These are the 10 best racing games to look forward to playing in 2026

2025 held numerous highlights and surprises in store for virtual racing fans. On the Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World took the lead among fun racers, JDM: Japanese Drift Master impressed with its successful drift gameplay and Assetto Corsa Rally, an brilliant off-road racing sim, was released in November. But which racing games will steal the headlines 2026? Here are the 10 best for gamers with petrol in their veins.

01 Forza Horizon 6

Release: Late 2026

Platforms : PC, Xbox Series X/S

Forza Horizon 6 is on its way © Microsoft Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 will be released in 2026 and there is no doubt that the sixth version of the popular open-world racing game series will be the genre highlight for 2026. It's still unclear exactly when the new racer will be released, but it will probably autumn or winter.

What we do know however is that Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan and will depict the country in detail. In addition to the area around Mount Fuji, the game will also visit Tokyo and rural regions. According to the development team, the open-world racer will capture the entire Japanese car culture, from the diverse tuning scene to drift culture.

A gigantic fleet of vehicles, varied races and motivating multiplayer events are also on the cards. One thing is clear: Forza Horizon 6 will be a real highlight.

02 iRacing Arcade

Release: February

Platforms: PC

iRacing Arcade © iRacing

iRacing has been regarded as the sim racing game par excellence since its release in 2008. After all, the racing simulation thrills with ultra-realistic gameplay and a varied fleet of vehicles.

In iRacing Arcade, a much more accessible offshoot is on the starting line, aiming to inspire genre newcomers with colorful comic graphics, a top-down perspective and extensive multiplayer options. Similar to Formula Legends, there are game mechanics under the bonnet that should also appeal to serious racing game fans, including fuel consumption, tyre wear, pit stops and much more.

14 tracks and licensed cars from various racing series' also promise plenty of variety in terms of gameplay. The lights will go out in February 2026.

03 F1 26

Release: 2026

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

F1 25 plays even more realistically © EA Sports/Phil Briel

The 2026 F1 season promises to be one of the most exciting championships in the premier class for many years. After all, the racing series is relying on a completely overhauled set of rules and is starting the new season with two new teams on the grid. Accordingly, the new F1 game should also provide a breath of fresh air on the track.

The Codemasters development team recently revealed that F1 fans will not be getting a new game in 2026 for the first time in years. Instead, F1 26 will be integrated into the existing F1 25 racing simulation as an extensive DLC update, which will please owners of the current version. A completely redesigned part of the series is not due to be launched until 2027.

04 Screamer

Release: March 23

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Screamer © Milestone

Cool anime look, brute arcade racing action, a groovy soundtrack and an exciting story mode: with Screamer, the Italian racing game pros from Milestone have a very hot iron in the fire. The arcade racer is set in a dystopian future where various teams compete in an illegal racing tournament to fight for victory.

Screamer combines thrilling arcade gameplay with fresh ideas, including twin-stick controls that allow the racing cars to be steered with both analogue sticks, an active shift system that rewards perfectly timed gear changes and the ECHO system, which allows offensive and defensive skills to be used in the races. This racing game highlight could really be a breath of fresh air in the genre.

05 MotoGP™ 26

Release: 2026

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

MotoGP 25 © Milestone

Fans of motorbike racing will once again get their money's worth in 2026. Even though MotoGP™ 26 hasn't yet been officially unveiled, a new installment of the motorbike sim is almost certain.

The latest game, MotoGP™ 25, has already made significant improvements in terms of gameplay and technology and is more beginner-friendly than ever before. If the developers manage to stay the course, we're in for a real racing game highlight.

06 RIDE 6

Release: February 12

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

RIDE 6 © Milestone

Speaking of motorbike racing games, the RIDE series is also entering its next round in 2026. RIDE 6 will be released on February 12 and aims to significantly improve in all areas. There are over 250 motorbikes to choose from, now including baggers and enduro bikes, because this time it's not just tarmac tracks where the action is, but also off-road tracks.

Also new this year is an arcade mode, which aims to introduce newcomers in particular to the gaming experience. On the other hand, Pro mode is designed to challenge even seasoned veterans, while a revised weather and time of day system makes the races more dynamic.

The centerpiece of RIDE 6 is the so-called RIDE Festival, a motorsports festival in which you'll complete various tasks and compete against 10 well-known pros. Powered by the Unreal Engine 5, this racer once again promises to be a real feast for the eyes.

07 Over The Hill

Release: 2026

Platforms: PC

Over The Hill © Funselektor Labs Inc.

Developer Funselektor Labs celebrated the history of off-road motorsport in 2020 with the beautiful arcade rally spin-off Art of Rally. Now, the studio is back with a new game called Over The Hill. Once again you're traveling off-road, but the gaming experience is completely different.

Here you navigate through varied biomes inspired by real-life locations to complete various tasks, unlock new vehicles or upgrades and find portals to access new areas. The highlight is that Over The Hill can be experienced either alone, or in online co-op mode with up to three friends.

The focus of the game is primarily on exploring the world and uncovering secrets, while the game world constantly puts new obstacles in your way with dynamic weather, day and night changes, and realistic changes to the ground. Undoubtedly one of the most innovative – and relaxing – racing games of 2026.

08 Endurance Motorsport Series

Release: 2026

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Endurance Motorsport Series © KT Racing

With Endurance Motorsport Series , KT Racing is working on a realistic racing sim that's entirely dedicated to endurance motorsport. The endurance racer was first playable in 2024, before the release was postponed again, but the title will now finally be released in 2026.

In addition to the realistic driving, the focus of the challenging races is primarily on strategy. Racing incidents and dynamic weather are designed to make each race unique. A total of six vehicle classes, including hypercars, LMP2 and GT racing cars, are available to choose from and there will also be multi-class events in online multiplayer mode. Other than that, however, concrete details are still scarce.

09 STAR WARS: Galactic Racer

Release: 2026

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer © Fuse Games

With the unveiling of STAR WARS: Galactic Racer, the developers at Fuse Games provided a real surprise at the Game Awards 2025. The lightning-fast future racer follows in the footsteps of the legendary Star Wars Episode I: Racer from 1999 and brings back the legendary pod races. Unlike the original, though, this time there will be different vehicle classes, all of which will have their own individual physics.

The vehicles can also be customized and pimped with your own components, allowing you to change the driving characteristics and speed. There will also be an extensive multiplayer mode alongside the single-player campaign.

10 GTA 6

Release: November 19

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

GTA VI will now be coming in November 2026 © Rockstar Games

GTA 6 will undoubtedly be the biggest gaming highlight of 2026 and there's no doubt that Rockstar Games will create the most ambitious open-world game of all time. And given the fact that the racing part of GTA 5 already worked extremely well, it can be assumed that the sixth installment is likely to go one better.

With varied races on two and four wheels, on water and in the air, GTA V already offered plenty of variety and if GTA 6 continues in this vein, racing fans should once again get their money's worth.