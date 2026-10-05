Music
Red Bull 60-Seconds Freestyle Takes Over ComplexCon LA
More than 100 aspiring rappers entered the Red Bull 60-Seconds Freestyle booth as Red Bull made its ComplexCon debut in Los Angeles alongside a standout limited-edition Alpinestars RSRV collab drop.
© Kirill Umrikhin
Red Bull made its ComplexCon debut on October 3 and 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, bringing music, motorsport and streetwear together for a packed weekend. At the center of the action was the Red Bull 60-Seconds Freestyle booth, where attendees grabbed the mic and put their bars to the test.
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Red Bull 60-Seconds Freestyle Studio
Over two days, more than 100 aspiring rappers entered the fully automated recording booth, selected a beat and delivered their best one-minute freestyle. With every session amplified in real time, the booth gave ComplexCon attendees a front-row listen as each new voice stepped up. Every participant will also receive a video of their performance.
The mic stayed active into the evening with two dedicated booth takeovers. Party In My Living Room brought a lineup of artists into the booth on Saturday, followed by MCs from Red Bull Batalla on Sunday.
For more from the activation, visit the Red Bull 60-Seconds Freestyle at ComplexCon page.
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Custom pieces come to life
The creativity extended beyond the booth. Pinstriping artist Igor Customs worked live throughout the weekend, hand-painting helmets, plates, boots and other pieces as ComplexCon attendees watched each creation take shape.
Streamers, creators, artists and athletes also visited the Red Bull space throughout the weekend, including Pepe Garcia, Sofie Dossi, Elliana Walmsley, Michelle Kennelly, Plaqueboymax and Blac Chyna. Red Bull athletes Aaron Colton,Justin Williams and TJ Rogers also stopped by.
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Red Bull & Alpinestars RSRV deliver the ultimate collab
Red Bull and Alpinestars RSRV brought their shared racing DNA to ComplexCon with a limited-edition, five-piece capsule collection rooted in Red Bull’s motorsport legacy and Alpinestars RSRV’s racing heritage. The co-branded distressed T-shirt and sweatshirt sold out at the show, while the collection also featured a distressed leather jacket and track suit.
Limited remaining pieces from the capsule are available through the Alpinestars RSRV online store while supplies last.