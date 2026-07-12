© Jon Shih
Dance
Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier South: Surge takes the crown
Houston’s dance community showed out as 16 dancers battled for a place at the National Final, with hometown talent Surge earning the crowd’s vote and the title.
Houston's dance community brought the energy as Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier South USA landed at Silver Street Studios on July 11, where 16 dancers from across the country battled for the crowd's vote and a coveted spot at the National Final. In a night full of surprises, personality and unforgettable musical moments, it was hometown favorite Surge who emerged victorious in front of a passionate Houston audience.
The event transformed Silver Street Studios into a celebration of street dance culture, with competitors challenged to adapt in real time to an unpredictable soundtrack featuring everything from Latin hits and pop anthems to R&B classics and more. In true Red Bull Dance Your Style fashion, there were no judges - only the crowd deciding who advanced from one round to the next.
Watch Surge ignite the room with freestyle:
01
Houston dancers rise to the occasion
As the battles progressed, two Houston locals separated themselves from the field. KiiLo and Surge each fought through three rounds of competition, earning the crowd's support and securing spots in the final battle.
The matchup represented more than individual success. It showcased the strength of Houston's dance scene, with both dancers feeding off the energy of a hometown audience determined to see local talent shine on one of street dance's biggest stages.
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A final battle worth remembering
This sport is going to be the thing that takes me all around the world and inspires girls that look like me, so I'm just so grateful.
When the music started for the final showdown, both dancers delivered the creativity, musicality and crowd appeal that define Red Bull Dance Your Style.
After a closely contested battle, the audience ultimately gave the nod to Surge, crowning her the Houston qualifier champion and securing her place at the next stage of the competition.
03
KiiLo continues an impressive run
While KiiLo finished as runner-up, his performance added another chapter to an already impressive Red Bull Dance Your Style résumé.
A familiar face within the competition, KiiLo previously claimed city qualifier victories in Houston in 2024 and Boston in 2025. Despite falling just short of the title this time, he embraced the significance of an all-Houston final.
"This is the city I'm in. Surge is also representing the city, so it was beautiful to come together," said KiiLo. "Just two Houston people on that stage and we worked it."
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Eyes turn to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final
With Houston now complete, both Surge and KiiLo advance to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA in Tampa, Florida, on September 19, where they will compete against top dancers from across the United States for a chance to continue their journey on the world stage.
If Houston was any indication, fans can expect more unforgettable musical moments, creative expression and crowd-driven battles as the country's best dancers compete for national bragging rights.