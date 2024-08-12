Inside Red Bull Pool Drop: How the incredible water skatepark was built

The course was actually built on a scaffolding platform which was already set up in Olympiapark for the UEFA football Euros fan park earlier this summer. The two pools with the rainbow rail were built like two boats which we sunk to the bottom of the lake by adding about 60 tons of steel to each of them. Floating obstacles were considered, but we decided not to use them – yet – as they might not be stable enough to actually work for skateboarding.