The Path to Xibalbá: a cliff diving adventure through the Yucatán Peninsula
Mexico’s Jonathan Paredes takes cliff diving legend Orlando Duque in search of the most beautiful and hidden cenotes in his country.
The magical sinkholes spread over the Yucatán Peninsula are the red thread on the pair’s five-day journey from Mérida to Valladolid as Colombia’s cliff diving legend Orlando Duque embarks on this trip with Jonathan Paredes. It was here that the 31-year-old Mexican launched into his professional career in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series back in 2011.
Their search leads them to a dozen of the most distinguished and magnificent cenotes of all different levels of difficulty and characteristics.
“Some years ago, we came here to compete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and we always talked about coming back for a road trip and to explore the offerings of this amazing area,” explains Duque, who topped the podium during Paredes’s debut in 2011.
I finally fulfilled one of my dreams in the company of my best friend
A place of inspiration for both divers, the return to cenote Ik Kil, where all three Mexican legs of the World Series took place to date, was genuinely meaningful for the 2017 World Series champion. “I finally fulfilled one of my dreams in the company of my best friend and came back to where it all started 10 years ago,” said Paredes. ”I hope this is the beginning of many more adventures yet to come.”
During the trip, both athletes not only discovered new locations for diving, but were also introduced to the Mayan culture, its rituals, culinary art and traditional ball game.
The achievements of this special journey were documented in a three-episode series for Red Bull TV, and they're all available to watch below.
Episode 1: Setting off
The journey starts in bad weather conditions, but nothing can stop Paredes and Duque in their quest for the best dive spots. The divers also have an encounter with the past as well as the Mayan culture.
Episode 2: The re-encounter
Launching from a root, a balcony, a tree branch, with or without rain, the pair live their passion for great heights in its purest form, going around the cenotes and diving just for fun. At Ik Kil Cenote, Paredes remembers how his career started.
Episode 3: The unexpected
As the journey comes closer to its end, the dives become more difficult and higher. Paredes shows a special cenote to Duque as both athletes discover a sinkhole in the middle of the city.
