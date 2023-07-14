7 of the best b-boys that you need to know

Dive into the exhilarating world of breaking, where gravity-defying moves meet rhythm and style. This dynamic art form has birthed an array of international talents, each bringing their unique flair to the dancefloor.

In this article, we’re showcasing seven exceptional b-boys who are not just performers but game-changers. These b-boys have turned the dancefloor into their canvas, painting intricate patterns with their bodies while pushing the boundaries of physicality and creativity.

Embark on a thrilling journey as we delve into the lives and legacies of some of the world's best b-boys right here.

01 Lil Zoo

7 min Lil Zoo vs Luigi – final The finalists Lil Zoo and Luigi go head-to-head to decide who'll be crowned the Red Bull BC One 2018 champion.

Crews: El Mouwahidin crew and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country of residence: Austria

Breaking since: 2008

Red Bull BC One World Champion of 2018

Hailing from Casablanca, Morocco, the dynamic B-Boy Lil Zoo has made his mark on the global breaking scene, standing as one of the first Moroccan-born breakers to gain international acclaim. At 14, Lil Zoo embarked on his breaking journey, learning from B-Boy Yoriyas of the Lhiba Kingzoo crew. Renowned for his swift, spirited style, Lil Zoo integrates explosive power combos, dynamic freezes and audacious acrobatics, leading him to significant competition victories early in his career, including the 2012 Red Bull BC One Middle East Africa Cypher.

Relocating to Austria marked a turning point for Lil Zoo, broadening his horizons and creating even more opportunities. This strategic move bore fruit when he clinched victories at prestigious contests like the 2018 Battle In Taoyuan solo competition in Taiwan, the World Breaking Classic in the Netherlands and the Red Bull BC One World Final in Switzerland. His consistent triumphs brought well-deserved attention to the breaking scene in Morocco, a contribution that fills him with immense pride.

Despite his numerous accolades, Lil Zoo remains a dedicated student of the craft, continuously striving for improvement. He revels in the ever-evolving nature of breaking and the constant opportunity for learning. The global breaking community should keep an eye out for this talented B-Boy as he continues to bring his electrifying style to stages worldwide.

Lil Zoo showing his signature freeze on the rooftops of Vienna © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Focus on the present, not just the future, and take and utilise any opportunities that you get now Lil Zoo

02 Menno

11 min B-Boys final The top two B-Boys compete in the final battle of Red Bull BC One World Final in India.

Crews: Hustle Kidz and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: Netherlands

Breaking since: 2001

Red Bull BC One World Champion of 2014, 2017 and 2019

Menno van Gorp, aka Menno , is one of the most distinguished and competitive b-boys on the breaking scene, boasting a record of almost every significant solo title. Born and raised in Tilburg, Netherlands, Menno began breaking around 2001, when he was 12. Encouraged by the popularity of breaking among his peers and influenced by his older cousins, Menno adopted the art form, building a career that exceeded his wildest expectations. Drawing inspiration from renowned b-boys such as Lego, Maurizio, Swift Rock, Karim Barouche, and crews like Skill Methodz and Havikoro, Menno developed his own signature style as part of Hustle Kidz crew, Def Dogz and Red Bull BC One All Stars.

Known for his originality, Menno has shaped a fluid transitional style of breaking, flowing seamlessly from one move to the next, often incorporating back rocks. His creative approach to dance has earned him an impressive roster of solo championship titles. Some of Menno's notable victories include the 2007 and 2013 UK B-Boy Championships, the 2013 solo competitions at Battle of the Year and Unbreakable Championships, the 2015 R16 solo championship and the 2019 WDSF World Breaking Championship. But Menno takes most pride in being a three-time Red Bull BC One World Finals champion, with wins in Paris, Amsterdam and Mumbai.

In the wake of an illustrious career marked by his unique style, Menno now seeks to give back to his community by introducing the international world of breaking to his city. Breaking and hip-hop have profoundly shaped his life, influencing his friendships and even his fashion choices. Fuelled by a deep sense of gratitude for all that dance has given him, Menno aims to further the growth and progression of the dance community he cherishes.

Menno is famous for outstanding creativity © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Everybody that can hold a brush can do what I do, but they can’t feel how I feel Menno van Gorp

03 Shigekix

6 min Shigekix vs Alkolil – final battle B-Boys Shigekix and Alkolil battle each other for the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 title.

