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Music
Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Contest returns again for 2026
Red Bull Jukebox opens its 2026 songwriting competition, offering emerging artists a shot at Nashville, industry mentorship, and a live performance on one of music’s most interactive stages.
The next standout voice in music could be just one song away. Red Bull Jukebox's Songwriting Contest returns in 2026 with its third annual songwriting competition, opening submissions to artists across the United States through July 31.
Designed to spotlight original talent, the competition offers emerging songwriters a rare opportunity: take a track from demo to live performance at the next Red Bull Jukebox in Nashville, one of the most influential music cities in the world. At stake is more than recognition - it’s a direct pathway into the industry.
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Who are the qualifying judges for Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Contest?
Red Bull Jukebox's Songwriting Contest Qualifying Judges
This year’s submissions will be evaluated by a panel deeply embedded in the craft and business of songwriting. Among them is Liz Rose, a GRAMMY-winning songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee known for shaping some of country and pop’s most recognizable hits.
She’s joined by Andrea Von Foerster, founder of Firestarter Music, whose work across film and television has helped launch artists into global audiences, and Ward Guenther, the force behind one of Nashville’s most influential live showcases.
Together, the trio brings a mix of creative instinct and industry insight, offering entrants exposure to the very people who help define what’s next in music.
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Where does Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Contest lead?
The competition unfolds in stages, beginning with nationwide submissions and culminating in a live moment. Three finalists will earn a trip to Nashville, where the winner will be revealed during the next Red Bull Jukebox event.
Beyond the stage, the prize extends into career development. The winner will travel to Los Angeles to record at Red Bull Recording Studios and receive personalized coaching sessions with BMI - an experience designed to refine both craft and trajectory.
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Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Contest past winners
Red Bull Jukebox has become more than a live event - it’s an evolving platform for artist discovery. Built around fan interaction, the format allows audiences to shape performances in real time, creating a dynamic environment where songs are experienced in unexpected ways.
In 2025, that energy carried through Nashville as Jackson Cannon took top honors with his original track “Never Been to Heaven.” Since then, Cannon has stepped into new opportunities, from live showcases to mentorship, extending the competition’s impact beyond a single performance.
His journey follows 2024 winner Gary Frost, reinforcing the competition’s role in identifying and elevating emerging talent.
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How to enter Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Contest
Songwriters ready to take their shot can submit an original track through July 31. With live performance, mentorship, and recording opportunities on the line, the 2026 Red Bull Jukebox Songwriting Competition continues to bridge the gap between discovery and career momentum.
The search for the next standout songwriter is only getting louder - one original song at a time.