15 must-watch mountain bike videos every rider needs to see
What better way to get stoked about mountain biking than by watching some epic action? These picks show off some of the best riding ever caught on camera and should be all the inspiration you need.
Whether it's to get hyped for riding bikes, to marvel at riders whose skills are, quite frankly, ridiculous, or to find inspiration to take your riding to the next level, mountain bike videos are like chocolate; we just can't resist indulging.
From docuseries to behind-the-scenes edits and from classics to recent gems, these are some of the best mountain bike videos, series and shows of all time. Enjoy!
1. MTB RAW
Vali Höll
Pure, unadulterated mountain biking; that’s what MTB RAW is all about. Featuring the jaw-dropping talent of various riders including Jill Kintner, 2019 Junior World Downhill Champ Vali Höll, Laurie Greenland, Reece Potter and the always mind-blowing Brandon Semenuk, these videos offer 100 seconds of nothing but exhilarating stunts. No music, no fancy effects, no additives, just pure raw riding for the best 100 seconds of your day.
2. The Brandon Semenuk triple bill: Lightspeed, Cascade and RAW 100
Brandon Semenuk – Raw 100, V6
Talking of Brandon Semenuk, we can’t give you a list of incredible clips without dedicating an entire entry to the legend himself. From the aforementioned RAW 100 clips to his newest video exploits Cascade and Light Speed, this is a rider you’ll never tire of watching.
3. Ride with the Swedes
Queenstown, New Zealand
As Sweden has produced some of the best mountain bike talent to have graced the trails, it makes sense that they would get their own show on Red Bull TV.
Ride with the Swedes follows the likes of Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson as they travel the world, seeking out new areas to ride bikes and have fun. In the latter half of season two, the series follows Johansson to Red Bull Rampage 2019 where he makes his Rampage debut.
4. Rob Meets
Rob Meets Brook Macdonald
The biggest mouth in mountain biking, Rob Warner, sets off on a globetrotting tour to visit pro mountain bike athletes in their hometowns, getting under their skin and seeing how the best of the bunch live when not between the tape. In this episode, Warner heads down to New Zealand to tame the wild bulldog that is Brook Macdonald. Sampling the delights of garden-grown fruits, Warner and Macdonald spend time discussing the trials and tribulations of racing, while looking back at Macdonald’s illustrious career.
With banter, laughs and, of course, some awesome riding, each episode focuses on a different athlete, and with four seasons of Rob Meets already out, you have some catching up to do!
5. Rob Warner's Wild Rides
Kenya
Your next Rob Warner must-watch series is Rob Warner’s Wild Rides. Accompanied by a range of mostly willing professional riders, Warner embarks on a world tour to seek out hidden trail treasures in some of the world’s more remote areas while embracing local cultures, and in one instance getting overly friendly with a guinea pig in Ecuador.
Joining Warner throughout the series are big names including Finn Iles, Matt Jones and Olly Wilkins, who get stuck into the riding, and experience regional delicacies, traditions and even a touch of magic.
6. Fast Life
Making the jump
Fast Life provides a rare insight into competitive mountain bike racing, and how to ride your way up the ranks.
There are three seasons already available to stream directly from Red Bull TV, and the cast of characters changes slightly between each. Season two is a particular gem, offering you the chance to turn back the clocks and re-live the action alongside Cross-country World Champ Kate Courtney and Junior Downhill Champ Finn Iles. With behind-the-scenes insights, team talks and hair-raising ride action, you’ll find a newfound respect for what these athletes put themselves through to secure the top spot.
7. Red Bull Signature Series
Red Bull Rampage
The Red Bull Signature Series is an adrenaline-fuelled mash-up of all the best bits from the year. With action from the legendary Red Bull Hardline to the gravity-defying jumps of slopestyle, these videos are compilations of raw unadulterated stoke.
The episodes takes you back through time to look at the evolution of the world’s most dangerous and challenging mountain bike event, Red Bull Rampage. Since its inception in 2001, the red rock of the Utah desert has become the birthplace of legends, as riders and their dig crew face-off against the sheer gnarliness of this wild and exciting event.
