that's drawing in athletes of all levels, from gym rats to marathoners.

If you're new to the scene, some of the lingo can sound like another language however. To help you get up to speed, we've broken down the key terms every HYROX athlete should know before hitting the race floor. Make sure to follow the HYROX World Championships this June .

What is the Roxzone?

Where ever they are in the world, HYROX events follow an identical format © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

The Roxzone is the area where each athlete transitions between their 1km run segments and the functional workout stations in a HYROX race. It's essentially the hub of the competition floor, linking all segments together.

While it may feel like a breather or a chance to regroup, your time in the Roxzone counts toward your total race time. There are no 'free' transition minutes, so every second spent walking, catching your breath or hesitating adds up. Efficient movement and mental focus in the Roxzone can make or break your PB.

What is the HYROX Pro Division?

The HYROX Pro Division is a competitive race category featuring heavier weights and more challenging standards than the Open division. It's designed for experienced athletes who want to test their fitness at a higher level while completing the same eight 1km runs and eight workout stations.

What is the HYROX Open Division?

The HYROX Open Division is the most accessible race category, making it ideal for beginners and fitness enthusiasts of all levels. The exercises – like lunges, rowing and wall balls – are familiar from typical gym workouts, which makes the format easy to understand and approachable. It's a popular choice for first-timers and those looking to challenge themselves in a supportive, high-energy environment without the pressure of heavy weights.

What are HYROX Doubles?

Jake Dearden and Marc Dean cross the line claim the HYROX doubles title © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

This race format is designed for two athletes competing together as a team. It's one of HYROX's most popular categories because it's ideal for entry-level participants and also embodies team spirit. In the HYROX Doubles format, both partners complete the 1km run segments side-by-side, but they can divide the workout stations between them however they choose. This makes it a favorite among friends, couples and training partners looking to take on the HYROX challenge with a shared effort and strategy.

There are Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles categories. Pro Doubles follows the same structure, but features the heavier weights and more demanding standards aligned with the Pro division. It's designed for competitive athletes aiming to push their limits alongside a team-mate under elite-level conditions. At the HYROX World Championships 2025, the Pro Doubles Elite category will premiere, where only the top male and female duos in the world will battle it out for the crown.

What is the HYROX Relay?

The four-person relay is a brilliant way to get started in HYROX © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

The HYROX Relay is a team-based format that offers a completely different race experience. Four athletes compete together, dividing the eight run and workout segments so that each person completes two of each. With designated handover zones between segments, team-mates tag in and out, allowing for full rest and recovery while others race. It's a fast-paced and high-energy format that's perfect for groups who want to share the effort and strategy while still getting a serious fitness challenge.

What do HYROX judges do?

HYROX is the biggest phenomenon in fitness and you can be part of it © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

HYROX judges play a key role in making sure every athlete competes fairly and performs each movement to the required standard. They're there to ensure proper form and consistency across the board and they can be strict. For example, during burpee broad jumps, judges watch to make sure athletes jump with both feet landing parallel and don’t place their hands in front of their feet when landing. At wall balls, they check for a deep enough squat and during lunges, they ensure your knee touches the ground and you fully extend your hips on the way up. Their oversight helps maintain a level playing field and upholds the integrity of the race.

What are wall balls?

Throwing a 6kg ball 9ft into the air is no easy feat © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Wall balls are the final workout station in a HYROX race and a true test of endurance and mental toughness. The exercise combines a deep squat with an explosive throw: athletes squat with a medicine ball and then launch it up to hit a target on the wall. Each rep only counts if the squat is deep enough (hip below knee) and the ball makes contact with the target. As the last station, Wall Balls often feel like the toughest part of the race. For those who manage to complete all 100 reps unbroken – without dropping the ball – they earn the exclusive Red Bull 100 Patch, a badge of serious grit.

What are burpee broad jumps?

Jake Dearden pushes limits at Hyrox © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Burpee broad jumps are where explosive power meets full-body grit. Each rep starts with a classic burpee, chest to floor, pop back up, followed by a broad jump forward, landing with both feet in sync. It sounds simple until your legs are toast and your lungs are on fire. Form matters: no stepping into the jump, no hands in front of your feet and both feet must take-off and land together. Over 80 meters, this station becomes a mental and physical grind, demanding coordination, power and a serious engine.

What's farmer carry?

Joanna Wietrzyk at the Farmer's Carry station at HYROX Hong Kong © Brian Ching / Red Bull Content Pool

Farmer’s Carry might look straightforward, but it hits harder than you think. In this HYROX station, you carry heavy kettlebells in each hand for 200m, testing your grip strength, core stability and mental toughness. Some athletes grind it out with steady steps, while others sprint sections to shave off time. The weight depends on your division: 16kg for Women's Open, 24kg for Women's Pro and Men's Open, and 32kg for Men's Pro. It's a full-body challenge that sneaks up on you, especially deep into the race when your arms and lungs are already burning.

What's sled push?

HYROX Elite 15 athlete Ida Mathilde Steensgaard pushing the sleds © Brian Ching See Wing/Red Bull Content Pool

Sled Push is one of the most physically demanding stations in a HYROX race. You’ll push a heavy sled over 50 meters (4x12.5m), relying on lower-body strength, core stability and solid technique to keep it moving.

Women's Open: 102kg

Women's Pro: 152kg

Men's Open: 152kg

Men's Pro: 202kg

What's sled pull?

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard is one of the best HYROX athletes in the world © Brian Ching See Wing / Red Bull Content Pool

Sled Pull works your back, arms, shoulders and core as you pull a weighted sled backwards using a rope over 50 meters (4x12.5m). The sled sits on a smooth track with added weights. Some athletes use a static drive, planting their feet and pulling with power, while others take a few controlled steps backward to maintain momentum. It’'s important to stay within the marked lane during the pull, as stepping outside the boundaries risks a penalty.

Women's Open: 67kg

Women's Pro: 117kg

Men's Open: 117kg

Men's Pro: 167kg

What's the Elite 15?

HYROX Elite 15 women charging forward under a Red Bull arch © Brian Ching See Wing / Red Bull Content Pool

The Elite 15 is the top tier of HYROX competition, featuring the 15 fastest men and 15 fastest women from around the world based on race times during the season. These athletes represent the absolute peak of performance in the sport and compete head-to-head at the HYROX World Championships for the title. The 2024 world champions are Alexander Rončević and Megan Jacoby.

What does pacing mean?

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard runs at the HYROX World Championships © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

This refers to managing your energy and speed throughout the race. Since HYROX is a long event, smart pacing is crucial to avoid burning out too early and to maintain a consistent performance across all eight rounds. While pacing is universal in endurance sports, its critical importance and specific strategies in the run-station-run HYROX format make it a frequently discussed and unique aspect.

