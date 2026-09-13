Cup closer with Cano's Red Bull Rookies Misano Race 2 victory

Another incredible 15 laps of superb KTM wheel-to-wheel action saw Spanish 16-year-old Carlos Cano win the 250th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race. American 17-year-old Kristian Daniel Jr. flashed across the line second by just 0.055 seconds.
Fynn Kratochwil, the 16-year-old German, survived a dramatic, off-the-seat, off-the-footrests moment at the final corner to hold third ahead of Saturday's winner, Fernando Bujosa, the Spanish 17-year-old. 15-year-old Briton Ethan Sparks backed up Saturday's 7th place with an excellent 5th, cutting through from mid-pack for his best results of the year.
The final 2 races of the 20th Red Bull Rookies Cup season will be contested next weekend in Spielberg, and mathematically the top 7 riders in the points table could still take the Cup. Beñat Fernandez, the 18-year-old Spaniard who has led the points chase since winning the first race of the season in Jerez back in April, again had a very frustrating race, challenged for the lead early but was swallowed up in the pack late on and finished 14th after 12th yesterday.
His nearest points rival, Japanese 18-year-old Ryota Ogiwara, closed the points gap with 7th in Race 2 following 10th in Race 1 to just 8 points with 50 still on offer for the final 2 races. Bujosa is 19 points off taking the Cup and Cano 41.
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Misano: Race 12
Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.
1st - Carlos Cano 🇪🇸
“Perfect, really happy. I was feeling better than yesterday in the braking points, and all round more comfortable with the bike."
It was a hard fight all the way, and in the end today it was my confidence after the great race yesterday.
"I tried to win today like yesterday; I pushed, but the other guys wouldn't let me get away this time. It's colder this morning, the engines have more power, and I was over-revving a bit, which didn't help. I will fight again next weekend.”
5th - Ethan Sparks 🇬🇧
“I had a good start, but then mid-race, I dropped back a little bit. Similar to yesterday, I had to sort of push to catch the group."
Then there was the crash in front of me, and I just came right through.