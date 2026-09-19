Bujosa takes Daniel's Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 1 win in Spielberg 2026

Kristian Daniel Jr. charged away from pole position and put in 16 perfect laps of the Red Bull Ring to cross the line first. Except - he touched the green track marking at the final turn and thus was demoted to 2nd behind Fernando Bujosa .

Fynn Kratochwil , the 16-year-old German, crossed Austrian Grand Prix finish line 3rd ahead of Japanese 18-year-old Ryota Ogiwara and Kiattisak Singhapong , the 21-year-old Thai, 5th.

It sets up an incredible final race of the season to decide the Cup, the home race for KTM . Beñat Fernandez still has the points lead, but the 18-year-old Spaniard finished 6th so that lead is dramatically eroded. Bujosa , the 17-year-old Spaniard, is now just 4 points behind Fernandez, who has only a 5-point advantage over Ogiwara .

25 points go to the winner of the final race and 20 for second, so it is pretty much 'winner takes all' for Race 2. Of course it will likely be far more complex with many riders reaching for that 25.

Daniel cannot win the Cup, but the 17-year-old American can take that elusive first victory in the final race of the season, the last of his 3 year Red Bull Rookie career.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Spielberg: Race 13 Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Austria.

1st - Fernando Bujosa (Spain)

“Today was perfect. Well, the first lap was not perfect; I was P20. But I made a comeback."

Quotation This is the result of a lot of hard training, hard work with all those who support me. #69 FERNANDO BUJOSA

"My objective was to be in the top 3; tomorrow will be different because I just have to win. That's what I should do.”

Fernando Bujosa wins Race 1 in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Kristian Daniel Jr. (USA)

“I said yesterday I was gonna try to bolt from the front, and I did: a good start and pushed the pace. There were a few things I wanted to correct from yesterday."

Quotation I was able to work on them because I was in front. #70 KRISTIAN DANIEL

"This is going to help me tomorrow. The thing I'll change is not touching the green on the last lap."

Kristian Daniel Jr. takes 2nd Place in Spielberg - Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Fynn Kratochwil (Germany)

“I was struggling, like, yesterday. The pace early was not good. Then I did a huge mistake; dropping me to, I think, 15th or something."

Quotation I just kept fighting and overtaking and trying my best. #20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL

"The last lap, incredible. I know some things which I didn't know before the race - some lines, gears. Race 2 can be better.”

Fynn Kratochwil completes the podium of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Ryota Ogiwara (Japan)

“I'm happy about this result because I started from really, really the back."

Quotation The bike worked super well, and I kept pushing. #97 RYOTA OGIWARA

"I had a good feeling, and it was a very good race. I am determined not to think about the points and the Cup. I have to come from the back again; I will just try everything.”

The grid of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Start of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Daniel fighting with Gonzales for the lead of Race 1 - Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Carlos Cano in the middle of the battle - Race 1 Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool The front group during Race 1 in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kristian Daniel Jr. leading Race 1 in Spielberg 2026 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Kerman Tinez fighting with Pugliese during Race 1 in Spielberg © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool Spielberg 2026 - Daniel | Bujosa | Kratochwil - Top 3 Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

5th - Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand)

"I tried to make a good start and try to overtake as much as possible, to try to stay in the front group and battle for the win. But I made a mistake; with 4 or 5 laps to go and had to work very hard to climb back.”

Quotation Tomorrow I will try to be more calm and stay more in the front. #85 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG

Spielberg 2026 - Daniel | Bujosa | Kratochwil - Top 3 Race 1 © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Spielberg Race 1 Results

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 69 Fernando BUJOSA SPA 28'19.123 147.3 🥈 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 28'19.027 147.4 -0.000 🥉 20 Fynn KRATOCHWIL GER 28'19.459 147.3 0.336 4 97 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 28'19.555 147.3 0.432 5 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 28'19.699 147.3 0.576 6 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 28'19.827 147.3 0.704 7 11 David GONZALEZ SPA 28'19.930 147.3 0.807 8 27 Mateo MARULANDA COL 28'20.095 147.3 0.972 9 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 28'24.041 146.9 4.918 10 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 28'24.119 146.9 4.996 11 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 28'29.195 146.5 10.072 12 51 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 28'31.901 146.2 12.778 13 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 28'32.805 146.2 13.682 14 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 28'32.823 146.2 13.700 15 22 Alejandra FERNÁNDEZ SPA 28'32.901 146.2 13.778 16 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 28'33.425 146.1 14.302 17 10 Afonso ALMEIDA POR 28'33.582 146.1 14.459 18 23 Travis BORG MLT 28'55.283 144.3 36.160 19 57 Cristian BORRELLI ITA 28'55.325 144.3 36.202 DNF 72 David DA COSTA FRA 23'03.694 147.0 3 laps DNF 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 21'16.066 147.1 4 laps DNF 71 Carlos CANO SPA 21'16.379 147.1 4 laps DNF 18 Archie SCHMIDT AUS 17'49.276 146.3 6 laps DNF 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ DNF 62 Ethan SPARKS GBR

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE