Music
Red Bull Symphonic brings Lagos to Brooklyn with Afrobeats sensation Asake
On November 8, the GRAMMY®-nominated artist, Asake reimagines his greatest hits with Maestro Glenn Alexander II and a full symphonic orchestra inside Brooklyn’s historic Kings Theatre.
Red Bull Symphonic arrives in New York City for the first time, uniting two musical worlds on one iconic stage. On November 8, Afrobeats sensation Asake will headline a one-night-only performance at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, reworking his biggest hits alongside conductor Glenn Alexander II and a full orchestra.
“Classical music was influential in my childhood and love for music, and blending it with fújì, Afrobeats, and amapiano alongside a full orchestra is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m excited for what it will do for the culture, and for my fans to rediscover my music in a new light,” Asake says.
Guided by Alexander II—renowned for his work with the Atlanta Symphony, NYU Symphony, and Broadway’s Les Misérables—the evening will bring orchestral grandeur to Asake’s signature sound. Anthony Parnther, who conducted previous, sold-out Red Bull Symphonic performances with Metro Boomin, will handle arrangement and orchestral consultant duties.
I feel blessed to be part of Red Bull Symphonic and amplify my sound in this unique way.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of something that’s bigger than myself,” says Alexander II. “Red Bull Symphonic will provide an avenue to genuinely connect with people over our shared love of music. This is something that will culturally bring people together, which means more to me than anything.”
01
What is Red Bull Symphonic?
Red Bull Symphonic merges modern music with the classical world by rearranging the artist’s repertoire into classical pieces, Red Bull Symphonic creates a unique musical collision and sound. Merging a contemporary artist with a classical music director, music is transformed into fascinating pieces, offering a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience for all involved: the artist, the classical music director, and the audience in the magic of live music.
02
When & where is Red Bull Symphonic?
Red Bull Symphonic is happening on November 8, 2025 at Brooklyn’s landmark Kings Theatre.
03
Who will perform at Red Bull Symphonic?
GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and global Afrobeats sensation, Asake, will take the stage alongside Glenn Alexander II as lead conductor and Anthony Parnther will handle arrangement and orchestral consultant duties.
04
Where & when can I buy tickets for Red Bull Symphonic?
Tickets on sale Wednesday, September 24th at 10AM EDT via Redbull.com/Symphonic-NYC-Asake
This showcase will be the third installment of Red Bull Symphonic in the U.S., and first in New York City. Known for its unprecedented fusion between a modern-style artist and a classical music director together with a full-scale symphonic orchestra, Red Bull Symphonic feat. Asake follows electrifying performances with Rick Ross in 2022 in Atlanta, GA and Metro Boomin in 2023 in Los Angeles.