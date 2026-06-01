Red Bull BC One Cypher Seattle 2026 winners: B-Boy Links & B-Girl Monse

Seattle’s breaking community turned all the way up as Red Bull BC One returned to the Pacific Northwest, delivering a night of culture, competition, and creativity in front of a sold-out crowd at Showbox SoDo.

With nearly 1,200 fans filling the venue, the energy was electric from the opening moments - highlighting the city’s deep-rooted connection to hip-hop and breaking culture.

Links breaking at Red Bull BC One Cypher Seattle © Jordan Nicholson

01 Open Prelims bring out over 100 Breakers in Seattle

The momentum started well before doors opened. More than 100 dancers entered the open prelims at Massive Monkees Studio, showcasing the depth and passion of the local scene and raising the stakes for the main event.

By the time the top breakers hit the stage, the crowd was primed for a night of high-level, head-to-head battles.

02 Top B-Boys and B-Girls battle in Red Bull BC One

Breaker at 2026 Red Bull BC One Cypher Seattle © Jordan Nicholson

The signature 1-on-1 format pushed competitors to their limits, demanding creativity, musicality, technique, and originality in every round.

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B-Boys and B-Girls from across the country - including Lily Breeze, Wonda, Hyunjoon, and Seattle’s own Buckshot - brought a wide range of styles to the floor, making each matchup unpredictable and electric.

The night went beyond battles, delivering a full cultural experience. The event was hosted by Free and Massive Monkees co-founder Brysen, who guided the crowd through the evening’s biggest moments.

03

Winner, B-Boy Links (Brandon Naguit) at Red Bull BC One Cypher Seattle © Jonelle Monzon Winner, B-Girl Monse (Monserrat Guadalupe Zavala Cahue) © Jonelle Monzon

When the dust settled, two champions emerged.

Links (Brandon Naguit) a Miami native of Full Force/Future Force crew claimed the B-Boy title with a composed and dynamic performance, while Monse (Monserrat Guadalupe Zavala Cahue) a Houston native of Kadetes del toke crew captured the B-Girl crown with a standout run that combined precision and passion.

Both winners secured their spots at the Red Bull BC One USA National Final in San Diego , where they’ll face the country’s best for a chance to advance to the World Final.

For Monse, the win was emotional: “Breaking is my love,” she shared, already focused on preparing for the next stage.

Links emphasized the preparation behind his victory, "I was ready and I was able to handle every situation I got into and I’ll keep conditioning for the national final to make sure I stay prepared."

As the world’s largest and most prestigious 1-on-1 breaking competition, Red Bull BC One continues to elevate dancers on a global stage - and Seattle remains a key stop on the journey.

From packed prelims to a sold-out final, the city showed up, the breakers delivered, and the road to San Diego is officially underway.