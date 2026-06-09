Neymar Jr’s kicks a football at Red Bull Ultimate Soccer Challenge
© Jörg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool
Soccer (Football)

Watch: Pro soccer players take on seemingly impossible skill challenges

A group of professional soccer players assembled by Jürgen Klopp put their skills to the test in a series of outrageous challenges. Who impressed the coach the most?
By Kai Wright
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

One of the most talented players Brazil has ever produced, Neymar Jr is now back where it all started and playing at his home club Santos.

BrazilBrazil

Endrick Sousa

Rising up from tough beginnings to become a record-breaking player for both the Seleção and Real Madrid, Endrick is the new hero of Brazilian football.

BrazilBrazil

Dominik Szoboszlai

A key player in Liverpool's Premier League-winning team and captain of the Hungarian national squad, Dominik Szoboszlai is a true footballing icon.

HungaryHungary

Richard Ríos

A versatile midfielder with excellent technique, Richard Ríos has become a standout performer for Portuguese side S.L. Benfica and the Colombian national team.

ColombiaColombia
Jürgen Klopp believes the best players never lose the joy that made them fall in love with soccer. A new challenge video puts that theory to the test as several stars take on a series of spectacular skill challenges before Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer reveals who impressed him most.
The Red Bull Ultimate Football Challenge was specially designed to test the skills of some of the world’s best soccer players, including Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, Colombian ace Richard Ríos, and Brazilian superstars Neymar Jr and Endrick.
A portrait of Red Bull's Head of Soccer, Jürgen Klopp as part of the Red Bull Ultimate Football Challenge.

Jürgen Klopp was impressed by all of the pros

© Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

A testing first touch

In São Paulo, Brazil, Neymar Jr’s ability to control a ball was put to the test. Standing on a tiny platform suspended 15 meters above the ground, the former Barcelona and PSG forward had to catch and return balls between platforms at varying heights.
Brazil forward Neymar Jr takes on a series of challenges as part of the Red Bull Ultimate Football Challenge.

Neymar Jr showcases his amazing close control

© Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Demonstrating balance and a perfect first touch, he had to control the ball before striking it into a mini goal held 20 metres high.

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See how the talented soccer players fared in the Ultimate Football Challenge in the video below:

Movement is key

Over in Bilbao, Spain, Lyon forward Endrick and Benfica midfielder Ríos navigated a series of custom-built giant moving treadmills traveling at varying speeds and directions.
Lyon and Brazil forward Endrick showcases his movement in the Ultimate Football Challenge.

Brazil ace Endrick shows perfect technique on the treadmill

© Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Testing their close control, ability to dribble the score goals, the duo were forced to adapt to changing environments as they navigated cones, hit moving targets and even executed inch-perfect passes over a huge three-meter wall.

Precision passing

Back where his footballing journey began as a youngster with RB Salzburg, Szoboszlai returned to the Austrian city to face an intimidating nine-meter structure complete with 94 illuminated target zones.
The Liverpool midfielder had to rely on precision passing and quick reactions to hit the targets before taking on a penalty shootout with a twist.
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai showcases his shooting accuracy as part of the Ultimate Football Challenge.

Dominik Szoboszlai attempts to hit a tiny target

© Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Impressing Klopp

Despite only having 100 balls to complete all the tasks, the pros showed just why they are some of the most talented soccer players on the planet as they completed the challenges with six balls to spare.
“They were all impressive,” said Klopp. “Nowadays, it’s a big challenge for players to keep the kid inside alive. That's why we started the game, why we love the game so much, but then when you get into professional football, sometimes people tend to forget that it's actually a game, and if you play a game without fun, without enjoying it, then it looks completely different. But here you can see, they still have it, they still enjoy it.”

Part of this story

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

One of the most talented players Brazil has ever produced, Neymar Jr is now back where it all started and playing at his home club Santos.

BrazilBrazil

Endrick Sousa

Rising up from tough beginnings to become a record-breaking player for both the Seleção and Real Madrid, Endrick is the new hero of Brazilian football.

BrazilBrazil

Dominik Szoboszlai

A key player in Liverpool's Premier League-winning team and captain of the Hungarian national squad, Dominik Szoboszlai is a true footballing icon.

HungaryHungary

Richard Ríos

A versatile midfielder with excellent technique, Richard Ríos has become a standout performer for Portuguese side S.L. Benfica and the Colombian national team.

ColombiaColombia
Soccer (Football)