Crews: K.A.K.B and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: Japan

Breaking since: 2009

Red Bull BC One World Champion of 2020

B-Boy Shigekix is an international b-boy phenomenon from Osaka, Japan. Introduced to breaking at seven years old by his older sister, B-Girl Ayane , Shigekix quickly moved from freestyle dancing to become a globally recognised b-boy, known for his rapid, precisely controlled power moves and solid, on-beat freezes. He describes his breaking style as a blend of musicality, intricate patterns and explosive power moves.

Shigekix's career trajectory has been a series of victories and historic moments. His win at the under-12 Baby Battle in 2014 at Chelles Battle Pro in France marked a turning point in his career. He defeated American B-Boy Lil Demon, an idol he lost to in 2012 and drew motivation from to defeat eventually. Following this, he claimed titles at the 2016 1on1 Nothing2Looz World Final Kids battle, the 2016 Hustle and Freeze solo battle and the 2016 Marseille Battle Pro 1on1 Kids battle.

At the age of 15, Shigekix competed in the Red Bull BC One World Final in Amsterdam, becoming the youngest breaker invited to the World Final. His record-breaking streak continued as he competed in the first-ever breaking competition at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, where he won a bronze medal.

As a member of the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Shigekix has amassed accolades worldwide. But his proudest moment was his victory at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020. Outside of breaking, Shigekix channels his creativity into drawing, 3D art and photography. Guided by his biggest inspiration, his sister Ayane, he sets his sights on grand goals like the Games in 2024 and global competitions.

B-Boy Shigekix convinces with power, energy and style © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool In the battles where I've done well, I always enjoyed myself, so these days I really think about enjoying the moment Shigekix

04 Amir

9 min B-Boys final battle: Amir vs Phil Wizard Watch B-Boys Amir and Phil Wizard go into final battle to win the Red Bull BC One crown for 2021.

Crews: Predatorz and PDVL crew

Country: Kazakhstan

Breaking since: 2009

Red Bull BC One World Champion of 2021

B-Boy Amir , from Kazakhstan, made a significant mark in the world of breaking in 2021. At the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk , he became the first Kazakhstani breaker to clinch a Red Bull BC One title, as well as the first Cypher champion to transition from the Last Chance Cypher to the World Final victor. Born and raised in Kazakhstan and later moving to Russia at the age of 16, Amir started breaking in 2009 and has been associated with the Predatorz and PDVL crew. His journey hasn't been without hardships, from a lack of breaking classes in his hometown to sacrificing meals to fund his passion for breaking.

Amir's breakthrough came in 2020, when he won the solo battle at Legits Blast in Prague. Following this, his victorious streak continued in 2021 with the Unbreakable championship win and the 2021 Red Bull BC One Cypher Kazakhstan title, outperforming previous multi-time Kazakhstan Cypher champion Killa Kolya.

Overcoming humble beginnings, financial obstacles and a gruelling journey from Kazakhstan to Europe, Amir's determination and talent have seen him rise to the top. His experiences, particularly the high breaking level in Russia and his victorious stint at the Legits Blast in Prague, boosted his confidence and fueled his drive to succeed. By the time he entered the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdańsk, Poland Amir's single-minded aim was to win, a goal he achieved, thus cementing his position as a prominent b-boy in the international breaking scene.

Amir sees breaking as a unique form of artistic impression © Victor Magdeyev / Red Bull Content Pool For me, breaking is an art form and I want it to look like a painting Amir

05 Victor

9 min Quarter-finals: Victor vs Uzee Rock It's America versus the Ukraine in this quarter-final battle, as Victor takes on Uzee Rock.

Crews: Squadron crew, MF Kidz and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: USA

Breaking since: 2005

Red Bull BC One World Champion of 2015 and 2022

Victor Montalvo, popularly known as B-Boy Victor , is one of the preeminent breakers on the scene. From Kissimmee, Florida, Victor was introduced to breaking by his father, a former b-boy, at the age of six. But it wasn't until he was 11 that Victor began practising breaking seriously, spurred on by his cousins. Now a part of crews like Squadron, MF Kidz and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Victor's style is characterizsed by its innovative blending of foundational dance moves executed with fluidity and ease. He's renowned for his signature moves like the Super Montalvo one-hand spin and the back-flip-into-flare combo.

Victor made his competitive debut at the age of 14, and his first significant victory came at the 2011 Red Bull BC One Cypher in Tampa. The victory at this event gave him exposure on a larger platform and subsequent invitations to global competitions, launching his international career.

