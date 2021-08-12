Red Bull Wololo , the global 1v1 Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition tournament, returns on August 14, 2021 for it's fifth and final chapter, pitting the 12 best players in the world against each other in an epic conclusion you won’t want to miss.

Set to be the biggest tournament yet, Wololo V: Enthrone sees players compete against a medieval backdrop and an awe-inspiring LAN Final at Castle Heidelberg in Germany. You can sign up now for open qualifiers, taking place on August 14 and 15, offering aspiring conquerors around the world the opportunity to take on the best of the best in AOE II, including Red Bull Wololo IV winner Kai ‘Liereyy’ Kallinge.

Red Bull Wololo: Enthrone

Want to find out more about the final chapter of Red Bull Wololo? We’ve got all you need, here .

How the tournament works

Played in the unique Empire Wars game mode, Red Bull Wololo V: Enthrone sees two players face off in frenetic 1v1 combat. Each game starts in the Feudal Age, skipping the Dark Age to jump into the action as fast as possible.

Each Red Bull Wololo event so far has introduced a new story arc for players to compete in. Red Bull Wololo I and II had players compete for control of a castle and library in a Western civilisation, while Red Bull Wololo III represented Asian Civilisation and Red Bull Wololo IV saw players clash as Viking warriors in a Nordic-themed event.

Now, Red Bull Wololo V: Enthrone sees players battle it out in an immersive medieval fantasy setting. Players can sign up to the Red Bull Wololo V: Enthrone qualifier where hundreds of players will battle for four spots in the final. The group stage will take place from September 13-16, where the final 12 will compete for glory at the Red Bull Wololo V: Enthrone final from September 18-19.

In this spectacular final chapter, befitting the success of the Red Bull Wololo series, the gothic Castle Heidelberg in Germany will be transformed, transporting players back in time with medieval cosplay, a fire show and even more as the world’s highest-ranked AOE II stars from around the world return.

What else to look out for

The final will be hosted by leading broadcast talent and streamed on the official Red Bull Twitch and YouTube channels, with streams in English, German, Spanish and more.

Red Bull Wololo V: Enthrone takes place at the following dates:

August 14 and 15 | Qualifiers

September 13 to 16 | Group Stage

September 18 and 19 | Main Event

For more tournament news, and to find out how you can enter, visit the Red Bull Wololo V: Enthrone event page .