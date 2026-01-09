How to Watch On the Edge with Juanpa on Roku: Action sports unleashed

Step into the thrilling world of On the Edge with Juanpa, where renowned

takes on six of the most action sports on the planet. From soaring through the skies in a wingsuit to battling the ferocity of big waves in Hawaii, Juanpa tests his physical and mental limits alongside world-class athletes. Each episode is packed with jaw-dropping stunts, heart-stopping moments, and inspiring perseverance as Juanpa immerses himself in the high-stakes worlds of these adrenaline-fueled disciplines.