8. EMIL: Every Mystery I’ve Lived
EMIL – Every Mystery I’ve Lived
Emil Johansson was at the top of the world, and the top of his game, when it all came crashing down. A mystery illness, now diagnosed as autoimmune conditions Epstein-Barr and Hashimoto’s Disease, left him exhausted, constantly battling pain and fatigue, and often unable to ride. But Johansson fought back.
His illness, diagnosis and recovery is first charted in EMIL: Every Mystery I’ve Lived, and continues with EMIL: The Next Chapter... and don’t worry, there’s plenty of the incredible freeride action that the Swedish rider is famed for.
9. Way of the Wild Card
Casey Brown: the barefoot biker
One for the rebels and renegades who ride to the beat of their own drum, The Way of the Wild Card series shines a light on athletes who have carved their own path in sports.
In this episode, the barefoot biker and all-around badass queen of mountain biking Casey Brown shares her childhood stories of growing up in the middle of absolutely nowhere and how she became a formidable force in freeride.
10. On Track
A question of timing
Enduro mountain bike racing is perhaps one of the most physically demanding disciplines out there with riders facing long climbs, technical descents and often two days of back-to-back racing.
The On Track series follows athletes such as Irish champ Greg Callaghan and Belgian enduro athlete Martin Maes as they travel the world, prepare, train and race against legendary names in the most stunning destinations worldwide. In this episode, Callaghan is thousands of miles away from home as he takes to the start line of the Enduro World Series round in New Zealand.
11. Fabio Wibmer’s Home Office
In the Home Office
What do you do when you’re a world famous trials biker who lives for getting creative on your bike and on the streets but is confined to your house? Get creative in the house of course. And on the house. And around the house. In fact, there’s pretty much no surface left untouched in Fabio Wibmer’s Home Office edit.
We can’t mention Wibmer without telling you about two other killer edits he stars in, catchily named Wibmer‘s Law and Fabiolous Escape 2. The only thing more brilliant than those film titles is the riding Wibmer showcases in them.
12. Into the Dirt
Into the Dirt. Namibia
For some riders, mountain biking is all about crafted jumps and perfectly executed tricks. For others, it’s about finding the fastest line down a mountain. But if you’re the type of rider who glories in beautiful landscapes, wild terrain and creating flow through the natural environment, then Into the Dirt is the series for you.
Created by Moment Pictures and starring Kyle Jameson, this series takes you to distant lands in search of incredible terrain. Expect a visual feast of erupting volcanoes, copper-toned desert rocks and thunderous waterfalls.
And if that’s the style of bike movie that tickles your fancy, then you’ll also want to check out the Tillman Brother’s newest release The Old World. Featuring a wide array of riders, styles, disciplines and locations, it’s a journey through the mountain biking landscape of Europe, showcasing the likes of Rachel Atherton, Emil Johansson, Chris Akrigg, Matthias Dandois, Nico Vink, Bruno Hoffmann, Vincent Tupin, Dawid Godziek and more. Wow, what a lineup!
13. Wave
Wave with Tomáš Slavík: From a game to reality and back
Ever feel like riding your bike is a bit like playing a real-life computer game? Tomáš Slavík does, and the concept is brought to life as Slavík navigates the midnight streets of Prague and the crafted jumps and berms of his own bike park to gain points, beat the clock, complete the level then level up. And it’s all done with Slavík’s characteristic smooth style and technical brilliance.
14. Infrared
Simon Andreassen – In The Zone
Just a small change in how we see things can make everything look different. Cross-country athlete Simon Andreassen rides through the forest of Rode Skov in Denmark, with innovative infrared filming techniques transforming the foliage from green to red, providing an eye-catching backdrop to Andreassen’s considerable bike skills.
15. Frames of Mind
Frames of Mind
Talking of perception, Matt Jones’ amazing video Frames of Mind is another absolutely mind-bending video that uses innovative filming techniques to give us an insight into the thought processes that go on in his mind when he’s working out tricks. It’s a brilliant way to visualise what Jones' sees in his mind's eye when faced with huge jumps, ramps and eye-poppingly difficult terrain.