Bujosa takes Daniel's Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 1 win in Spielberg 2026

It sets up an incredible final race of the season to decide the Cup, the home race for KTM. Beñat Fernandez still has the points lead, but the 18-year-old Spaniard finished 6th so that lead is dramatically eroded. Bujosa, the 17-year-old Spaniard, is now just 4 points behind Fernandez, who has only a 5-point advantage over Ogiwara.
25 points go to the winner of the final race and 20 for second, so it is pretty much 'winner takes all' for Race 2. Of course it will likely be far more complex with many riders reaching for that 25.
Daniel cannot win the Cup, but the 17-year-old American can take that elusive first victory in the final race of the season, the last of his 3 year Red Bull Rookie career.
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Spielberg: Race 13
Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Austria.
1st - Fernando Bujosa (Spain)
“Today was perfect. Well, the first lap was not perfect; I was P20. But I made a comeback."
This is the result of a lot of hard training, hard work with all those who support me.
"I had a good feeling, and it was a very good race. I am determined not to think about the points and the Cup. I have to come from the back again; I will just try everything.”
5th - Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand)
"I tried to make a good start and try to overtake as much as possible, to try to stay in the front group and battle for the win. But I made a mistake; with 4 or 5 laps to go and had to work very hard to climb back.”
Tomorrow I will try to be more calm and stay more in the front.