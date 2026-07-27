© Daniel G Weiss
Music
Rauw Alejandro headlines first-ever Red Bull Chapters in New York
Experience the global debut of Red Bull Chapters as Rauw Alejandro brings a one-night-only, three-act live journey through his past, present, and future to New York City.
Music fans are about to witness a new kind of live experience as Red Bull Chapters makes its global debut with Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro on September 5 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. Designed as a one-night-only immersive performance, the groundbreaking event will take audiences through the defining chapters of Alejandro's artistic journey, from his roots in Puerto Rico to his rise as a global music icon.
Combining live performance, storytelling, cultural inspiration, and custom-built production elements, Red Bull Chapters introduces a fresh concert format that celebrates an artist's evolution across multiple eras. For its inaugural edition, Rauw will bring fans inside a three-act experience exploring his past, present, and future through music, visuals, and the influences that have shaped his career..
1 min
Every chapter tells a story. This one is ours.
Red Bull Chapters x Rauw Alejandro SEPT 5 - One Night Only in NYC.
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What Is Red Bull Chapters?
Red Bull Chapters is an all-new live concert series created to reveal the untold story of a headlining artist. Through immersive stage design, cultural iconography, and era-defining performances, the experience unfolds across three distinct acts, giving fans a rare opportunity to connect with the inspirations and milestones behind an artist's success.
Unlike a traditional concert, Red Bull Chapters is designed as a narrative journey, with each chapter highlighting a different phase of the artist's evolution. From breakthrough moments to career-defining accomplishments, the experience aims to bring audiences closer to the story behind the music.
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Rauw Alejandro's story takes center stage
For Rauw, Red Bull Chapters represents a unique opportunity to bring fans deeper into his world.
Red Bull Chapters is much more than a concert. It’s an immersive experience that takes fans through the different eras of my journey. From where I started, to where I am today, and where I’m headed next.
“Every visual, every song, and every creative detail was designed to tell that story in a way that people can truly feel. There’s no better place to bring that vision to life than New York City, my second home, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone on September 5,” said Rauw.
The event arrives during a landmark period in the artist's career. A two-time Latin GRAMMY® Award winner and five-time GRAMMY® nominee, Rauw has established himself as one of the most influential voices in modern Latin music. His latest releases continue to push creative boundaries while expanding his global audience.
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A defining moment following Cosa Nuestra
Red Bull Chapters follows a transformative chapter for the Puerto Rican artist. His fifth studio album, Cosa Nuestra, debuted at No. 1 globally on both Apple Music and Spotify, while the follow-up project, Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0, introduced several fan-favorite tracks, including the chart-topping hit "Carita Linda."
Known for blending reggaeton, Latin R&B, electronic music, and contemporary pop influences, Rauw has built a reputation for innovative live performances and constant artistic evolution. Red Bull Chapters aims to showcase that creative journey in a way fans have never experienced before.
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Event details and ticket information
Detail
Information
Event
Red Bull Chapters
Artist
Rauw Alejandro
Date
September 5, 2026
Venue
Forest Hills Stadium, New York City
Format
Three-act immersive live concert
Presale registration
Public on sale
August 4, 2026 at 10 a.m. EST
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Why fans won't want to miss it
Red Bull Chapters promises more than a concert. Through a combination of storytelling, large-scale production, cultural influences, and live music, the experience is designed to celebrate the defining moments that shaped one of Latin music's biggest stars.
For one night only, fans in New York will have the opportunity to witness Rauw's journey unfold chapter by chapter, creating an unforgettable experience that bridges his Puerto Rican heritage, his chart-topping present, and the future of his artistry.
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