Among his notable wins are the 2015 and 2018 Silverback Open championships; the 2015 Red Bull BC One World Finals; the Undisputed World B-Boy Series in 2015 and 2017; Outbreak Europe in 2017 and 2019; the 2019 World Urban Games; the 2021 WDSF World Breaking Championships and the 2022 Red Bull BC One World Final in New York. With this last victory, he joined the ranks of only five breakers who have won the title more than once.

Victor's aspirations include building a lasting legacy and aiming for a medal at the 2024 Games in Paris. Besides his accomplishments in breaking, Victor emphasizes the values of sportsmanship and humility, traits he believes should be nurtured in the upcoming generation of breakers.

Victor is one of only five dancers wo won Red Bull BC one twice © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool It feels amazing to represent US and to bring the belt back home, in New York City, where it all started Victor

06 Honourable mention: Phil Wizard

4 min Kazuki Rock vs Phil Wizard – B-Boys Round of 16 B-Boys from around the world compete to make it to the final battle of Red Bull BC One World Final in India.

Crews: United Rivals, 7 Commandoz and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: Canada

Breaking since: 2009

Runner up of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021

Born in Toronto to a Korean family and currently residing in Vancouver, Phil's journey as a breaker began at the age of 12. His inspiration came from witnessing the performances of N.O.N crew on the streets of Vancouver. Compelled by the performance, Phil delved into YouTube to learn more about the dance, quickly developing a passion for breaking. The N.O.N crew became his first breaking mentors, while he also drew inspiration and guidance from B-Boys JBugz and Reflex as well as Soul Felons crew. Breakers like Hong 10, Wing, Victor, and Issei also motivated him, and YouTube became a significant source of learning and motivation.

Phil, now a member of the United Rivals, 7 Commandoz, and the Red Bull BC One All Stars crews, possesses a unique, creatively fluid, and complex flow to his dance. His style emerged naturally from rigorous training, enjoyment of the dance, and the influences of those he practiced with. Phil's talent and dedication have propelled him to the status of one of the world's top b-boys, evidenced by his numerous championship titles including the Red Bull BC One Cypher LA 2017, the Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada 2018, the 2018 Undis2puted World B-Boy Series in Morocco and consecutive victories at the IBE solo competition in the Netherlands in 2018 and 2019.

Phil sees breaking as more than just dance – it's a passion that's shaped his identity and broadened his understanding of life; it's taught him the values of consistency, hard work and gratitude. Phil's philosophy for success in breaking is about individuality and authenticity, encouraging dancers not to compromise their style for victory, and emphasising the importance of becoming comfortable with one's art.

Phil Wizards displays a tonne of creativity in his dance © Scott Serfas / Red Bull Content Pool I do this because I just love to create and dance every day, and I think that’s the kind of approach you have to have Phil Wizard

07 Honourable mention: Lee

Lee takes flight in the final battle against Victor © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool The most important lesson my mom taught me was to always dance with the heart and enjoy every moment Lee

Crews: The Ruggeds and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: The Netherlands

Breaking since: 2003

Runner up of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022

Lee , a skilled member of the new generation of Dutch breakers, was born and bred in Amsterdam. His breaking journey started at the tender age of two, inspired by his b-girl mother. As a child, he accompanied his mother to breaking competitions, igniting a love for the culture and driving his determination to become a dancer himself. Lee's skills were honed under the guidance of Shailesh Bahoran from the Illusionary Rockers crew, with whom he shared ideas and observed closely for five years. In 2010, he joined The Ruggeds crew, forming a familial bond with the group.

During his training with The Ruggeds, Lee developed a distinctive breaking style characterised by dynamic flexibility, fluid movement and a sense of unpredictability. His innovative style is punctuated by original sliding moves and traveling windmills, a signature move that sees him glide across the stage by performing an elbow slide in between each windmill rotation. Lee has earned won a string of titles, including victories at Crashfest in 2020, the 2021 Red Bull BC One E-Battle, and the 2022 Dutch Breaking solo B-Boy competition. He also won the 2022 LCB 2v2 competition in Belgium alongside fellow crew member Phil Wizard and took the victory at the 2022 World Breaking Classic 2vs2 competition with B-Boy Link.

A member of the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Lee remains driven by a desire to surround himself with like-minded individuals who share his passion for breaking with the world.

Watch Lee vs Victor in the final battle of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 replay at 03:47:23 in the video below.

Red Bull BC One World Final Breakers from across the globe will do battle to be crowned World Champion in NYC, the birthplace of hip-hop.