Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing drives kart number 3 during Max vs 100 at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on 16 September 2026.
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Karting

Max vs 100 results: Here’s every driver’s final position

Max Verstappen completed the Max vs 100 challenge in 14 laps at Silverstone. Here's the full finishing order from the 101-kart field.
Written by Chris Magill
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

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Summary

  1. 1
    How to watch the replay
Max Verstappen made a winning return to karting at Max vs 100, overtaking 100 drivers as he stormed from the back of the grid to first place in just 14 laps and 35 minutes at Silverstone.
Returning to his roots for what was the largest go-kart race ever staged, the four-time Formula One world champion started in P101 – right at the back of a field made up of athletes, content creators, streamers, journalists and fans selected from around the world.
After just one lap, Verstappen had moved his way up into 37th place, then continued to make further rapid progress as he bore down on the leaders. Pole-sitter Jacky Martens, YouTuber Zac Alsop and Red Bull Ford Powertrains technician Lewis Osler continued to lead the way, but the Dutchman eventually used all of his karting experience to overtake the front three after 35 minutes of chaotic action.
Drivers unite for a jubilant group photo during Red Bull Max vs 100 at Silverstone, Great Britain, on 16 September 2026.

Verstappen conquered them all at Silverstone

© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Final Max vs 100 positions

Here's the full list of drivers at Max vs 100 and their final position in the race.

Position

Driver

1

Max Verstappen

2

Jacky Martens

3

Lewis Osler

4

Zac Alsop

5

Pol Tarres

6

Paky TWC

7

RDJavi (Steven Javier Santos del Rosario)

8

Larry Chen

9

Bernard Kerr

10

Neo Yau (Yau Hawk Sau)

11

TheGrefg (David Canovas)

12

Pableke (Pablo Jiménez)

13

David Egan (Drift Games)

14

Tommo McCluskey

15

Joe Tasker

16

Edward Andrew Dominic Bott

17

Matt Jones

18

Greg Gevojanyan (MrCarSounds)

19

Aidan Heslop

20

John-Marc van Wyk

21

Jack Harington

22

Wirtual (Øyvind Ludwig Iversen)

23

Charles André Alexandre

24

Joseph Eunbo Sim (Jojo Sim)

25

QueenB (Rebecca Evans)

26

Hasan Talha Serce Rodrigues

27

Nugato (Ilija Ravlic)

28

Pamkutya Béla (Norbert Osbáth)

29

Jono Jones

30

Alex Haddon

31

Nathan Lust

32

Shreeman Legend (Siddhant Praveen Joshi)

33

Sam Hurley

34

Jakidale (Jacopo D'Alesio)

35

Mars (Zhang Jing)

36

Jonathan Gaming (Jonathan Amaral)

37

Bella James

38

Jake O'Neill

39

TechnoGamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia)

40

Roberts Vītols

41

Sporttouchen (Timothé Rangström)

42

Arda Saatci

43

Shredded Fox (Jan Liška)

44

Sarah Lezito

45

nnnurdaylet

46

Si Hyun Park

47

Daniel Ahola

48

Blue-Jade Rasch

49

Kalia Lai

50

Caedrel (Marc Lamont)

51

Germán Rodezel

52

Taylor Serage

53

Fresia Aria

54

Diogo 'Move_Mind' Silva

55

Melanie Buffetaud

56

Amar (Amar Al Naimi)

57

Karol Zdęba

58

Daily Mail (Henry Robert Williams)

59

Simon de Montfort Walker

60

Julia Haller

61

GoKartGod

62

Pieface23 (Jack McDermott)

63

Leo Neugebauer

64

Helydia (Tansel Celia)

65

Gabs Djay (Gabs Djanogly)

66

TGFBro (Romell Henry)

67

Nuri Amiraslan

68

Molly Carlson

69

James Doyle

70

Vale Sulca

71

Brian Manuel Otero

72

Developer Adam (Adam Powell)

73

Austin Sprinz

74

AustrianKiwi (Jonathan Balchin)

75

Bea Eguiraun

76

Leticia Bufoni

77

Josh Richards

78

Mike Dokas

79

talkSPORT (Joseph Brophy)

80

Tom Medlock

81

LA4AWALE

82

Tettrem (Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida)

83

TheDonato (Donato Jose Muñoz Calabrese)

84

Dantic (Daniel Moss)

85

Qucee

86

Juank Pérez

87

Supercar Blondie (Niklaus Manuel Hirschi)

88

Lethal Shooter (Chris Matthews)

89

Enis Kirazoğlu

90

Tyrique Hyde

91

Emily Xuechun Zhang (ExtraEmily)

92

Molly Marsh

93

André da Silva Montoito

94

Janja Garnbret

95

Amber Gill

96

George (Georgina) Thomas

97

Dave Rosenburg

98

Nate Saunders

99

Dyler

100

Lauchie Johns

101

Timothy Kwang Suk An (IitzTimmy)

01

How to watch the replay

Red Bull’s Max vs 100 is available to watch again on Disney+ globally and on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the US.

Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

NetherlandsNetherlands
View Profile
Karting
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Formula Racing

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