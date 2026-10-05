Red Bull 60-Seconds Freestyle Takes Over ComplexCon LA

debut on October 3 and 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, bringing music, motorsport and streetwear together for a packed weekend. At the center of the action was the Red Bull 60-Seconds Freestyle booth, where attendees grabbed the mic and put their bars to the test.

Over two days, more than 100 aspiring rappers entered the fully automated recording booth, selected a beat and delivered their best one-minute freestyle. With every session amplified in real time, the booth gave ComplexCon attendees a front-row listen as each new voice stepped up. Every participant will also receive a video of their performance.