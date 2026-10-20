© Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool
Padel
Inside the Milan P1: Winners, highlights and the best moments from Italy
Relive the best moments from Premier Milan P1 where the men's top seeds once again proved unstoppable and Spain's Ariana Sánchez reached a major milestone.
Across six days of thrilling action at the Allianz Cloud Arena, Premier Padel Milan P1 concluded on Sunday with two tightly contested, compelling finals.
In the men's tournament, Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia overcame Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger in three high-quality sets, while on the women's side of the draw, Ariana Sánchez and Andrea Ustero defeated Bea González and Paula Josemaría Martín to secure their fifth title of 2026.
01
Watch the Milan P1 highlights
Relive the biggest rallies and both finals from the Premier Padel Milan P1 with the event replay on Red Bull TV.
Final – Milano
In the city of fashion and style, the OYSHO Milano Premier Padel P1 final puts on a worthy display.
02
Key takeaways
- Men's winners: Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia defeated Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger 4–6, 6–3, 6–2.
- Women's winners: Ariana Sánchez Fallada and Andrea Ustero Prieto beat Bea González and Paula Josemaría Martín 7–6 (7–3), 6–3.
- Big moment: Coello and Tapia recovered from losing the first set to secure their 12th title of an emphatic 2026 season.
- Statement win: Sánchez claimed her 58th career title, equalling the record held by Gemma Triay and Alejandra Salazar.
- Breakthrough performance: Third seeds Lebrón and Augsburger pushed the world's leading men's pair to three sets in the final.
03
Milan P1 results
- Men's final: The top seeds claimed their fourth consecutive title and 12th championship of the 2026 season but they were forced to dig deep in Milan. Lebrón and Augsburger made an impressive start, taking the opening set 6–4. However, Coello and Tapia responded by raising their level, winning the next two sets to complete the comeback.
- Quotes: Coello was full of praise for their opponents after the match, saying: "It's a very, very difficult game. They're a great team. They fought incredibly hard and played at an incredible level at the beginning of the first set and during part of the second. Today, we were lucky in the end and played an incredible final set."
- Women's final: Third seeds Ustero and Sánchez edged a tight opening-set tie-break before closing out the championship in the second set to claim their fifth title of the season. For Sánchez, 29, the triumph was a landmark achievement as her 58th career title saw her draw level with Triay and Salazar at the top of the all-time list of most successful players.
- Quotes: Sánchez on sharing the record: “I’m really happy. It’s an honour to share this record with two legends like them. They are great players, so it means I’m on the right track."
04
The tournament highlights
- A dominant last four victory: In the semi-finals, the Spanish pair defeated top seeds Gemma Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi 6–1, 6–4 in just one hour and 14 minutes.
- A final decided by small margins: Sánchez and Ustero edged the opening-set tie-break 7–3 before lifting their level and taking the second set 6–3.
- Two thrilling semi-finals: Coello and Tapia defeated fourth seeds Franco Stupaczuk and Jon Sanz 6–4, 6–3 in the semi-finals, while Lebrón and Augsburger recovered from a 6–0 opening-set loss against Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto to win the next two sets 6–2, 6–2.
05
Players and pairs who impressed
Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia
The top seeds secured their 12th title of 2026 after recovering from a set down in the final. Their ability to reset under pressure and win four consecutive tournaments underlined their continued dominance on the men's tour.
Ariana Sánchez
The Spaniard continued her strong run of form by claiming a fifth title of 2026. It was also her 58th career title and draws her level as the most decorated player of all time.
Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger
The third seeds showed they could challenge the world's leading pair, taking the first set of the final before eventually losing in three. Their run to the championship match also included a comeback against second seeds Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto in the semi-finals.
06
What this means for the Premier Padel season
The Milan P1 reinforced Coello and Tapia's status as the men's team to beat. Their 12th title of 2026 and fourth consecutive tournament victory demonstrated their ability to respond to pressure, even when opponents make a strong start. Lebrón and Augsburger's performance was another notable storyline, with the third seeds taking a set from the champions and showing their capacity to challenge the leading pair.
In the women's draw, Sánchez and Ustero continued their impressive season by winning a fifth title. With momentum in their favor, they will now be targeting more titles and a place at the top of the world rankings.
Attention now turns to the Kuwait Major, which runs from October 26–31. As the 2026 Premier Padel season continues, fans will be watching to see whether Coello and Tapia can extend their winning streak and whether Sánchez and Ustero can maintain their momentum.
07
Where to watch full matches and replays
Watch the 2026 Milan P1 event replay on Red Bull TV, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals streamed live and available to watch again on demand.
Semi-finals – Milano
Experience the intensity of padel while taking in the atmosphere of one of Europe’s most dynamic cities.
08
What's next: Kuwait Major
The Premier Padel tour now takes a short break before the Kuwait Major, the next event on the calendar for the elite players.
- Event: Kuwait Major
- Date: October 26–31
- Location: Kuwait
- Why it matters: As a Major, the tournament is the next opportunity for the leading pairs to compete for a major title and build momentum in the closing stages of the season.
Premier Padel Milan P1 FAQs
Part of this story