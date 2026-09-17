Max vs 100 results: Here’s every driver’s final position

Red Bull Motorsports
Max Verstappen made a winning return to karting at Max vs 100, overtaking 100 drivers as he stormed from the back of the grid to first place in just 14 laps and 35 minutes at Silverstone.
Returning to his roots for what was the largest go-kart race ever staged, the four-time Formula One world champion started in P101 – right at the back of a field made up of athletes, content creators, streamers, journalists and fans selected from around the world.
After just one lap, Verstappen had moved his way up into 37th place, then continued to make further rapid progress as he bore down on the leaders. Pole-sitter Jacky Martens, YouTuber Zac Alsop and Red Bull Ford Powertrains technician Lewis Osler continued to lead the way, but the Dutchman eventually used all of his karting experience to overtake the front three after 35 minutes of chaotic action.
Final Max vs 100 positions
Here's the full list of drivers at Max vs 100 and their final position in the race.
Position
Driver
1
2
3
Lewis Osler
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Edward Andrew Dominic Bott
17
18
19
20
21
Jack Harington
22
23
24
25
26
Hasan Talha Serce Rodrigues
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Jake O'Neill
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Blue-Jade Rasch
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Nuri Amiraslan
68
69
70
71
Brian Manuel Otero
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Tom Medlock
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
André da Silva Montoito
94
95
96
George (Georgina) Thomas
97
98
99
100
Lauchie Johns
101
01
How to watch the replay
Red Bull’s Max vs 100 is available to watch again on Disney+ globally and on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the US.