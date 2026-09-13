Carlos Cano on his way to victory in Misano 2026 - Race 2
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Red Bull Rookies Cup

Cup closer with Cano's Red Bull Rookies Misano Race 2 victory

I woke up with one energy: winning energy; I knew I could do it.
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
Another incredible 15 laps of superb KTM wheel-to-wheel action saw Spanish 16-year-old Carlos Cano win the 250th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race. American 17-year-old Kristian Daniel Jr. flashed across the line second by just 0.055 seconds.
Fynn Kratochwil, the 16-year-old German, survived a dramatic, off-the-seat, off-the-footrests moment at the final corner to hold third ahead of Saturday's winner, Fernando Bujosa, the Spanish 17-year-old. 15-year-old Briton Ethan Sparks backed up Saturday's 7th place with an excellent 5th, cutting through from mid-pack for his best results of the year.
The final 2 races of the 20th Red Bull Rookies Cup season will be contested next weekend in Spielberg, and mathematically the top 7 riders in the points table could still take the Cup. Beñat Fernandez, the 18-year-old Spaniard who has led the points chase since winning the first race of the season in Jerez back in April, again had a very frustrating race, challenged for the lead early but was swallowed up in the pack late on and finished 14th after 12th yesterday.
His nearest points rival, Japanese 18-year-old Ryota Ogiwara, closed the points gap with 7th in Race 2 following 10th in Race 1 to just 8 points with 50 still on offer for the final 2 races. Bujosa is 19 points off taking the Cup and Cano 41.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Misano: Race 12

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.

1st - Carlos Cano 🇪🇸

“Perfect, really happy. I was feeling better than yesterday in the braking points, and all round more comfortable with the bike."
Quotation
It was a hard fight all the way, and in the end today it was my confidence after the great race yesterday.
#71 CARLOS CANO
"This morning, I woke up with one energy: winning energy; I knew I could do it.”
Carlos Cano wins Race 2 in Misano 2026

Carlos Cano wins Race 2 in Misano 2026

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2nd - Kristian Daniel Jr. 🇺🇸

“I knew I needed to change the gearing after yesterday; we went longer, and that worked for the last sector. I felt way more comfortable."
Quotation
I dropped back a few times because of a few collisions.
#70 KRISTIAN DANIEL
"The middle of the race was difficult, but I upped the intensity, almost won, but I had a little moment at the end."
Kristian Daniel Jr. takes 2nd in Misano 2026 - Race 2

Kristian Daniel Jr. takes 2nd in Misano 2026 - Race 2

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3rd - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪

“What a crazy race. I knew I had the pace to lead the back and to try to win the race. At the end I was going for it, but I got touched by another rider and went wide."
Quotation
So I was P7, I think, and I tried everything in the last 5 corners.
#20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL
"Every corner, I took one guy, then a big save at the last corner. Did it look good?”
Fynn Kratochwil takes 3rd in Misano 2026 - Race 2

Fynn Kratochwil takes 3rd in Misano 2026 - Race 2

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4th - Fernando Bujosa 🇪🇸

“I'm happy to gain a lot of points in the Cup."
Quotation
We go to Austria with a chance of winning.
#69 FERNANDO BUJOSA
"I tried to win today like yesterday; I pushed, but the other guys wouldn't let me get away this time. It's colder this morning, the engines have more power, and I was over-revving a bit, which didn't help. I will fight again next weekend.”
Rookies in the pit lane of Misano before Race 2 - 2026

Rookies in the pit lane of Misano before Race 2 - 2026

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The Red Bull Rookies Cup grid of Misano before Race 2 - 2026

The Red Bull Rookies Cup grid of Misano before Race 2 - 2026

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Start of Race 2 in Misano 2026

Start of Race 2 in Misano 2026

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Start of Race 2 in Misano 2026

Start of Race 2 in Misano 2026

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David Da Costa leading Race 2 during Lap 1 in Misano 2026

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Big fights during the first lap of Race 2 in Misano 2026

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The Rookies train during Race 2 in Misano 2026

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Carlos Cano leading Race 2 in Misano 2026

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Can it be any closer? Race 2 Misano 2026

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The leading group of Race 2 in Misano 2026 with Cano in front

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Fernando Bujosa leading Race 2 ahead of Cano 2026

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Carlos Cano leading Race 2 ahead of Sullivan Mounsey 2026

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Planques, Kratchwil & Daniel fighting for the top positions - Misano 2026

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Cano, Bujosa & Kratochwil on the finish straight of Misano 2026 - Race 2

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Sullivan Mounsey and Luca Agostinelli crashing in Misano 2026 - Race 2

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5th - Ethan Sparks 🇬🇧

“I had a good start, but then mid-race, I dropped back a little bit. Similar to yesterday, I had to sort of push to catch the group."
Quotation
Then there was the crash in front of me, and I just came right through.
#62 ETHAN SPARKS
"Super close to the podium; maybe I could have got there, but P5, I'm super happy. I was P7 yesterday, so just improving all the time.”
Top 3 Misano Race 2 - Kristian Daniel | Carlos Cano | Fynn Kratowil - 2026

Top 3 Misano Race 2 - Kristian Daniel | Carlos Cano | Fynn Kratowil - 2026

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Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MISANO Race 2 Data

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

26'39.528

142.6

🥈

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'39.583

142.6

0.055

🥉

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

26'40.287

142.6

0.759

4

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

26'40.342

142.5

0.814

5

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

26'40.584

142.5

1.056

6

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

26'40.731

142.5

1.203

7

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

26'40.975

142.5

1.447

8

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'41.118

142.5

1.590

9

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

26'41.165

142.5

1.637

10

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

26'41.297

142.5

1.769

11

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

26'41.356

142.5

1.828

12

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

26'41.500

142.4

1.972

13

23

Travis BORG

MLT

26'41.725

142.4

2.197

14

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'42.002

142.4

2.474

15

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

26'45.184

142.4

5.656

16

22

Alejandra FERNÁNDEZ

SPA

26'47.921

141.9

8.393

17

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

26'48.923

141.8

9.395

18

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

26'48.657

141.8

9.129

19

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

26'48.831

141.8

9.303

20

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

27'05.870

140.3

26.342

DNF

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

24'53.989

142.5

1 lap

DNF

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

23'08.648

142.4

2 laps

DNF

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

10'49.941

140.4

9 laps

DNF

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

1'58.883

127.9

14 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE

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