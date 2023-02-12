Expert running tips to help you speed through Red Bull Flying Laps

For those who are able, running is one of the simplest forms of exercise available.

As triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay says in the Why I Run podcast , "it's so simple – all you need is a pair of shoes, and to get out the door".

Whatever your ability, here is a list of tips from top athletes and fitness gurus that should give you plenty of inspiration to improve your running time.

Run 5.9km every week for four weeks in the Red Bull Flying Laps challenge and, if you get quicker, you could be eligible for a whole range of prizes.

Are you up for the challenge? Join Red Bull Flying Laps for the chance to run on the circuit at Silverstone, and compete for a host of prizes including a VIP race day experience.

01 Lucy Charles-Barclay

1 min Lucy Charles running tips: Technique Lucy Charles talks about running and how to improve your running technique.

Triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay won the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in St. George, Utah. She is also a three-time runner up at the IRONMAN Worlds in Kona, Hawaii. She says she runs "for the buzz".

Sport can be quite lonely, but if you can get involved with a local club or drag your friends out for a run, it does make it a lot easier. Lucy Charles-Barclay

Set yourself an achievable goal

"It might just be, ‘You know what? I'm going to try and run every single day, or I'm going to run a couple of times a week. And I'm going to try and hit a certain amount of kilometres per week.’ So it doesn't need to be a huge goal. But it's something that motivates you enough to want to do it.”

Charles-Barclay out for a run in London © Patrik Lundin / Red Bull Content Pool

Drag your friends along

"When I was getting into triathlon and didn't really know what I was doing, I'd just make all of my friends do it with me as well. We'd boost each other, motivate each other. It makes it a lot easier if you're doing it with other people, rather than just doing it on your own. Sport can be quite lonely, but if you can get involved with a local club or drag your friends out for a run, it does make it a lot easier."

02 Tom Evans

Tom Evans is an elite ultrarunner © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Ultrarunner Tom Evans placed third at UTMB 2022, running 106 miles through the Alps, with almost 33,000ft of elevation, in a time of 20:34:36. But don't worry, nobody is asking you to do that for Red Bull Flying Laps – you only need to run 5.9km once a week for four weeks.

Here are Tom's top bits of advice.

Warm up properly before you start

"My workout sessions always start with balance and mobility work, standing on one leg or a balance board, getting my core working and firing up my knee below to ensure everything is working properly. Most of my exercises are also single leg – squats, deadlift, step-up, lunges - because for running you’ve only one foot on the floor at a time. Single leg squats are really helpful and specific for running performance."

Make sure you stretch

"I think a lot of runners neglect the stretching and mobility side of training, so I make sure I spend at least 10 minutes stretching before every run, predominantly focusing on my calves and hips. Afterwards, I do a lot of recovery stretches in positions that are based on yoga practices."

Tom Evans stretching after a workout © Ian Corless / Red Bull Content Pool

Switch up the terrain you run on

"Hit the trails! It's better for your body and limbs than a pavement."

03 Evie Richards

Evie Richards © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Running is a vital part of the 2021 XC World Champion's training regime , keeping her fit for elite competition. Scroll down for her main bits of running advice.

Go out and enjoy yourself. You don’t have to get a PB every time. Evie Richards

Don't forget to eat and drink before you exercise

"My biggest thing is to plan what carbs or protein I am going to have before I leave the house to exercise. I’ve just come back from Spain where I was riding with the road girls. Over there we were riding 4–5 hours with lots of efforts, so that looked like 30g of carbs every half-hour, on the hour. I always have 30g in my bottle that I’ll drink over the first hour and a 30g bar at the hour mark. Normally, to start, I’ll have Red Bull in my bottle, especially if it’s big efforts and then later on in the ride I switch to half apple juice, half water."

Pace yourself – and enjoy it

"Go out and enjoy yourself. You don’t have to get a PB every time. Consistency and pacing are really important. Don’t get too excited on the first workout or the first mile of your run – pace it well and your consistency will pay off."

Want a goal to help boost your running mojo? Regardless of your running level, you can set your own targets – and help researchers find a cure for spinal cord injury – by joining the Wings for Life World Run .