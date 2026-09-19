Bujosa takes Daniel's Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 1 win in Spielberg 2026
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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Bujosa takes Daniel's Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 1 win in Spielberg

Tomorrow will be different because I just have to win
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
Kristian Daniel Jr. charged away from pole position and put in 16 perfect laps of the Red Bull Ring to cross the line first. Except - he touched the green track marking at the final turn and thus was demoted to 2nd behind Fernando Bujosa.
Fynn Kratochwil, the 16-year-old German, crossed Austrian Grand Prix finish line 3rd ahead of Japanese 18-year-old Ryota Ogiwara and Kiattisak Singhapong, the 21-year-old Thai, 5th.
It sets up an incredible final race of the season to decide the Cup, the home race for KTM. Beñat Fernandez still has the points lead, but the 18-year-old Spaniard finished 6th so that lead is dramatically eroded. Bujosa, the 17-year-old Spaniard, is now just 4 points behind Fernandez, who has only a 5-point advantage over Ogiwara.
25 points go to the winner of the final race and 20 for second, so it is pretty much 'winner takes all' for Race 2. Of course it will likely be far more complex with many riders reaching for that 25.
Daniel cannot win the Cup, but the 17-year-old American can take that elusive first victory in the final race of the season, the last of his 3 year Red Bull Rookie career.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Spielberg: Race 13

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Austria.

1st - Fernando Bujosa (Spain)

“Today was perfect. Well, the first lap was not perfect; I was P20. But I made a comeback."
Quotation
This is the result of a lot of hard training, hard work with all those who support me.
#69 FERNANDO BUJOSA
"My objective was to be in the top 3; tomorrow will be different because I just have to win. That's what I should do.”
Fernando Bujosa wins Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

Fernando Bujosa wins Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

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2nd - Kristian Daniel Jr. (USA)

“I said yesterday I was gonna try to bolt from the front, and I did: a good start and pushed the pace. There were a few things I wanted to correct from yesterday."
Quotation
I was able to work on them because I was in front.
#70 KRISTIAN DANIEL
"This is going to help me tomorrow. The thing I'll change is not touching the green on the last lap."
Kristian Daniel Jr. takes 2nd Place in Spielberg - Race 1

Kristian Daniel Jr. takes 2nd Place in Spielberg - Race 1

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3rd - Fynn Kratochwil (Germany)

“I was struggling, like, yesterday. The pace early was not good. Then I did a huge mistake; dropping me to, I think, 15th or something."
Quotation
I just kept fighting and overtaking and trying my best.
#20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL
"The last lap, incredible. I know some things which I didn't know before the race - some lines, gears. Race 2 can be better.”
Fynn Kratochwil completes the podium of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

Fynn Kratochwil completes the podium of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

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4th - Ryota Ogiwara (Japan)

“I'm happy about this result because I started from really, really the back."
Quotation
The bike worked super well, and I kept pushing.
#97 RYOTA OGIWARA
"I had a good feeling, and it was a very good race. I am determined not to think about the points and the Cup. I have to come from the back again; I will just try everything.”
The grid of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

The grid of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

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Start of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

Start of Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

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Daniel fighting with Gonzales for the lead of Race 1 - Spielberg 2026

Daniel fighting with Gonzales for the lead of Race 1 - Spielberg 2026

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Carlos Cano in the middle of the battle - Race 1 Spielberg 2026

Carlos Cano in the middle of the battle - Race 1 Spielberg 2026

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The front group during Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

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Kristian Daniel Jr. leading Race 1 in Spielberg 2026

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Kerman Tinez fighting with Pugliese during Race 1 in Spielberg

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Spielberg 2026 - Daniel | Bujosa | Kratochwil - Top 3 Race 1

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5th - Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand)

"I tried to make a good start and try to overtake as much as possible, to try to stay in the front group and battle for the win. But I made a mistake; with 4 or 5 laps to go and had to work very hard to climb back.”
Quotation
Tomorrow I will try to be more calm and stay more in the front.
#85 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
Spielberg 2026 - Daniel | Bujosa | Kratochwil - Top 3 Race 1

Spielberg 2026 - Daniel | Bujosa | Kratochwil - Top 3 Race 1

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Spielberg Race 1 Results

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

28'19.123

147.3

🥈

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

28'19.027

147.4

-0.000

🥉

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

28'19.459

147.3

0.336

4

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

28'19.555

147.3

0.432

5

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

28'19.699

147.3

0.576

6

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

28'19.827

147.3

0.704

7

11

David GONZALEZ

SPA

28'19.930

147.3

0.807

8

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

28'20.095

147.3

0.972

9

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

28'24.041

146.9

4.918

10

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

28'24.119

146.9

4.996

11

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

28'29.195

146.5

10.072

12

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

28'31.901

146.2

12.778

13

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

28'32.805

146.2

13.682

14

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

28'32.823

146.2

13.700

15

22

Alejandra FERNÁNDEZ

SPA

28'32.901

146.2

13.778

16

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

28'33.425

146.1

14.302

17

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

28'33.582

146.1

14.459

18

23

Travis BORG

MLT

28'55.283

144.3

36.160

19

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

28'55.325

144.3

36.202

DNF

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

23'03.694

147.0

3 laps

DNF

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

21'16.066

147.1

4 laps

DNF

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

21'16.379

147.1

4 laps

DNF

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

17'49.276

146.3

6 laps

DNF

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

DNF

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

Complete Race 1 Data - CLICK HERE

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