Red Bull Symphonic brings Lagos to Brooklyn with Afrobeats sensation Asake

arrives in New York City for the first time, uniting two musical worlds on one iconic stage. On November 8, Afrobeats sensation Asake will headline a one-night-only performance at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, reworking his biggest hits alongside conductor Glenn Alexander II and a full orchestra.

“Classical music was influential in my childhood and love for music, and blending it with fújì, Afrobeats, and amapiano alongside a full orchestra is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m excited for what it will do for the culture, and for my fans to rediscover my music in a new light,” Asake says.

“Classical music was influential in my childhood and love for music, and blending it with fújì, Afrobeats, and amapiano alongside a full orchestra is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m excited for what it will do for the culture, and for my fans to rediscover my music in a new light,” Asake says.

“Classical music was influential in my childhood and love for music, and blending it with fújì, Afrobeats, and amapiano alongside a full orchestra is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m excited for what it will do for the culture, and for my fans to rediscover my music in a new light,” Asake says.

Guided by Alexander II—renowned for his work with the Atlanta Symphony, NYU Symphony, and Broadway’s Les Misérables—the evening will bring orchestral grandeur to Asake’s signature sound.

I feel blessed to be part of Red Bull Symphonic and amplify my sound in this unique way.

I feel blessed to be part of Red Bull Symphonic and amplify my sound in this unique way.

I feel blessed to be part of Red Bull Symphonic and amplify my sound in this unique way.