Fitness
How to get fit for your next run – expert tips that work
Fitness trackers, lactate testing, performance diagnostics – are they really necessary?
No. Recreational runners should focus more on listening to their bodies. Ask yourself: how do I feel? Have I had enough to drink? Have I eaten properly? That’s how you build awareness and understand what your body needs and how it responds after two, five or ten kilometres. Trust your instincts rather than letting data or comparisons overwhelm you.
How can you stop running from becoming boring over time?
Mix things up. Use a treadmill, train on a track for speed sessions, head out for trail runs or take a train somewhere new and run in a different environment.
I’m a big fan of the heatmaps on the Strava app. They show popular routes at a glance and make it easy to discover new ones – especially useful when you’re travelling.
How can you improve your running performance?
If you can comfortably run five kilometres at a certain pace, don’t jump straight to 10. Instead, vary your training. Try technique drills, pace changes or interval sessions – for example, one minute fast followed by three minutes slow. This approach helps you progress steadily while reducing the risk of injury.
If your legs start to cramp, is there anything you can do?
What about recovery after training?
I always make a recovery shake with my favourite fruits and plenty of ginger – I rate it highly for its anti-inflammatory benefits. There’s also what’s known as an ‘open window’ in the first one to three hours after intense exercise, when the body is more vulnerable. That’s the time to focus on recovery and avoiding illness.
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