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Music
How to watch the best of Red Bull Jukebox Texas with Jordan Davis
Missed Red Bull Jukebox Texas? Watch Jordan Davis and special guest performances from the fan-powered concert where every twist, song choice and surprise was decided by the crowd.
Red Bull Jukebox puts fans in control of the concert experience, allowing the audience to help shape the setlist, performance styles and unexpected moments throughout the night. The Texas debut brought thousands of country music fans to The Bomb Factory in Dallas for a one-night-only event headlined by country superstar Jordan Davis. Throughout the evening, fans voted in real time to influence how the show unfolded, creating a unique experience that could only happen once.
If you missed the show or want to relive some of its standout moments, watch three memorable performances from Red Bull Jukebox Texas below.
01
Watch Jordan Davis perform “Bar None”
One of the night's standout fan-voted moments saw Jordan Davis give his hit song "Bar None" a bluegrass-inspired twist, showcasing the spontaneous and interactive nature of Red Bull Jukebox.
02
Watch Jordan Davis perform “Louisiana Stick”
Red Bull Jukebox is known for unexpected collaborations, and "Louisiana Stick" delivered exactly that. This performance highlights the event's ability to create one-of-a-kind musical moments that fans won't find anywhere else.
Watch Jordan Davis perform “Church In A Chevy”
Backed by the Orpheus Chamber Singers, Jordan Davis transformed "Church In A Chevy" into a powerful live performance that blended country storytelling with orchestral vocal arrangements.
From bluegrass reimaginings and special guests to live audience voting, Red Bull Jukebox turns every concert into a completely unique experience. During its Texas debut, fans helped determine songs, surprise collaborations and performance styles, making them more than spectators. They became part of the show itself.