Bujosa's brilliant Red Bull Rookies Cup Race 1 in Misano

Fernando Bujosa thrust his KTM up the inside of two fellow Red Bull MotoGP Rookies to regain the lead in dramatic fashion with a couple of laps remaining. From there, the 17-year-old Spaniard was never headed but was chased across the Misano finish line by pole position man, French 18-year-old Guillem Planques and Carlos Cano, the 16-year-old Spaniard.
Planques and Bujosa had initially worked together to pull away from the pack but were then caught and the second half of the 15 laps was a typically intense multi-rider Cup battle.
Crucially, points leader Beñat Fernandez never featured in the battle for the win and was eventually pushed back to 12th at the flag. The 18-year-old Spaniard is fortunate that his nearest rival Ryota Ogiwara, the 18-year-old Japanese was 10th. 16-year-old Indonesian Kiandra Ramadhipa fell, so lost 3rd place in the points table to race winner Bujosa.
Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup Misano: Race 11
Watch the rookies in their pursuit of glory at the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup 2026 in Italy.
1st - Fernando Bujosa 🇪🇸
“When I was in P7, I said, you know, that’s not possible. I made all the whole race at the front, pushing all the time."
I could not accept not winning; I decided that it was time to go for it, so that's what I did.
"The bike was great; I will change nothing for tomorrow, and I'm going to win again."
2nd - Guillem Planques 🇫🇷
“It's a very good weekend. Pole yesterday, and today my 2nd place is my best result in Rookies Cup. It was a hard race. From the start, Fernando and I got away, but later the group came back, and I just kept passing to stay near the front."
The bike is great, I will change nothing for Race 2.
"I'm probably going to change that for tomorrow, and hopefully that will help me go for the win.”
5th - Fynn Kratochwil 🇩🇪
The 16-year-old German crossed the line 4th but was penalised 1 place for exceeding track limits on the final lap. “Yesterday was a tough day. I didn't feel well. I couldn't put a lap together, and in the end, I even did a slow sector, so I had to start from the back of the grid."
I came from 21 and finished P5, fighting for the podium.