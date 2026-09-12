#69 Fernando Bujosa leading Race 1 in Misano 2026
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Rookies Cup

Bujosa's brilliant Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 1 in Misano

When I was in P7, I said, you know, that’s not possible.
Written by Peter Clifford
3 min readPublished on
Fernando Bujosa thrust his KTM up the inside of two fellow Red Bull MotoGP Rookies to regain the lead in dramatic fashion with a couple of laps remaining. From there, the 17-year-old Spaniard was never headed but was chased across the Misano finish line by pole position man, French 18-year-old Guillem Planques and Carlos Cano, the 16-year-old Spaniard.
Planques and Bujosa had initially worked together to pull away from the pack but were then caught and the second half of the 15 laps was a typically intense multi-rider Cup battle.
Crucially, points leader Beñat Fernandez never featured in the battle for the win and was eventually pushed back to 12th at the flag. The 18-year-old Spaniard is fortunate that his nearest rival Ryota Ogiwara, the 18-year-old Japanese was 10th. 16-year-old Indonesian Kiandra Ramadhipa fell, so lost 3rd place in the points table to race winner Bujosa.

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Misano: Race 11

Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.

1st - Fernando Bujosa 🇪🇸

“When I was in P7, I said, you know, that’s not possible. I made all the whole race at the front, pushing all the time."
Quotation
I could not accept not winning; I decided that it was time to go for it, so that's what I did.
#69 FERNANDO BUJOSA
"The bike was great; I will change nothing for tomorrow, and I'm going to win again."
Fernando Bujosa is the happy winner of Race 1 in Misano 2026

Fernando Bujosa is the happy winner of Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Guillem Planques 🇫🇷
“It's a very good weekend. Pole yesterday, and today my 2nd place is my best result in Rookies Cup. It was a hard race. From the start, Fernando and I got away, but later the group came back, and I just kept passing to stay near the front."
Quotation
The bike is great, I will change nothing for Race 2.
#24 GUILLEM PLANQUES
Planques used his pole position to finish 2nd in Race 1 - Misano 2026

Planques used his pole position to finish 2nd in Race 1 - Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Carlos Cano 🇪🇸
“I'm happy to be on the podium again and in the battle at the front of the race. I caught Bujosa in the middle of the race and was able to fight for the win."
Quotation
The bike has a good setup; I don't need to change anything.
#71 CARLOS CANO
"I'm going into tomorrow's race more confident and ready to fight for the victory."
Carlos Cano completed the podium of Race 1 in Misano 2026

Carlos Cano completed the podium of Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Kristian Daniel Jr. 🇺🇸
“I got the track limits warning because I was being lazy in one corner,” admitted the 17-year-old American. “But after I got the warning, I concentrated and changed my line.
Quotation
I was running the shorter gearing, and that was costing me at the end of the back straight.
#70 KRISTIAN DANIEL
"I'm probably going to change that for tomorrow, and hopefully that will help me go for the win.”
Start of Race 1 in Misano 2026

Start of Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Fernando Bujosa leading Round 1 of Race 1 in Misano 2026

Fernando Bujosa leading Round 1 of Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Fernando Bujosa and Guillem Planques getting away - Race 1 Misano 2026

Fernando Bujosa and Guillem Planques getting away - Race 1 Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kristian Daniel ahead of David Da Costa during Race 1 in Misano 2026

Kristian Daniel ahead of David Da Costa during Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Fernando Bujosa followed by Guillem Planques during Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

David Da Costa ahead of B. Fernandez & Cano - Race 1 - Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Tinez gives full trottle to escape Singhapong during Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Kristian Daniel ahead of Cano in Misano 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Bujosa & Planques fighting for the lead in Misano 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Giulio Pugliese chased by Singhapong in Misano 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Fernando Bujosa on his way to victory in Misano 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Planques, Karpushin & Cano racing down the finish straight Misano - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Ogiwara fighting with Borg for positions in Misano 2026 - Race 1

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Yaroslav Karpushin had a rough ending of Race 1 in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup Alpinestars Trophies in Misano 2026

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

5th - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪
The 16-year-old German crossed the line 4th but was penalised 1 place for exceeding track limits on the final lap. “Yesterday was a tough day. I didn't feel well. I couldn't put a lap together, and in the end, I even did a slow sector, so I had to start from the back of the grid."
Quotation
I came from 21 and finished P5, fighting for the podium.
#20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL
"So tomorrow should be better, starting P12.”
Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Misano Trophies

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Misano Trophies

© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MISANO Race 1

POS

#

NAME

NAT

TIME

KM/H

GAP

🥇

69

Fernando BUJOSA

SPA

26'31.424

143.3

🥈

24

Guillem PLANQUES

FRA

26'32.104

143.3

0.680

🥉

71

Carlos CANO

SPA

26'32.332

143.3

0.908

4

70

Kristian DANIEL

USA

26'32.538

143.2

1.114

5

20

Fynn KRATOCHWIL

GER

26'32.374

143.3

0.950

6

72

David DA COSTA

FRA

26'32.730

143.2

1.306

7

62

Ethan SPARKS

GBR

26'33.035

143.2

1.611

8

85

Kiattisak SINGHAPONG

THA

26'33.474

143.2

2.050

9

27

Mateo MARULANDA

COL

26'33.710

143.1

2.286

10

97

Ryota OGIWARA

JPN

26'34.272

143.1

2.848

11

23

Travis BORG

MLT

26'34.375

143.1

2.951

12

7

Beñat FERNANDEZ

SPA

26'37.516

142.8

6.092

13

77

Kerman TINEZ

VEN

26'38.529

142.7

7.105

14

10

Afonso ALMEIDA

POR

26'48.065

141.9

16.641

15

4

Sullivan MOUNSEY

GBR

26'48.166

141.9

16.742

16

57

Cristian BORRELLI

ITA

26'51.648

141.5

20.224

17

51

Alfonsi DAQUIGAN

PHI

26'55.094

141.2

23.670

18

9

Luca AGOSTINELLI

VIE

26'56.867

141.1

25.443

19

22

Alejandra FERNÁNDEZ

SPA

27'11.413

139.8

39.989

20

36

Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN

NED

27'11.436

139.8

40.012

DNF

17

Yaroslav KARPUSHIN

KGZ

24'46.199

143.3

1 lap

DNF

31

Giulio PUGLIESE

ITA

23'04.730

142.8

2 laps

DNF

32

Kiandra RAMADHIPA

INA

17'46.464

142.6

5 laps

DNF

18

Archie SCHMIDT

AUS

3'44.013

135.8

13 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE

More Stories

Partners