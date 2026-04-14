To be considered a club legend, a player must have already achieved a lot at the club. Willi Orbán belongs to the special circle of players at RB Leipzig who have earned this status. The Red Bulls' defender captained the team for many years and consistently provided stability in defence. He won the DFB Cup twice with Leipzig and Orbán caused a sensation with his club in the Champions League on several occasions.

His goal-scoring ability is also worth mentioning: With 35 goals, the Hungarian international is the most successful defender in the club's history. These top performances form the basis for his impressive development in FIFA/FC. His path with RB Leipzig ultimately took him from the Bundesliga 2 to the European elite. This is the evolution of Willi Orbán - from FIFA 13 to FC 26 !

Willi Orbán's greatest successes Year (Club) 2x DFB Cup 2022 + 2023 (each with RB Leipzig) 1x German Super Cup 2024 (RB Leipzig)

01 Willi Orbán in FIFA 13 & FIFA 14: The early steps in the Palatinate

Willi Orbán's virtual journey started in FIFA 13 with 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the German second division. Orbán received a bronze card with an overall rating of 64 points. With 65 points in defence and 69 strength points, the card already had the beginnings of its current strengths.

Willi Orbán in FIFA 13 © EA Sports

The first small leap followed a year later in FIFA 14. Publisher EA Sports categorised him in the silver range with 65 points. These phases showed a player who was gradually approaching an even better level. Even then, his physical presence remained a defining feature of his cards.

02 Willi Orbán from FIFA 15 to FC 24: promotion and gold status

The move to RB Leipzig in 2015 fundamentally changed Willi Orbán's relevance for Ultimate Team. With the promotion to the 1st for the 2016/17 season, the defensive specialist reached gold status. In FIFA 17, Orbán had a rating of 77 points for the first time. Since then, his card history has documented an almost uninterrupted series of annual upgrades.

Willi Orbán in FIFA 17 © EA Sports

Only the FIFA 21 statistics were an exception to this rule. Orbán established himself as the leader of the Red Bulls' defence and the Hungarian national team. This consistency on the pitch almost inevitably led to a steady upward correction of his stats.

03 Willi Orbán in FC 25 and FC 26: Peak of his rating development

The absolute highlight of his career in FIFA/FC to date was FC 25, when a Team of the Season card with a rating of 93 points was released. This version was one of the strongest options for the defence in the entire season. In the current version, FC 26, he achieves a new high of 84 points with his gold card. This is the best base card of his entire career. The attributes emphasise his strength in tackles and his header power.

With 86 points in defence and 83 points in physicality, he is a massive obstacle for any striker. He compensates for his rather moderate pace of 57 points with excellent positioning.

On the ball for RB Leipzig since 2015: Willi Orban © RB Leipzig

04 Willi Orbán in FC: Tactical relevance and mentality

Willi Orbán uses special playstyles such as Block, Bruiser and Aerial Fortress in FC 26. These skills effectively support his play in the air and on the ground. He intercepts crosses and prevents finishes by consistently closing down spaces.

Stats of Willi Orbán in FC 26 © FUT.GG

His professionalism off the pitch influences these values indirectly. For example, Orbán completes weekly brain jogging sessions with a life kinetics coach. This cognitive training is designed to improve his perception and speed up his decision-making in pressurised situations.

05 Willi Orbán in FC: summary and outlook

The evolution of Willi Orbán shows a professional who remains at the top of the world through discipline and constant development. He started as a 64 bronze card and crowned his journey with a 93 TOTS version.

His current gold card of 84 points emphasises his importance to RB Leipzig and the Hungarian national team. He remains a role model for young players and a backbone for any squad in Ultimate Team. The coming months will show whether he will continue his series of upgrades in the current season. The competition for TOTS cards in central defence is fierce.