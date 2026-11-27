Grand Theft Auto VI is a technical masterpiece . Leonida’s scale and visual quality of its world are impressive, but it’s easy to overlook some of the smaller touches Rockstar Games has added to make the experience feel more immersive. From realistic clothing and character animations to environmental reactions and sound effects, here are nine details you might have missed while playing GTA 6.

01 Characters get sweaty from working out

GTA 6 characters develop visible sweat during workouts © Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia can take part in strength and cardio workouts between robbing stores and infiltrating gang hideouts. But did you notice that in particularly warm weather, or after long strength sessions or sprints, both characters can get noticeably sweaty?

It’s most noticeable when the characters are wearing grey-coloured clothing. If you look around the top of their backs after a particularly long run or during an extended gym session, you’ll notice that their clothing has turned considerably darker. You can also see it when Jason works out topless during Chapter 1. His skin begins to get shinier, as the sweat glistens in the sun.

It doesn’t add anything to the gameplay, but it makes both characters feel that bit more realistic.

02 Vehicle aerials react to G-force

Aerials on vehicles flex and sway when they corner in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

There are plenty of times when players are speeding down the road in a car or on a motorbike with the world around them becoming a blur. One small detail that’s easy to miss is the way car aerials move as a vehicle takes a corner.

It’s easiest to spot on Jason’s upgraded Vapid Ganado from the game’s Ultimate Edition , the car players start with in Chapter 1. As you take a tight corner in Key Lento, just watch the two aerials on either side of the back of the car. They bounce from side to side as the vehicle changes direction, before springing back towards their original positions.

03 Individual stitches are visible on clothing

Stitches and threads of fabric can be seen on clothing in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia will need to constantly be switching clothes if they want to keep a low profile. If they commit a crime and leave witnesses or CCTV footage behind, the police can build a profile detailing what they were wearing, among other things.

When players next decide to buy Jason or Lucia some new clothes, take a moment to zoom in and inspect the new garments. Look around the seams, and you can spot the individual stitches. Individual threads of fabric are even visible on certain clothing, though far less common than stitches.

One early opportunity to spot this detail comes when Lucia is in prison. Zoom the camera in to look at her jumpsuit.

04 Liquid in bottles reacts realistically

Liquid in bottles sloshes around and reduces as it's consumed © Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia can eat and drink to replenish their health, stamina and focus. After picking up a consumable item, players can hold R1/RB to consume it gradually.

As this animation is playing out, the food or drink they’re consuming visibly decreases. The most impressive instance of this is when they’re drinking a liquid out of a bottle. Look closely, and players can see liquid realistically sloshing around as the character drinks.

Another impressive detail can be spotted when a bottle is full with a semi-clear liquid such as the beer in the screenshot above. Look through the bottle in Jason’s right hand and you can see that the liquid realistically distorts the label of the beer on the other side. This effect applies to other objects that can be seen through the bottle.

It’s a subtle animation that many players might overlook, but it adds another layer of detail to an everyday gameplay action.

05 Individual arm hairs are noticeable on Jason

Arm hairs can be seen on Jason's forearms © Rockstar Games

The main character models in GTA 6 are incredibly detailed, which makes sense given the amount of time players will spend with them. Some of the finer touches become particularly noticeable when using photo mode or watching a cutscene.

Look closely at Jason’s forearms – individual hairs can be seen across his skin. In certain lighting, it’s also possible to make out pores on his face and the faces of other characters.

These are details many players may not notice during gameplay, but they make the character models feel more lifelike.

06 Crumbling plaster shows on walls

Buildings in GTA 6 feature realistic crumbling plaster and wall damage © Rockstar Games

Some buildings around Leonida are pristine and are a symbol of the high life that Jason and Lucia are striving for throughout their adventure. Then there are the buildings that have clearly seen better days, in the deprived outskirts of Vice City, Port Gellhorn, or Hamlet.

One of these is the apartment block that Tyrone lives in in the Vice City area. As one of the fences in the game, Jason and Lucia may find themselves visiting regularly. Heading up the stairs, you can actually see the plaster on the walls crumbling away. Rather than using identical marks, the damaged areas have uneven edges and smaller chunks missing from the surface.

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It’s another example of Rockstar adding imperfections to make Leonida feel like a lived-in place.

07 The environment reacts to nearby explosions

When something explodes in GTA 6 it sends out debris and vegetation © Rockstar Games

With so many weapons at players’ disposal, explosions are an inevitable part of life in Leonida. Whether it’s a grenade thrown into a group of enemies, or a vehicle exploding after coming under fire, plumes of dark smoke and fire become a common occurrence throughout the game.

When the explosion first happens, trees, shrubs and even blades of grass are blown away from the source. A large explosion, such as one involving a fuel tanker, can also send nearby debris scattering across the area.

It’s a detail that can easily get lost amid the chaos, but it helps make explosions feel more connected to the surrounding environment.

08 Characters acquire grazes and bruises

Jason and Lucia develop visible wounds after crashes © Rockstar Games

After an accident, players can see bruises, grazes and cuts appear on the characters’ bodies, reflecting where they’ve made contact with the vehicle or the road. In the image above, Lucia has visible marks on her elbows and knees after being thrown from her motorbike.

These injuries eventually fade, but they’re a neat visual touch that makes the consequences of a crash feel more tangible.

09 Glass crunches under feet

This last one might sound specific, but it surprisingly comes up more often than you might think. Whenever Jason and Lucia are pulling a heist at a jewellery store, there’s an option to smash the glass cabinets and take the goods from inside. When this happens, glass shards are scattered across the floor.

Amid all the shouting and potential alarms going off, if players listen carefully, it’s possible to hear the broken glass on the floor crunching under Jason and Lucia’s feet as they make their way around the room. It’s an example of the exceptional sound design in the game and the lengths that Rockstar have gone to to make every moment feel as true to life as possible.

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About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career.