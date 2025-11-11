YG, Mozzy, and Jay Rock take on Red Bull Spiral

Uniting Compton, Watts, and Sacramento under one roof for the first time ever in the Red Bull Music Studio, this episode brings together raw lyricism, street energy, and the unmistakable pulse of California rap. With each MC bringing a distinct style shaped by their city and legacy, the cypher delivers a rare moment of unity and power – a testament to the culture’s enduring influence.

01 Follow along: Lyrics by YG, Mozzy, and Jay Rock

YG, Red Bull Spiral © JD Deputat

YG

YG 4HUNNID, I know my worth

Took break from tequila & broke all of the p****

N**** said I fell off I den bounce back from worst

you ever put yo mans on a shirt then in a hearse

All you see is red & burgundy in the church

Even the preacher know he was a soldier for the turf

It get worst, I think I need a p***

you ever been blamed for putting somebody mans in the dirt

But didn’t do it, you n***** they sound stupid

On me take it easy I know my resume is ruthless

Get yo tooth hit telling all them lies

You n***** funny on the internet you n***** plies

The devil tried to break me but I thrived

The opps tried to take me but I survived

& now all my b****** looking like dimes.

& n***** roll outs looking like mines.

Offset the rims so you know I’m doing fine

Stefon digging in some s*** from behind

I’m really that gangsta you n***** rap about

I keep fire on me I’m with the clap it out

I grew up off Suge Knight playing cat & mouse

to weird disrespectful n***** from outta town

They like YG tripping, why is he doing it now

My head full off this Red Bull, I’m tryna shoot it out

I think I’m crashing out. I’m think I’m crashing out.

They like YG trippin why is he doing it now

my head full I’m off this Red Bull I think I’m crashing out

Mozzy, Red Bull Spiral © JD Deputat

Mozzy

It’s still Pebbles or nothin’,

F*** the law run tell ‘em we thuggin’,

He on retainer I got felony money,

Throw a shell if you love me,

Fell off took a L it was ugly,

Bounce back now the bezel is bussy,

Big bezel he chunky,

One up top heavy metal I’m bustin’,

They don’t label me a fella for nothin’,

I ain’t tellin’ for nothin’,

Keep it stitch thats the code of the clique,

Heard a snitch n**** told on a snitch,

Yeah you know how it is,

F*** ‘em both blood you know how it get,

Slap a newkie pair of toes on the whip,

I just broke on a b****,

Nah for real doe I’m ‘pose to be rich,

‘Pose to have a couple million in my checking legit,

I went XRP on ‘em nothin’ less than a nick’,

Add up all the automotives nothin’ less than a tick,

Being a real one won’t allow me to flex on my n***,

When he was naked I invested in Sigs,

Membership since a kid,

Blood thirsty tryna get him a lid,

Like I’m telling you on God b**** I know where he live,

Kick the cup picked it up I’m back sober again,

Got me pissin’ for the rollers again,

Quit showin’ your hand,

Make the news quit showin’ ya mans,

Cause when they blitz it’s gon be him on the stand,

They don’t get what I’m sayin’,

Fresh out gotta 10 when you land,

Real joints ain’t no b**** in this klan,

Cock it back if it jam,

No respect for lil bruh cause he ran,

Straight to 4th n***** said I was banned,

Like you gotta be playin’,

All that trollin’ n***** gotta be fans,

Don’t love nothin’ but this g**** in my pants

Jay Rock, Red Bull Spiral © JD Deputat

Jay Rock

a brick a b*** a have a n**** rich or poor

or u sniffing or u pitching look we really need to know”

u getting chicken or tricking its yo business yea we know

but soon as hit the net now everybody got a show”

hol up

gotta move intention

gotta move round them collisions

don’t let em put a stop 2 ya engine” listen

still searching for purpose on this mission

in the belly of the beast navigating thru this system”

it’s a puzzle tryna decipher my riddles

yo world is what u make it keep your circle kinda little”

and when u aim

straight to the dome with it kold with it keep a bitch bad to bone gristle”

if u see this middle finger I don’t f*** with u

snakes use to have feet why I got trust issues”

maintaining lane changing and I’m still swerving

I’m a 1 yola in this b**** yea I’m still serving”

East side Johnny look I’m jus og’n

the flow od’n icy hot thru the 4 seasons”

slow bleeding em still wiggling with this old Nina

f*** what u throwing up I’ll blow off all yo fingers”

im a top dawg sitting low and I’m slow leaning

presidential tent on the bent and you don’t see him”

blowing buds thinking on how it was

we was putting shit together when n***** ain’t have no plug”

on bloods”

then reality start 2 set in

real n***** don’t get it in

they jus gives us tha dead end”

f*** around I jus stepped in kicked the door down

everything full circle just catch before it go round”

look the goal of this shit is too get yo chedda

nothing better then some new mozzarella on top of extras”

still on the gas and i ain’t using my brakes

cut corners hook sliding i ain’t losing the race n****”

