Hit the trails with Bike Unchained 3

It’s time to get back in the saddle with Bike Unchained 3, available on iOS and Android from February 21. The third installment of this adrenaline-soaked mobile game puts you on the gnarliest trails around.

Bike Unchained 3 has got what you need © Bike Unchained 3

Huge progression of graphics and physics make the riding feel more realistic than ever – whether you decide to master epic downhill tracks or nail the craziest slopestyle tricks. Every bump and jump hits harder this time around, providing a heightened sense of freewheeling adventure.

Customisation and bike selection has gone up through the gears for Bike Unchained 3. Unlock a vast array of bikes from leading brands in the MTB world: Propain, Transition, GT, Commencal, Specialized, NS Bikes, Canyon and YT. Customise your bike with high-quality components from renowned brands like SRAM, SR Suntour, Manitou and Box Components.

Once you’ve got your bike exactly how you want it, then you’ll want to get your avatar looking just right. Stay protected and stylish with top MTB gear from brands like Leatt, 100%, Fox Racing and more.

The customisation options are huge © Bike Unchained 3

While Bike Unchained 2 laid a solid foundation with its realistic biking experience and competitive elements, Bike Unchained 3 elevates these aspects with enhanced graphics, more customisation options, diverse bike selections and innovative real-time PvP race modes. It’s a must for mountain biking enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Get your rocks off with Bike Unchained 3 © Bike Unchained 3

Bike Unchained 3 is out on February 21 on iOS and Android.