Illustration of Michael Strasser and Alexander Rončević running by Heri Irawan for the Red Bulletin.
© Heri Irawan
Fitness

How to get fit for your next run – expert tips that work

Alexander Rončević and Michael Strasser share practical advice on staying motivated, improving performance and enjoying your running: whether you’re a beginner or building towards your next challenge.
By Lisa Hechenberger
3 min readPublished on

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Wings for Life World Run

Wings for Life World Run - das größte Laufereignis der Welt - ist 2026 wieder da, wo Hunderttausende für diejenigen laufen, die es nicht können.

Austria

Alexander Rončević

From swimming pools to fitness racing podiums – Austria's Alexander Rončević is widely recognised as one of the best HYROX athletes in the sport's history and a current double world record holder.

AustriaAustria

Michael Strasser

A triathlete and long-distance cycling specialist, Austrian Michael Strasser has set some of the world's most awe-inspiring endurance records.

AustriaAustria
HYROX world champion Alexander Rončević and extreme endurance athlete Michael Strasser share their insights on preparing for the Wings for Life World Run. From motivation and training variety to recovery and gear, they explain what really matters – and what doesn’t.
Rončević, 33, is one of the world’s top HYROX athletes, holding record times in both Men’s Pro Doubles and Men’s Pro Singles categories. He runs four to six times a week and typically listens to podcasts or rock music, such as AC/DC, on easier runs. This year marks his debut at the Wings for Life World Run.
Strasser, 42, is known for record-breaking endurance feats, including cycling from Alaska to Patagonia and across Africa, as well as completing Project 771 – climbing the highest peaks in all seven Alpine countries in just one week. In 2024, he ran 32km at the Wings for Life World Run while pushing his son in a running buggy.
Alexander Rončević competes at the 2024 HYROX World Championship in Nice, France.

Alexander Rončević was the first man to break HYROX's 52-minute barrier

© Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

As a beginner: how do you motivate yourself to train regularly?

Michael Strasser: Plan your runs in advance – put them in your calendar, sign up for a course, join a running club or train with friends. When others are expecting you, it becomes much easier to stay consistent.

Fitness trackers, lactate testing, performance diagnostics – are they really necessary?

Alexander Rončević: No. Recreational runners should focus more on listening to their bodies. Ask yourself: how do I feel? Have I had enough to drink? Have I eaten properly? That’s how you build awareness and understand what your body needs and how it responds after two, five or ten kilometres. Trust your instincts rather than letting data or comparisons overwhelm you.

Michael Strasser gets ready for Red Bull Road to Hyrox in Vienna, Austria on December 6, 2025, showcasing pre-race focus and dynamic Red Bull energy

Michael Strasser is known for his feats of extreme endurance

© Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

How can you stop running from becoming boring over time?

Alexander Rončević: Mix things up. Use a treadmill, train on a track for speed sessions, head out for trail runs or take a train somewhere new and run in a different environment.

Michael Strasser: I’m a big fan of the heatmaps on the Strava app. They show popular routes at a glance and make it easy to discover new ones – especially useful when you’re travelling.

How can you improve your running performance?

Alexander Rončević: If you can comfortably run five kilometres at a certain pace, don’t jump straight to 10. Instead, vary your training. Try technique drills, pace changes or interval sessions – for example, one minute fast followed by three minutes slow. This approach helps you progress steadily while reducing the risk of injury.

Alexander Rončević drinks a Red Bull during the Red Bull Road to Hyrox 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

Rončević champions variety and slow build-up over clocking up big distances

© Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

If your legs start to cramp, is there anything you can do?

Alexander Rončević: If it’s due to lactate build-up, take short, quick steps to loosen things up before returning to your normal pace. Energy gels and electrolyte drinks can help too. But if your muscles have fully seized, there’s usually not much you can do at that point.

What about recovery after training?

Michael Strasser: I always make a recovery shake with my favourite fruits and plenty of ginger – I rate it highly for its anti-inflammatory benefits. There’s also what’s known as an ‘open window’ in the first one to three hours after intense exercise, when the body is more vulnerable. That’s the time to focus on recovery and avoiding illness.

Part of this story

Wings for Life World Run

Wings for Life World Run - das größte Laufereignis der Welt - ist 2026 wieder da, wo Hunderttausende für diejenigen laufen, die es nicht können.

Austria

Alexander Rončević

From swimming pools to fitness racing podiums – Austria's Alexander Rončević is widely recognised as one of the best HYROX athletes in the sport's history and a current double world record holder.

AustriaAustria

Michael Strasser

A triathlete and long-distance cycling specialist, Austrian Michael Strasser has set some of the world's most awe-inspiring endurance records.

AustriaAustria
Fitness
Running
Athletics

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