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Soccer (Football)
Watch: Pro soccer players take on seemingly impossible skill challenges
A group of professional soccer players assembled by Jürgen Klopp put their skills to the test in a series of outrageous challenges. Who impressed the coach the most?
Jürgen Klopp believes the best players never lose the joy that made them fall in love with soccer. A new challenge video puts that theory to the test as several stars take on a series of spectacular skill challenges before Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer reveals who impressed him most.
The Red Bull Ultimate Football Challenge was specially designed to test the skills of some of the world’s best soccer players, including Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, Colombian ace Richard Ríos, and Brazilian superstars Neymar Jr and Endrick.
A testing first touch
In São Paulo, Brazil, Neymar Jr’s ability to control a ball was put to the test. Standing on a tiny platform suspended 15 meters above the ground, the former Barcelona and PSG forward had to catch and return balls between platforms at varying heights.
Demonstrating balance and a perfect first touch, he had to control the ball before striking it into a mini goal held 20 metres high.
See how the talented soccer players fared in the Ultimate Football Challenge in the video below:
Movement is key
Over in Bilbao, Spain, Lyon forward Endrick and Benfica midfielder Ríos navigated a series of custom-built giant moving treadmills traveling at varying speeds and directions.
Testing their close control, ability to dribble the score goals, the duo were forced to adapt to changing environments as they navigated cones, hit moving targets and even executed inch-perfect passes over a huge three-meter wall.
Precision passing
Back where his footballing journey began as a youngster with RB Salzburg, Szoboszlai returned to the Austrian city to face an intimidating nine-meter structure complete with 94 illuminated target zones.
The Liverpool midfielder had to rely on precision passing and quick reactions to hit the targets before taking on a penalty shootout with a twist.
Impressing Klopp
Despite only having 100 balls to complete all the tasks, the pros showed just why they are some of the most talented soccer players on the planet as they completed the challenges with six balls to spare.
“They were all impressive,” said Klopp. “Nowadays, it’s a big challenge for players to keep the kid inside alive. That's why we started the game, why we love the game so much, but then when you get into professional football, sometimes people tend to forget that it's actually a game, and if you play a game without fun, without enjoying it, then it looks completely different. But here you can see, they still have it, they still enjoy it.”
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