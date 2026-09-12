Bujosa's brilliant Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 1 in Misano

Fernando Bujosa thrust his KTM up the inside of two fellow Red Bull MotoGP Rookies to regain the lead in dramatic fashion with a couple of laps remaining. From there, the 17-year-old Spaniard was never headed but was chased across the Misano finish line by pole position man, French 18-year-old Guillem Planques and Carlos Cano , the 16-year-old Spaniard.

Planques and Bujosa had initially worked together to pull away from the pack but were then caught and the second half of the 15 laps was a typically intense multi-rider Cup battle.

Crucially, points leader Beñat Fernandez never featured in the battle for the win and was eventually pushed back to 12th at the flag. The 18-year-old Spaniard is fortunate that his nearest rival Ryota Ogiwara , the 18-year-old Japanese was 10th. 16-year-old Indonesian Kiandra Ramadhipa fell, so lost 3rd place in the points table to race winner Bujosa .

Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Misano: Race 11 Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.

1st - Fernando Bujosa 🇪🇸

“When I was in P7, I said, you know, that’s not possible. I made all the whole race at the front, pushing all the time."

Quotation I could not accept not winning; I decided that it was time to go for it, so that's what I did. #69 FERNANDO BUJOSA

"The bike was great; I will change nothing for tomorrow, and I'm going to win again."

Fernando Bujosa is the happy winner of Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

2nd - Guillem Planques 🇫🇷

“It's a very good weekend. Pole yesterday, and today my 2nd place is my best result in Rookies Cup. It was a hard race. From the start, Fernando and I got away, but later the group came back, and I just kept passing to stay near the front."

Quotation The bike is great, I will change nothing for Race 2. #24 GUILLEM PLANQUES

Planques used his pole position to finish 2nd in Race 1 - Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

3rd - Carlos Cano 🇪🇸

“I'm happy to be on the podium again and in the battle at the front of the race. I caught Bujosa in the middle of the race and was able to fight for the win."

Quotation The bike has a good setup; I don't need to change anything. #71 CARLOS CANO

"I'm going into tomorrow's race more confident and ready to fight for the victory."

Carlos Cano completed the podium of Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

4th - Kristian Daniel Jr. 🇺🇸

“I got the track limits warning because I was being lazy in one corner,” admitted the 17-year-old American. “But after I got the warning, I concentrated and changed my line.

Quotation I was running the shorter gearing, and that was costing me at the end of the back straight. #70 KRISTIAN DANIEL

"I'm probably going to change that for tomorrow, and hopefully that will help me go for the win.”

Start of Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa leading Round 1 of Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa and Guillem Planques getting away - Race 1 Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Kristian Daniel ahead of David Da Costa during Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa followed by Guillem Planques during Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool David Da Costa ahead of B. Fernandez & Cano - Race 1 - Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Tinez gives full trottle to escape Singhapong during Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Kristian Daniel ahead of Cano in Misano 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Bujosa & Planques fighting for the lead in Misano 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Giulio Pugliese chased by Singhapong in Misano 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Fernando Bujosa on his way to victory in Misano 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Planques, Karpushin & Cano racing down the finish straight Misano - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Ogiwara fighting with Borg for positions in Misano 2026 - Race 1 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Yaroslav Karpushin had a rough ending of Race 1 in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Rookies Cup Alpinestars Trophies in Misano 2026 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

5th - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪

The 16-year-old German crossed the line 4th but was penalised 1 place for exceeding track limits on the final lap. “Yesterday was a tough day. I didn't feel well. I couldn't put a lap together, and in the end, I even did a slow sector, so I had to start from the back of the grid."

Quotation I came from 21 and finished P5, fighting for the podium. #20 FYNN KRATOCHWIL

"So tomorrow should be better, starting P12.”

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - Misano Trophies © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Rookies Cup 2026 - MISANO Race 1

POS # NAME NAT TIME KM/H GAP 🥇 69 Fernando BUJOSA SPA 26'31.424 143.3 🥈 24 Guillem PLANQUES FRA 26'32.104 143.3 0.680 🥉 71 Carlos CANO SPA 26'32.332 143.3 0.908 4 70 Kristian DANIEL USA 26'32.538 143.2 1.114 5 20 Fynn KRATOCHWIL GER 26'32.374 143.3 0.950 6 72 David DA COSTA FRA 26'32.730 143.2 1.306 7 62 Ethan SPARKS GBR 26'33.035 143.2 1.611 8 85 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 26'33.474 143.2 2.050 9 27 Mateo MARULANDA COL 26'33.710 143.1 2.286 10 97 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 26'34.272 143.1 2.848 11 23 Travis BORG MLT 26'34.375 143.1 2.951 12 7 Beñat FERNANDEZ SPA 26'37.516 142.8 6.092 13 77 Kerman TINEZ VEN 26'38.529 142.7 7.105 14 10 Afonso ALMEIDA POR 26'48.065 141.9 16.641 15 4 Sullivan MOUNSEY GBR 26'48.166 141.9 16.742 16 57 Cristian BORRELLI ITA 26'51.648 141.5 20.224 17 51 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 26'55.094 141.2 23.670 18 9 Luca AGOSTINELLI VIE 26'56.867 141.1 25.443 19 22 Alejandra FERNÁNDEZ SPA 27'11.413 139.8 39.989 20 36 Jurrien VAN CRUGTEN NED 27'11.436 139.8 40.012 DNF 17 Yaroslav KARPUSHIN KGZ 24'46.199 143.3 1 lap DNF 31 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA 23'04.730 142.8 2 laps DNF 32 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 17'46.464 142.6 5 laps DNF 18 Archie SCHMIDT AUS 3'44.013 135.8 13 laps

Complete Race 2 Data - CLICK HERE