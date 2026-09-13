Cup closer with Cano's Red Bull Rookies Misano Race 2 victory

The final 2 races of the 20th Red Bull Rookies Cup season will be contested next weekend in

, and mathematically the top 7 riders in the points table could still take the Cup.

, the 18-year-old Spaniard who has led the points chase since winning the first race of the season in

back in April, again had a very frustrating race, challenged for the lead early but was swallowed up in the pack late on and finished 14th after 12th yesterday.