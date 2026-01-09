© Red Bull
How to Watch On the Edge with Juanpa on Roku: Action sports unleashed
Dive into Juanpa Zurita’s thrilling journey on On the Edge. From wingsuiting to big wave surfing, stream the adrenaline-packed series on Roku and witness jaw-dropping feats firsthand.
Step into the thrilling world of On the Edge with Juanpa, where renowned adventurer and content creator Juanpa Zurita takes on six of the most action sports on the planet. From soaring through the skies in a wingsuit to battling the ferocity of big waves in Hawaii, Juanpa tests his physical and mental limits alongside world-class athletes. Each episode is packed with jaw-dropping stunts, heart-stopping moments, and inspiring perseverance as Juanpa immerses himself in the high-stakes worlds of these adrenaline-fueled disciplines.
He attempts to master the worlds of wing suiting, cliff diving, big-wave surfing, slacklining, Baja off-road racing and waterfall kayaking, with the help of Luke Aikins (wingsuit), Jaan Roose (slackline), Evy Leibfarth (kayak), Ellie Smart (cliff diving), Ian Walsh (surf), Corbin Leaverton (off-road racing). Get ready for an emotional and action-filled ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat!
Where to watch On the Edge with Juanpa
From executive producers Mark Koops, Eric Day, Eric Pankowski, Juanpa Zurita, Brenda Tubilla, and Sarah Davies, Red Bull Media House and Roku Channel bring you On the Edge with Juanpa. The show will be available to stream on demand on January 12, 2026 here.
Juanpa’s journey in On the Edge is more than just a showcase of action sports - it's a testament to courage, resilience, and the power of stepping outside your comfort zone. With breathtaking visuals, expert coaching from legendary athletes, and raw moments of vulnerability, this series inspires viewers to push their own limits, whatever they may be. Whether you're an adrenaline junkie or simply love compelling stories of personal growth, On the Edge with Juanpa delivers unforgettable entertainment. Stream all episodes now on Roku and experience the ultimate thrill ride!